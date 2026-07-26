The Airline Precedent

Since deregulation in 1978, the airline industry has cumulatively lost money. Not in bad years — cumulatively, across forty-seven years, boom times included. The industry’s own trade association reports that airlines as a sector do not earn back their cost of capital. This is not a story of bad management. It’s a story of structure, and the structure has three parts.

High capital intensity: an airplane costs hundreds of millions of dollars, arrives years after you order it, and depreciates whether it flies full or empty. Low switching costs: a seat on Delta and a seat on United are the same product, and no loyalty program survives a $40 fare gap. Low unit prices: each ticket is a tiny transaction against the capital behind it, so the business must sell enormous volumes of thin-margin units just to service its fleet.

Buffett’s line still holds: if a capitalist had been standing at Kitty Hawk, he’d have done his successors a favor by shooting Orville down.

Any one of these is survivable. Utilities carry heavy capex and earn steady returns because prices hold. Plenty of competitive markets stay profitable because the product commands a premium. What ruins airlines is the combination: enormous fixed costs that must be recovered through a flood of small, undifferentiated, price-competing transactions. Every year, forever.

In Porter’s Five Forces language, it’s an industry where rivalry is maximized and none of the defenses (differentiation, switching costs, entry barriers protecting incumbents’ pricing) function. Porter himself used airlines as his example of the least attractive industry structure in existence — his famous line was that the airline industry ranks dead last in profitability among all industries he studied.

Having spent a career in both capital-intensive hardware and enterprise software, I’m familiar with both sides of this trap — and when I look at the AI industry, I see the same three-legged stool being assembled in real time. The numbers are worth seeing side by side.

Let me be clear about the claim. This is not where AI is today. It is where I believe the industry is headed, and headed quickly. The capex leg is already in place — hundreds of billions of dollars a year committed to training runs and data centers before a single query is served, and idle compute wastes money exactly the way a parked airplane does. The other two legs are being bolted on now: switching between models is already trivial for most users and getting easier, and the price of a token — the industry’s unit of sale — is collapsing as compute gets cheaper and open-weight models proliferate. When all three legs are standing, this becomes the airline business with better marketing.

First Class, Business, Coach

The airline comparison also gives us the right way to segment the AI market, which is not the binary “differentiated versus commodity” that dominates the debate. It’s a cabin-class problem.

There will always be a first-class cabin: customers doing genuinely novel research, high-stakes reasoning, agentic work where an error costs real money. They need the frontier, and they’ll pay for it. That segment is real and durable.

But walk back through the plane. First class is a handful of seats. Business class and coach — the vast majority of enterprise applications and essentially all consumer use — don’t need the frontier. They need “good enough.” And good enough is arriving faster than the business plans assume. The moment a task runs acceptably on a free or near-free model — on a phone, in a private cloud, behind the company firewall — the premium API call to a proprietary LLM becomes a line item someone deletes. That’s the coach cabin. It’s most of the plane, and it sets the economics for the whole aircraft.

The Switching-Cost Illusion

The standard rebuttal is enterprise lock-in, and having lived through my share of vendor rip-and-replace projects, I don’t dismiss it. But there’s a difference between friction and lock-in, and this is friction.

Swapping the model behind an enterprise application means re-testing, re-tuning prompts, re-running evaluations — weeks to a few months of work. That is not the multi-year re-platforming agony that makes an ERP vendor unkillable. And it’s a wasting asset. As good-enough AI commoditizes, I expect standards to form around it the way they formed around Linux: a common layer that makes the model underneath interchangeable by design. Friction that’s shrinking on a schedule isn’t a moat. It’s a countdown.

The Competitor Airlines Never Had

Here the airline analogy actually understates the problem. US airlines were protected by one thing their cost structure couldn’t destroy: geography. Foreign carriers cannot fly domestic US routes — cabotage law forbids it, and physics makes it moot anyway. Delta never woke up to find a state-backed competitor flying Dallas to Chicago at half its fare. Closed LLM providers enjoy no such protection. Their Chinese competitors are already inside the market, and the share shift is not hypothetical.

Roughly 80% of American AI startups have integrated at least one Chinese open model into their production stacks.

In roughly one year, Chinese models went from under 2% of traffic on OpenRouter — the largest public model-routing platform and the most auditable proxy for real-world developer usage — to over 45%. Alibaba’s Qwen family passed Meta’s Llama in September 2025 to become the most downloaded model family on Hugging Face. A 2026 U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission report found that roughly 80% of American AI startups have integrated at least one Chinese open model into their production stacks. Airbnb’s CEO says publicly that the company leans heavily on Qwen because it is “very capable, fast, and low-cost.” These models undercut US frontier pricing by roughly 3x to 8x per token — and many are free.

This is the commoditization engine running at full speed, and it is partly deliberate industrial strategy: by open-sourcing capable models, China commoditizes the exact layer that closed LLM providers depend on for revenue. It is as if China Airlines had been granted unlimited domestic US routes, was flying them below cost, and giving away seats to build the habit. No airline ever faced that. Closed LLM providers face it today.

