Scott Grout

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Examining ESG Ideas's avatar
Examining ESG Ideas
2d

This is an excellent piece because it does the one thing the “wind and solar are cheapest” story cannot survive. It itemizes reliability. Your 1 GW, 10-day calculation makes the cost visible.

The central dodge in renewable economics has always been the use of LCOE as if unreliable and reliable electricity were interchangeable. Lazard’s own description says LCOE “does not take into account reliability-related considerations.” Those considerations are the whole story when a dunkelflaute arrives. Your essay prices exactly what the headline metric excludes. LCOE is cheap because it deletes the dark doldrums. You put them back on the bill.

I also think your “four systems” point is the right structural insight. Calling wind and solar a power system already grants too much. They are an intermittent fuel-saver attached to a real power system. Since they can fall toward zero during the very periods when people still need electricity, they cannot meaningfully reduce the need for reliable capacity. The gas fleet still has to exist, the grid still has to be built, and the capital still has to be paid for. The honest comparison is the reliable grid we need anyway, plus an optional weather-dependent layer that sometimes saves fuel and never eliminates the underlying system.

Your line that “the storage problem isn’t waiting for a breakthrough. It’s waiting for people to do the multiplication” is exactly right. I would add that the multiplication has been actively avoided. An entire policy and finance apparatus depends on treating intermittency as someone else’s problem and reliability as an external detail.

The most important fact in your piece may be that the backup fleet is the indispensable power source when the weather system fails. That is the fact the “cheaper than fossil fuels” narrative is built to avoid.

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Frans's avatar
Frans
3d

Too often the most fervent supporters of renewable energy fail to mention the need for taking care of tail events and the cost of the “insurance” for those events (events that like you stated are not really tail events anymore). Or there is the deflection of blame (in Texas during Uri, the gas and nuclear plants failed to deliver, in Spain the fault was with nuclear and other thermal plants, look at France having to shut down nuclear plants because of the warm weather and cooling water is above a prescribed temperature). I am all in support of more clean energy and wind and solar play a critical role in this , but then account for the full costs, be prepared to talk about capacity factors, so that the full picture is shown to the public. At present, it seems the emphasis is as much if not more on energy security, regardless of the energy source, and if solar and wind can provide this security, so much for the better. It is regrettable though that in some countries the government is doubling down on getting rid of nuclear energy as a reliable energy source, intent on continuing the mistakes that were made after in particular Fukushima (just look at Spain deciding to shut down a well functioning plant like Almaraz, Germany struggling with their energy supply from clean sources). And finally, I wish we could all start to use “clean energy” as a phrase rather than “renewable”. Are many sources of biofuels really renewable, like many claim, can folks really claim that the fuel for nuclear plants is not not renewable? We have thousands of years of uranium and thorium, even though mining is a challenge. But so is sourcing and mining for the materials used to make solar panels, wind turbines etc.

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