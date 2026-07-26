Scott Grout

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Scott Grout
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I started with AT&T in early 1984, just months before it was broken up. The first decade after breakup, AT&T, now just a long distance company with direct competition, fit this dilemma as well - eye-wateringly high capital costs, very low transaction prices and no switching cost (moving from AT&T, to MCI, to Sprint for long distance only took a 5 minute phone call).

Unlike the regional operating companies where there was no alternative for local physical hookup - lock-in.

AT&T’s competitive response was to rebuy the local monopoly carriers as well as offering mobile with extraordinarily high, but completely artificial barriers to customer switching. It took decades before these artificial mobile carrier switching barriers were deconstructed. By that time AT&T moved into entertainment and content.

Here's a prediction, Anthropic buys Disney. :)

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gregvp
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Thanks for this Scott. I still think the market for the market leaders is big, especially in the litigation-mad United States. Small companies aren't so worried, but once you get above 500 employees or so, having a reputable vendor to take the blame is seen as pretty important. "Scapegoat as a service", you might say.

In court, judges may not be impressed when you say that you are using Joe's Lucky Dragon Five Blessings AI to run your business. They might interpret that as evidence of imprudent behaviour.

Edit: we have been here before, with railroads in the 19th century.

At the peak, annual investment in railroads was running at about 20% - 40% of US GDP. In today's money that would be north of $5 trillion per year. Yes, many investors lost their shirts. Either way, most of the railroads are still there.

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