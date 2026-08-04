Scott Grout

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Talis Forstmanis's avatar
Talis Forstmanis
9h

Entirely predictable. The occasional energy like solar can be cost effective as thermal energy. I have used hot attic air with some ducting and a simple inline blower. Use a differential temperature controller to operate the blower to transfer warm air into a house. Works great in the spring and the fall. Costs a few hundred $.

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Roel Pieterman's avatar
Roel Pieterman
8h

As a Dutchman I have to ask: the North Sea???? Or is these another one that is not between the Netherlands and Great Britain?

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