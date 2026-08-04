Two definitions before we start, because this essay stands on them.

Insincere: knowing one thing and saying another. Not ignorance — misrepresentation. The speaker possesses the knowledge and chooses not to convey it accurately.

Unserious: declining to pursue the truth when the truth is knowable. Not deception — indifference. The unserious party doesn’t lie about the answer; they never bother to find it.

The two are complementary. Insincerity is a sin of commission: you knew, and you misled. Unseriousness is a sin of omission: you could have known, and you didn’t try. Between them they cover every failure documented below, and for each of the four counts that follow, the question is the same one: did they know, or did they not want to know?

A necessary concession up front. I am describing institutional behavior, not reading individual minds. An institution can be insincere in aggregate even when most of the people inside it are earnest. Many are. The scientists who build the datasets I cite in this essay are doing honest work — the problem is what happens to that work between the dataset and the press conference.

And to be clear about what this essay is not: it is not climate denial. It is the opposite. Rising CO₂ is real, warming is real, and human activity is the cause. I take the problem seriously. The indictment here is that the people and institutions in charge of solving it did not.

Count 1: The Targets

Rio, 1992. Kyoto, 1997. Copenhagen, 2009. Paris, 2015. Glasgow, 2021. Dubai, 2023. Six major climate commitments across three decades, each announced with signing ceremonies, each accompanied by a specific emissions trajectory the world was now, officially, on. Global CO₂ emissions set a new record after every single one.

The chart above shows the pattern in one frame. Each arrow traces what an agreement promised — the curve bending down toward a target. The red line shows what happened. Emissions overshot the Rio-era commitments by 5.3 Gt. They overshot Kyoto’s by 9.4 Gt. Copenhagen’s by 11.6 Gt. In 2024, global CO₂ emissions hit 37.4 Gt — an all-time record — against a 1990 baseline of 22.4 Gt. The gap between where we are and where the current 2030 targets say we’ll be is roughly 17 gigatonnes. Six years out, the pledged trajectories require the steepest emissions decline in recorded history, starting immediately, sustained continuously, achieved globally. Nobody involved believes it. Nobody involved says so.

Throughout this entire period, fossil fuels held between 81 and 86 percent of global primary energy. The needle that mattered barely moved while the promises grew grander.

Now the two charges.

Insincere. The negotiators had staffs. The staffs had the data. The fossil share numbers, the build rates, the demand trajectories — all of it was available at every signing, and all of it said the same thing: the announced target was not going to be met under any policy actually on the table. The targets were announced anyway, each one presented as a turning point, each turning point followed by a record. Announcing a trajectory you have the data to know is unreachable is the textbook definition of saying something other than what you know — insincere.

Unserious. Here is what never accompanied a single one of these agreements: an engineering-grade plan. Build rates by technology and by year. Supply chain capacity. Grid interconnection queues. Financing sources and costs. Workforce. The arithmetic connecting the pledge to the physical world was calculable at every signing — it is exactly the kind of calculation that gets done for any serious industrial undertaking — and it was never published, because doing the arithmetic would have ended the ceremony — unserious.

I spent twenty-five years running companies. If a CEO missed guidance six consecutive times, with the miss widening every time, and responded to each miss by announcing a bigger number, the board would not schedule another offsite to discuss the vision. It would fire him. In climate diplomacy, the equivalent behavior earns a standing ovation and a hosting bid for the next conference.

Six agreements. Six new emissions records. Every arrow on the chart bends down. The red line only goes up.

Count 2: The Salvation Technologies

For twenty-five years, by our actual actions, wind and solar have been presented as the technologies that would defossilize the global economy. Not supplement it. Not decarbonize the margins. Replace fossil fuels as the energy basis of civilization.

The scoreboard, from the Energy Institute’s 2026 Statistical Review: world total energy supply in 2025 was 600.3 exajoules, up 57.3 percent from 2000. Fossil fuels supplied 86.2 percent of it. Wind and solar combined: 3.3 percent. CO₂ emissions from energy reached 35.8 Gt, up 51.2 percent since 2000.

Run one more number. World energy demand grew by roughly 219 EJ since 2000. All the wind and solar capacity ever built, everywhere on Earth, supplies about 20 EJ. Demand growth alone — never mind the existing fossil base — outran total accumulated wind and solar output by more than ten to one. This was not a race that was narrowly lost. It was a race in which the challenger never left the starting area, while the press releases described a photo finish.

Insincere. The promotion of wind and solar has run for two decades on metrics selected to mislead — what I’ve previously catalogued as the five lies of clean energy. Electricity share is quoted as if it were energy share, quietly discarding the three-quarters of the energy system that isn’t electricity. Capacity is conflated with generation, ignoring that a gigawatt of solar and a gigawatt of nuclear produce very different amounts of energy. Percentage growth rates are trumpeted without absolute denominators — “solar grew 30 percent” sounds different when you add “of 1.7 percent of primary energy.” LCOE is marketed as “the cheapest electricity in history” while storage, transmission, and backup costs are booked to someone else’s account. And substitution-method accounting inflates renewable shares by crediting them with thermal losses they never displaced. Every one of these is a case of possessing the accurate metric and presenting the flattering one. That is the definition of insincerity, applied at industrial scale.

Unserious. The plan was knowable as undoable from day one. Do the primary energy arithmetic — total supply, total demand growth, the actual deployment rate of intermittent generation, the storage requirements for seasonal firming — and the answer comes back the same every time: wind and solar are an addition to the energy system, not a transition of it. By my accounting, the world has committed roughly $11 trillion to this addition across four cost layers: generation, grid integration, supply chain, and induced system costs. No promoting institution ran that arithmetic forward and published the result. Not because it was hard. Because the answer ended the story.

Twenty-five years and roughly $11 trillion of investment bought 3.3 percent of the world’s primary energy. Fossil’s share went from 88 percent to 86 percent.

Count 3: The War on the One Thing That Worked

I published the full prosecution of this count in May — “The Verdict on Nuclear Energy: Who Killed the Future?” — so here I’ll summarize the findings and let that essay carry the detail.

The chart above, from Our World in Data, is the entire safety debate in one graphic — and note the fine print: the fossil fuel death rates are based on state-of-the-art plants with modern pollution controls, meaning the real-world gap is wider than shown. Nuclear power kills 0.03 people per terawatt-hour, a figure that includes the complete death tolls of Chernobyl and Fukushima. That makes it 80 to 800 times safer than fossil fuels, depending on the comparison — coal, per the same chart, kills 24.6 people per terawatt-hour. The emissions side of the graphic tells the matching story: nuclear’s lifecycle emissions run about 6 tonnes of CO₂-equivalent per gigawatt-hour, against 970 for coal — 160 times cleaner — and below solar’s 53-tonne median. Kharecha and Hansen, in peer-reviewed work at NASA GISS, calculated that nuclear power prevented roughly 1.84 million air-pollution deaths between 1971 and 2009, and projected it could prevent between 420,000 and 7 million more by midcentury. France proved the deployment model in the 1970s: 56 reactors in fifteen years, roughly 75 percent of its electricity, among the cheapest power and lowest grid carbon in the Western world. South Korea proved the economics were repeatable, building at $2–3 per watt for five straight decades. China is proving it right now at $1.50–2.50 per watt.

Against this record, the mainstream environmental movement ran a fifty-year campaign to convince the public that nuclear power was uniquely dangerous and ruinously expensive — and the campaign worked.

Insincere. The mortality differentials between nuclear and fossil fuels were documented in the academic literature from the 1970s onward. The organizations opposing nuclear power did so in possession of, or with ready access to, the evidence contradicting their central claim. And the cost argument — nuclear’s second line of attack after the safety argument collapsed — was deployed without disclosing its origin. Western nuclear costs exploded from under $1 per watt in the early 1970s to $8–12 by the late 1980s precisely because of the licensing challenges, mid-construction redesigns, and litigation the same organizations had engineered. Pointing at a wound while holding the knife, and calling it a birth defect.

Unserious. The France counterfactual sat in plain sight for forty years. So did Korea’s flat cost curve. The question “can nuclear be deployed safely and affordably at national scale?” had an empirical answer, demonstrated on two continents, available to anyone willing to look at a table of numbers. The institutions declaring a planetary emergency declined to look. When California closed San Onofre, gas filled the gap and emissions rose. When Germany closed its fleet, coal and Russian gas filled the gap. The pattern repeated everywhere anti-nuclear advocacy won, and the advocates updated nothing.

Of the four counts, this is the one where the knowing is best documented. Which makes it the purest case of insincerity in the file.

The movement opposed nuclear power while in possession of the evidence that contradicted its central claim — then cited the costs its own campaign had manufactured.

Count 4: The Hyperbolic Attribution Machine

Every hurricane is now caused by climate change. Every flood, every drought, every wildfire, every heat wave, and — with a straight face — every cold snap. The phrase “supercharged by climate change” has become a standard clause in weather coverage, applied within hours of any event, evidence optional.

Here is what the actual science says. The table above is from the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report — Working Group I, Chapter 12, Table 12.12. It catalogs 33 climatic impact-drivers and asks a precise question: for which of them has a climate change signal already emerged from natural variability in the historical record? The emerged column includes mean air temperature, extreme heat, ocean temperature, ocean salinity, dissolved oxygen, permafrost, lake and river ice, and atmospheric CO₂. Real signals, clearly attributed, honestly reported.

Now read the white space. River floods: no emerged signal. Hydrological drought, agricultural drought, aridity: no emerged signal. Fire weather: no emerged signal. Tropical cyclones: no emerged signal. Severe wind storms, coastal flooding, hail: no emerged signal. White cells, in the IPCC’s own words, indicate where evidence is lacking or the signal is not present.

This is the IPCC’s flagship assessment — the document every “the science says” invocation ultimately points back to. And it declines, carefully and explicitly, to support the attribution claims made daily in its name.

Insincere. The communicators, advocates, and officials who invoke the IPCC’s authority have every professional obligation to know what its assessment actually contains. The table is public. It has been public since 2021. Asserting, on the science’s authority, attribution claims the science’s own summary document specifically does not make — that is knowing one thing and saying another, with a citation attached for effect.

Unserious. The unseriousness here is almost the sadder charge, because attribution is a real discipline. Fraction-of-attributable-risk methods exist. Event attribution studies get published, with confidence intervals and honest nulls. The knowable truth is being actively produced by working scientists — and the communication apparatus skips past it to the vibes, because “scientists find no detectable trend in this hazard category” doesn’t move donations or ratings.

And it is self-defeating in a way its practitioners refuse to price. A smoke detector that shrieks every time you make toast does not make your house safer. It teaches everyone in the house to ignore the detector — and the failure isn’t discovered during breakfast. It’s discovered during the fire. The signals that have emerged — heat, ocean chemistry, ice — are real and consequential, and they now compete for credibility with a decade of alarms that the assessment literature never backed. The hype didn’t amplify the science. It spent the science’s credibility on weather coverage.

The Verdict

One miss is a mistake. A pattern of misses that all lean the same direction for twenty-five years is not a mistake. Targets that were always unreachable, metrics that always flattered, evidence that was always inconvenient in the same direction, attribution that always overshot — that pattern has a signature, and the signature reads: some of it was known and unsaid, and the rest went deliberately uncalculated.

The costs are not rhetorical. Energy-sector emissions up 51 percent since 2000. A multi-trillion-dollar investment program that left the fossil share of primary energy where it found it. A death toll from nuclear suppression that a conservative accounting puts in the millions. And a fourth cost that may end up mattering most: the institutions the problem genuinely needs — assessment bodies, environmental organizations, energy agencies — have spent down decades of public trust, and trust is not a renewable resource on any timescale that helps us.

What would seriousness look like? It isn’t mysterious. Targets published with the deployment engineering attached, or not published. Primary energy as the denominator, always. Nuclear evaluated on its actual record rather than its movie adaptations. Attribution claims bounded by what the assessment reports state, including the white cells. None of this requires new science or new technology. It requires only the willingness to say what is known and to calculate what is knowable.

That willingness has been absent for twenty-five years. The truth was available at every step. Some of it was known and not conveyed. The rest was never pursued.

Insincere, and unserious. And counting.

References

Global Carbon Project — Friedlingstein, P., et al. “Global Carbon Budget 2024.” Earth System Science Data, 17, 965–1039, 2025. https://essd.copernicus.org/articles/17/965/2025/ Energy Institute. Statistical Review of World Energy 2026. https://www.energyinst.org/statistical-review IPCC. Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis (AR6 WG1), Chapter 12, Table 12.12: “Emergence of CIDs in different time periods.” https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/chapter/chapter-12/ — full chapter PDF: https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/report/IPCC_AR6_WGI_FGD_Chapter12.pdf Kharecha, P.A. & Hansen, J.E. “Prevented Mortality and Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Historical and Projected Nuclear Power.” Environmental Science & Technology, 47(9), 4889–4895, 2013. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/es3051197 Ritchie, H. & Roser, M. “What are the safest and cleanest sources of energy?” Our World in Data. https://ourworldindata.org/safest-sources-of-energy Grout, S. “The Verdict on Nuclear Energy: Who Killed the Future?” Needs of the Many, May 2026. [insert your Substack link] Grout, S. “The Five Lies of Clean Energy.” Needs of the Many, May 2026. [insert your Substack link] Grout, S. “The Four-System Problem.” Needs of the Many, June 2026. [insert your Substack link]

Target levels shown in the emissions chart: UNFCCC (1992, 1997), Copenhagen Accord (2009), IPCC AR6 WG3 and Paris NDC Synthesis (2015, 2021, 2023). Chart data: Global Carbon Budget 2024; Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy.