Scott Grout

The Energy Transition’s Two Fatal Assumptions
The energy transition story rests on a pair of assumptions: that waste heat doesn’t need to be replaced, and that renewables are growing fast enough to…
  Scott Grout
The five lies of clean energy
How we are all being misled and wasting critical time in decarbonizing our world
  Scott Grout
The Two Bubbles America Is Building Its Energy Future On
The U.S. energy buildout rests on two demand forecasts that don't hold up.
  Scott Grout
The Lie We Told Ourselves About Chernobyl
Thirty-nine years of real data have quietly demolished the narrative that derailed nuclear power.
  Scott Grout
The Verdict on Nuclear Energy: Who Killed the Future?
A fifty-year case study in how organized fear defeated evidence — and what it cost us
  Scott Grout
The Energy Cost of Energy
Why the data shows wind and solar — especially when paired with battery storage — are the most energetically expensive ways to power a civilization
  Scott Grout
The Hostile Takeover America Needs
How to Rebuild the Democratic Party — and the American Middle Class — From the Ground Up
  Scott Grout
The Democratic Party’s Real Problem Is Not the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v.
  Scott Grout

April 2026

March 2026

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