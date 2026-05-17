There is a story told in boardrooms, at climate conferences, and across the pages of otherwise careful publications: China is leading the global energy transition. The country installs more solar panels than any nation on earth. Its wind farms dwarf those of Europe and America combined. Xi Jinping has made carbon neutrality a stated national goal. The data, in this telling, speaks for itself.

The data does speak for itself. The problem is that most people are reading only half of it. The full picture, drawn from the Energy Institute’s 2025 Statistical Review of World Energy—the most comprehensive accounting of global energy flows available—tells a fundamentally different story (interactive dashboard here). China is not a green energy hero. It is an energy abundance nation, committed above all else to powering the largest industrial economy in human history by whatever means necessary. At this moment, that means fossil fuels, overwhelmingly and by design, with green technology growing fast on a base so small its effect on the whole remains a rounding error.

The numbers: 88% fossil, and growing

In 2000, China consumed roughly 41 EJ1 of energy across all sources. By 2024, that figure had grown to 158.9 EJ—nearly four times larger in a single generation. In 2024, fossil fuels—coal, oil, and natural gas—accounted for 140.1 EJ, or 88.2%, of China’s total energy supply. Coal alone contributed 92.2 EJ—58% of everything the country consumed. China’s coal consumption in 2024 was more than three times Germany’s entire energy supply. The non-fossil total—nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and all other renewables—came to 18.8 EJ, or 11.8%.

The stacked area chart below makes the visual argument more vividly than prose can. Coal is not a sliver at the bottom of China’s energy stack. It is the stack. The colored bands for hydro, nuclear, solar, and wind appear only at the very top, thin enough to require careful inspection to distinguish from one another.

Figure 1. China Total Energy Supply Mix, 2000–2024 (Exajoules)

Before examining how each source compares, one clarification matters. These figures represent primary energy supply—the total energy entering the system before conversion losses. A reader familiar with the useful energy debate will note that primary energy modestly overstates fossil fuels’ dominance, because combustion discards waste heat that electrification avoids. The counter is equally important: that argument applies most cleanly to transport and simple heating, but breaks down for high-temperature industrial processes—cement, steel, glass—which account for a substantial share of China’s energy demand and where thermal losses are thermodynamically unavoidable regardless of fuel source. Primary energy is what the EI measures, what policy is set against, and what gets built. It is the right number to watch.

Waste Heat: Today vs. a Fully Electrified World (global averages)

The line chart below isolates each source on its own axis. Coal climbed from 29.6 EJ in 2000 to 92.2 EJ in 2024—a tripling in a quarter century, representing 58% of total energy supply throughout. Then there is a cluster of lines near the bottom of the chart, barely visible at the scale required to show coal’s trajectory. Solar reached 2.1 EJ in 2023—1.4% of total energy supply. Wind reached 3.2 EJ—2.1% of total energy supply. Together they represent 5.3 EJ, or 3.4% of total energy supply, against coal’s 58%. The ratio is 17 to one.

Figure 2. China Energy by Source, 2000–2024 — Solar and wind are near-invisible at coal’s scale

Nameplate vs. reality

The capacity numbers that dominate green energy headlines measure potential output at peak conditions, not actual energy delivered. A solar panel generates nothing at night or under cloud cover. A wind turbine sits idle in calm air. A coal plant runs on demand, around the clock. The table below translates nameplate GW into actual energy contribution—and shows what each source delivers as a share of China’s total energy supply.

¹ Capacity factors derived for China from EI generation data.2 Coal’s 92.16 EJ and 58% share cover all uses—power, steel, cement, and heat.

China’s 1,052 GW solar and wind fleet—the largest on earth by nameplate—contributes 3.3% of China’s total energy supply. Coal contributes 58%. Solar’s 11% capacity factor means each nameplate gigawatt delivers the sustained output of roughly 110 megawatts running continuously. The table makes the arithmetic plain without further elaboration.

“1,052 GW of solar and wind nameplate capacity—the largest on earth. 3.3% of China’s total energy supply.”

The future coal pipeline: 291 GW and not stopping

According to joint research from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air and Global Energy Monitor, China began construction on 94.5 GW of new coal-fired power capacity in 2024—the highest level since 2015. In 2025, the country commissioned 78 GW—more than India has added over the past decade combined. New coal proposals surged to a record 161 GW in 2025, even as clean energy simultaneously set installation records. By end-2025, China’s pipeline—projects already permitted or under construction—stood at 291 GW.

Italy—the eighth-largest economy in the world—consumes approximately 312 TWh of electricity per year. China’s 291 GW coal pipeline, operated at a modest 55% capacity factor, would generate roughly 1,400 TWh annually—the equivalent of four and a half Italian national grids. All of it coal. All of it in various stages of being built right now.

Sources: CREA/Global Energy Monitor H2 2025 Coal Power Review (Feb 2026); Carbon Brief; Greenpeace East Asia; S&P Global.

Has China’s green buildout already peaked?

China’s renewable buildout is genuinely astonishing. In 2024, it added 277 GW of solar and 79 GW of wind nameplate capacity. In 2025, solar installations approached 372 GW for the year—roughly 100 panels per second, every second, for twelve months.

But the trajectory raises a question the green consensus has not answered: is this as good as it gets? Bloomberg NEF projects China’s solar installations will decline roughly 14% in 2026, from approximately 372 GW to 341 GW. Wood Mackenzie forecasts combined wind and solar additions pulling back to 318 GW. China repealed its fixed feed-in tariff for renewables in early 2025; new projects must compete at market prices. The subsidy architecture that drove the surge is being dismantled precisely as the coal pipeline reaches peak commissioning velocity. If 2025 was China’s high-water mark for renewable growth rates, the gap between fossil and non-fossil energy supply—already vast—will widen before it narrows.

Abundance over abstinence

China is not in the business of decarbonizing. It is in the business of powering the most ambitious economic modernization in human history: 1.4 billion people moving up the income ladder simultaneously, consuming steel, cement, aluminum, and energy at rates that make Western consumption look modest. The strategy is additive, not substitutive. Wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro have been layered on top of a fossil base that has itself continued to grow. Not one of them has displaced a meaningful share of fossil energy supply. Each has added to the total—in small increments, against a fossil system that added far more.

The framing that China is ‘committed to green energy’ is not wrong, exactly—it is incomplete in a way that distorts judgment. China is committed to green energy as a supplement to fossil dominance, not a replacement for it. The numbers make that plain: 88.2% fossil in 2024, coal alone at 58%, solar and wind together at 3.3%—and 291 GW of new coal in the pipeline. A credulous green consensus chose to read the solar installation headlines and ignore the coal commissioning data. Both are real. Only one of them is the story.

Think of it this way. China’s energy system is a supertanker running on coal. It has bolted solar panels to the upper deck and installed wind turbines on the bow. The panels and turbines are real, they generate real power, and they are the largest such installation on any vessel in history. But the engines below providing nearly 90% of propulsion are still burning fossil —more of it each year—and the ship’s engines are accelerating. Calling it a green vessel because of what is on the deck misreads where the propulsion is really coming from.

Notes and sources

1 All figures use exajoules (EJ), consistent with the EI Statistical Review. One EJ = 277.78 TWh. All percentages are shares of China’s total energy supply (158.9 EJ in 2024).

2 Capacity factors derived from EI generation data: solar 584 TWh / (609.9 GW × 8.76) = 11%; wind 886 TWh / (441.9 GW × 8.76) = 23%. Coal ~60% from CEC utilization hours (4,685 hrs, 2023); coal GW (~1,100) from IEEFA/CEC. Coal’s 92.16 EJ covers all uses—power, steel, cement, and heat.

Energy consumption data: Energy Institute 2025 Statistical Review of World Energy. Coal pipeline: CREA/Global Energy Monitor H2 2025 Coal Power Review, February 2026; Carbon Brief. Solar projections: Bloomberg NEF via PV Magazine, December 2025; Wood Mackenzie via China Daily, March 2026. Italy grid: Terna/Enerdata 2024. Primary vs. useful energy: “The Energy Transition’s Two Fatal Assumptions,” Scott Grout, May 2026