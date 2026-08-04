I’m installing 1.8 kW of solar panels and a 10 kWh battery bank as partial backup power for my house near Portland, Oregon. As part of the project, I built an interactive tool that computes the optimal panel tilt for any day of the year and estimates the energy yield, calibrated to measured local climate data (NASA MERRA-2) - nerd! The tool works great. The numbers it produced are the problem.

Let me state upfront, there's absolutely a place for solar in our energy systems. In optimal locations it's an excellent energy arbitrage opportunity. But, we are not treating it that way. We are treating solar, and wind, as if they will be the principal means of defossilization while we actively decommission more and more nuclear capacity. This is clearly a role these diffuse/unreliable/geo-dependent technologies cannot fulfill.

The Best Day

July 1. The sun climbs to 67° at solar noon, daylight runs 15.5 hours, and the panels sit at their summer tilt of 31°. The climate-calibrated expected yield is 11.1 kWh — about 108% of my battery bank. On the best day of the year, the system fills the battery with a little to spare. This is the day the sales brochure is built on.

The Worst Day

December 21. The sun scrapes 20.7° above the horizon at noon, daylight lasts 8.5 hours, and the light passes through nearly three times as much atmosphere. Geometry alone would hurt; Portland weather finishes the job — 80% of December days here are mostly cloudy or overcast. Expected yield: 1.8 kWh, or 18% of the battery.

That’s a 6× swing from July 1. To fill the battery on the winter solstice, I’d need roughly 10 kW — nearly six times what I’m installing. And winter, of course, is exactly when Pacific Northwest storms knock the power out and backup matters most.

The Shape of the Year

The monthly view shows the two days above define the envelope: 10.9 kWh per day in July, sliding to 1.9 in December. The pale outer bars are the clear-sky ideal; the solid gold bars are what local weather actually delivers. The gap between them is what clouds cost — and it’s widest in winter, precisely when the energy is needed.

Nameplate vs. Reality

If I were a utility, I’d be bragging right now. “1,800 watts of clean energy capacity!” Run at nameplate around the clock with no cloud cover, that’s 43.2 kWh per day. This is what typically gets reported, highly misleading.

Night and sun geometry cap the real ceiling at 23% of that figure (43.2 kWh/day nameplate reduces to 9.9 kWh/day). Portland clouds cut delivered energy to 15% (9.9 kWh/day reduces to 6.3 kWh/day). My array’s annual capacity factor is 14.6% — an effective continuous output of 263 watts. Roughly two incandescent light bulbs, purchased at the price of eighteen hundred watts of panels. Now, imagine believing we could defossilize the globe with this technology — an absurdity.

The Point

I’m still installing the system. As partial backup power paired with a battery, it earns its keep. But the exercise demonstrates one of the significant structural weaknesses of wind and solar: critical dependence on local weather and climate. There are a few optimal places on the planet — the Atacama, the Mojave, the Australian outback. There are many more places like Portland.

The math doesn’t care which one you live in.