Google’s Quiet Verdict

The most telling evidence for this thesis isn’t an argument at all. It’s what the smartest players are choosing to do with their money.

Google is not trying to build a standalone business selling model access, the way OpenAI and Anthropic are. It’s folding AI into Search, Workspace, and Android — businesses with massive existing distribution whose revenue was never priced on the model. Meta went further and gave its models away, open-sourcing Llama to commoditize the very layer its competitors depend on for revenue. Apple keeps its AI on-device, bundled into hardware people already pay for. None of these companies need the model to be a profit center. They need it to be a cheap, embedded ingredient that strengthens a high-margin business they already own.

In a market where coach is most of the plane, that is the winning position — and it’s a deliberate strategy, not a fallback.

What’s Left for the Closed LLM Providers

AI usage will be astronomical. That was never the question. The question is whether today’s closed LLM providers capture a fair share of it.

Which brings us to the companies with no other business to stand on. OpenAI and Anthropic are the purest closed LLM providers: no search engine, no operating system, no billion-device install base. Their entire revenue model lives in the one layer this essay argues is commoditizing. If coach goes to near-zero price and first class alone can’t carry the capex, there is no second act waiting — only the hope of building one, or absorption into a hyperscaler’s economics, which is already half true given who funds them. Microsoft has committed roughly $13 billion to OpenAI. Amazon and Google have committed on the order of $70 billion to Anthropic. That capital is underwriting precisely the assumption in question.

Two honest counterarguments deserve the floor: first class may carry disproportionate revenue even at small volume, and the frontier may keep moving fast enough for a lab to win the race repeatedly. Both are possible. Neither is what trillion-dollar valuations assume — durable software margins on a business that looks more like capital-intensive infrastructure every quarter.

AI usage will be astronomical. That was never the question. The question is whether the standalone equity of today’s closed LLM providers captures a fair share of it at a scale that justifies expectations — and that’s the question nobody selling the story wants asked.

References

1. Airline cumulative net loss since 1978 deregulation (–$37B through 2025) and IATA ROIC vs. WACC: David Oks, “Why Airlines Are Always Going Bankrupt,” May 2026. https://davidoks.blog/p/why-airlines-are-always-going-bankrupt

2. Hyperscaler AI infrastructure capex (~$660–690B committed for 2026): Futurum Group, “AI Capex 2026: The $690B Infrastructure Sprint,” February 2026. https://futurumgroup.com/insights/ai-capex-2026-the-690b-infrastructure-sprint/

3. Closed LLM provider losses and burn rates (OpenAI ~$14B projected 2026 loss; ~$44B cumulative through 2028): Software Thug, “The AI Money Pit,” February 2026. https://softwarethug.com/posts/ai-company-financials-spending-losses-profitability/ and Paulo Carvão, Forbes, May 2026. https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulocarvao/2026/05/21/anthropic-openai-enterprise-ai-profitability/

4. Per-token price decline: a16z, “LLMflation: LLM Inference Cost,” 2024. https://a16z.com/llmflation-llm-inference-cost/

5. Chinese model share of OpenRouter traffic (under 2% to over 45% in one year; pricing 2.5–5x below US frontier at input, 4–8x at output): Digital Applied, “Chinese AI Models Q2 2026: 10-Provider Landscape Report,” April 2026. https://www.digitalapplied.com/blog/chinese-ai-models-q2-2026-market-share-report

6. ~80% of US AI startups using Chinese open models: U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission report, March 2026, as summarized in Fushiki, “Is the Rapid Evolution of Chinese Open-Source AI Models Real?” March 2026. https://note.com/zouplans/n/na9b74156aa00

7. Qwen surpassing Llama as most-downloaded model family (September 2025), Hugging Face “State of Open Source” Spring 2026, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky on Qwen reliance: same Fushiki summary, citing Hugging Face and South China Morning Post/Bloomberg. https://note.com/zouplans/n/na9b74156aa00

8. Microsoft–OpenAI: $13B committed since 2019, ~27% stake valued at ~$135B at the October 2025 restructuring: Microsoft, “The Next Chapter of the Microsoft–OpenAI Partnership,” October 28, 2025. https://blogs.microsoft.com/blog/2025/10/28/the-next-chapter-of-the-microsoft-openai-partnership/

9. Amazon–Anthropic (up to $33B total) and Google–Anthropic (up to $40B total) commitments: CNBC, April 20, 2026. https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/20/amazon-invest-up-to-25-billion-in-anthropic-part-of-ai-infrastructure.html and Tech Funding News, April 2026. https://techfundingnews.com/amid-speculation-of-surpassing-openais-valuation-anthropic-to-land-10b-from-google/

Figures reflect the most recent publicly disclosed data as of July 2026.