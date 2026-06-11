Scott Grout

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Talis Forstmanis
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Weather balloon data in the stratospere show that the temperature follows the Ideal Gas Law. In other words, there is no “greenhouse effect” or “lapse rate”. Can anyone point me to a scientific paper where the “greenhouse” effect is proven by experimental data?

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