Scott Grout
Subscribe
Sign in
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Energy Transition’s Two Fatal Assumptions
The energy transition story rests on a pair of assumptions: that waste heat doesn’t need to be replaced, and that renewables are growing fast enough to…
19 hrs ago
•
Scott Grout
7
2
The five lies of clean energy
How we are all being misled and wasting critical time in decarbonizing our world
21 hrs ago
•
Scott Grout
5
2
3
The Two Bubbles America Is Building Its Energy Future On
The U.S. energy buildout rests on two demand forecasts that don't hold up.
May 13
•
Scott Grout
17
6
3
The Lie We Told Ourselves About Chernobyl
Thirty-nine years of real data have quietly demolished the narrative that derailed nuclear power.
May 12
•
Scott Grout
14
5
3
The Verdict on Nuclear Energy: Who Killed the Future?
A fifty-year case study in how organized fear defeated evidence — and what it cost us
May 11
•
Scott Grout
22
8
7
The Energy Cost of Energy
Why the data shows wind and solar — especially when paired with battery storage — are the most energetically expensive ways to power a civilization
May 9
•
Scott Grout
40
16
11
The Hostile Takeover America Needs
How to Rebuild the Democratic Party — and the American Middle Class — From the Ground Up
May 5
•
Scott Grout
1
The Democratic Party’s Real Problem Is Not the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v.
May 2
•
Scott Grout
1
2
April 2026
Grid Batteries Are Not a Renewable Energy Solution — They’re an Arbitrage Play
The dominant narrative around grid-scale battery storage — that it exists to backstop intermittent wind and solar — is contradicted by both the actual…
Apr 28
•
Scott Grout
2
March 2026
The Nameplate Mirage: Why the Grid Doesn’t Care About Record-Breaking Headlines
The global energy narrative has become a high-stakes game of numerical seduction.
Mar 15
•
Scott Grout
4
1
2
The 2.8% Delusion: Why “Energy Transition” is Actually “Energy Addition”
Examining Actual Energy Consumption
Mar 14
•
Scott Grout
14
8
6
The Great Energy Detour
The Great Energy Detour: Deconstructing the Trillion-Dollar Illusion of the Variable Transition
Mar 11
•
Scott Grout
26
4
8
© 2026 Scott Grout
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts