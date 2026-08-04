Scott Grout

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Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
7h

IMO, this is the important bit:

"And to be clear about what this essay is not: it is not climate denial. It is the opposite. Rising CO₂ is real, warming is real, and human activity is the cause. I take the problem seriously."

We can't make the world better unless we're honest about how the world is.

TY for being honest.

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
3h

Net Zero ideologists are incapable of identifying one thing that is made by a wind turbine! 

 It’s obvious wind and solar only generate electricity, as they are incapable of making any the more than 6,000 products in today’s materialistic society, or any of the transportation fuels demanded by planes, ships, trucks, and vehicles.  

Electricity came about AFTER oil !!!

Today, we have 6 ways to generate electricity by coal, natural gas, hydro, nuclear, wind, and solar, but ALL the components such as wire, insulation, computers, etc., are MADE FROM fossil fuels,

Ridding the world of crude oil would eliminate electricity and we’re back to the 1800’s.

Remember, that the generation of electricity came about AFTER we discovered how to make products from raw crude oil via the oil derivatives extracted out of crude oil by those multi-billion dollar refineries.

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