Scott Grout

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
5d

“A Republic, If You Can Keep It” by Scott Grout is one of the best articles to mark the Fourth of July 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Clear thoughts from Ancient Greece. Thanks.

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Olga Tymofiyeva, PhD's avatar
Olga Tymofiyeva, PhD
4d

Really enjoyed this piece, Scott! The parallels are genuinely striking. I do have one hesitation though: the regime cycle from Plato’s Republic is being read almost like an empirical model ("fits with remarkable precision"), when it was more a philosophical analogy he drew from the soul/city comparison, not something based on data. It is also vague enough to retrospectively fit to it … almost anything? I know it's from a different book of Plato, but I can't help remembering a cringy feeling — the same person also proposed pooling babies among the guardians so no mother had her "own" child. No doubt Plato was a genius thinker, but maybe not someone whose frameworks should be treated as scientific. Still, I love your article and using Plato as a tool to think about regime cycles is great, I think.

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