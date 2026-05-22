The Halo and the Numbers

There is a version of the SpaceX story that is genuinely impressive. A private company that cracked reusable rocketry, drove launch costs down by an order of magnitude, and built a satellite constellation from scratch — that is a real technological achievement. I don’t dismiss it, and I won’t pretend otherwise.

But somewhere between the engineering and the Wall Street roadshow, a remarkable thing happened. The company that actually makes most of its money selling broadband internet to rural subscribers got dressed up as a multiplanetary civilization-builder, an AI titan, and the most ambitious enterprise in human history. The prospectus literally says SpaceX has a total addressable market of $29 trillion and warns that humanity should not share “the same fate as dinosaurs.”

I have looked extensively into SpaceX’s businesses — what they actually earn, what markets they actually serve, and how large those markets actually are. What I found is a company whose core business is an ISP with all the commodity economics that implies, and where SpaceX genuinely competes and wins — rockets, government satellite contracts — the addressable markets are too small to support a $1.75 trillion valuation. Attached to that core are two separate ventures, X and xAI, that are burning billions in ways that are hard to explain except as personal projects funded by other people’s capital.

Let’s go through it.

Starlink: The ISP That Launched a Thousand Headlines

In 2025, Starlink generated an estimated $11.4 billion in revenue. That is more than 60 percent of SpaceX’s total. It is also the only profitable division. By any honest accounting, SpaceX is an internet service provider that also builds rockets — not the other way around.

I want to be precise about what Starlink is, because the framing matters. It is a satellite-delivered broadband service. Its customers are mostly people in rural and underserved areas who have no better option. Its product is connectivity. It has no content moat, no advertising platform, no cloud services, no enterprise software — none of the things that make a technology platform defensible over time. It is a pipe, and over time, pipes get commoditized.

Consider the actual pool of customers. The unserved population Starlink is best positioned to reach is concentrated heavily in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia — but GDP per capita across sub-Saharan Africa is roughly $128 per month. Starlink costs $81. That is 63 percent of average monthly income before food or shelter. These are not customers. They are people on a coverage map that makes the investor presentation look compelling. The paying customers who actually support Starlink’s $11.4 billion in revenue are a much narrower slice: rural households in wealthy countries — the United States, Canada, Australia, Western Europe — with no cable or fiber alternative. That market is real, finite, and shrinking. I know this firsthand. I live in an unincorporated part of my county on a rural road with five-acre lots and just six houses. Five years ago, Starlink was my only option for anything faster than DSL at 15 megabits per second. Three weeks ago, Ziply Fiber ran fiber up my street. I am canceling Starlink. That story is playing out across rural America and across every wealthy country where governments are funding last-mile fiber buildouts. Every mile of fiber laid by Ziply, AT&T, or a rural cooperative is a mile removed from Starlink’s addressable market. The buildout is not slowing down. It is accelerating, funded by billions in federal BEAD program grants explicitly targeting the rural communities that are Starlink’s core customer base.

Starlink is EarthLink in low orbit. Impressive engineering. Uninteresting economics.

The numbers already show the pressure. According to SpaceX’s own IPO prospectus, average revenue per subscriber fell 18 percent between 2023 and 2025, to $81 per month — even as the subscriber base quadrupled. That is the classic ISP dynamic: grow volume, sacrifice price. It works until it doesn’t, and then what you have built is Comcast without the content library.

The comparison to EarthLink is not cheap. EarthLink was also a genuine technological pioneer — it democratized dial-up internet access for millions of Americans, built real infrastructure, and hit $1.2 billion in peak revenue before the model collapsed under the weight of commodity economics and better-capitalized incumbents. The physics of Starlink’s situation are different, but the economics rhyme uncomfortably well. Starlink’s advantage is that it serves markets with no terrestrial alternative. As fiber, 5G fixed wireless, and cable continue their expansion, that addressable market shrinks, not grows.

The satellite internet total addressable market is projected at $22 to $33 billion by 2030. Starlink is already capturing more than a third of it. The growth runway, in other words, is not a $29 trillion open field — it is a niche infrastructure market with real but bounded economics and a formidable fast-follower in Amazon Leo, which has the financial firepower, the cloud integration, and the enterprise distribution to make Starlink’s life uncomfortable.

Figure 1: SpaceX Lines of Business — Revenue and Market Reality

* Proxy: Govt/military SATCOM market. Classified contract structure makes precise TAM impossible.

† Budget ceiling, not a free market. ‡ Cloud AI market proxy per MarketsandMarkets.

The Rocket Business: The One Thing That Is Actually Extraordinary

SpaceX’s launch business deserves genuine credit, and I want to give it. This is the one segment where the company has done something that most experts thought impossible: it broke the economics of orbital access.

Falcon 9 launches at roughly $2,700 per kilogram to low-Earth orbit. United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V costs between $110 and $160 million per launch — full stop. That is not a marginal improvement. It is a structural disruption of an entire industry. SpaceX holds approximately 85 percent of U.S. orbital launch market share. In 2024 it completed 134 launches — more than the rest of the non-Chinese world combined.

But here is what the bulls gloss over: this business generated $4.1 billion in 2025, up just 8 percent year-over-year. It is a near-monopoly with thin growth. The customers are concentrated in NASA and the Pentagon — the same government that is also a regulator and that has already shown a willingness to diversify away from single-source dependency. And the one credible long-run competitive threat — China’s state-subsidized launch program logged 83 orbital launches in 2025 alone — up from 67 in 2023, growing every year, and totaling more than 280 launches since 2022. It is building reusable capability at industrial scale while pricing commercially to gain international market share through Belt and Road diplomatic ties.

The rocket business is real. It is profitable. It is not a $1 trillion asset.

Mars: The Goal That Got Deprioritized

In February 2026, Elon Musk announced on X that SpaceX had “shifted focus” from taking humans to Mars to building a “self-growing city on the Moon.” This was presented as a tactical adjustment. It was actually a significant tell.

As recently as January 2025 — thirteen months earlier — Musk had said, and I am quoting directly: “No, we’re going straight to Mars. The Moon is a distraction.” The 180-degree reversal happened in twelve months, and it happened because Starship, the vehicle without which no Mars mission is possible, has experienced catastrophic failures across multiple test flights. The 2026 orbital launch window — which occurs only once every 26 months when the planets align — came and went without a crewed mission, or even a credible uncrewed one.

This matters because the Mars narrative is load-bearing for the SpaceX valuation. The company’s prospectus ties Musk’s compensation to “the establishment of a permanent human colony on Mars with at least one million inhabitants.” That is not a business objective. It is a science fiction plot point dressed up as a performance metric.

There is consistent skepticism from the serious end of the scientific community. A 2018 NASA study concluded that terraforming Mars “is not possible using present-day technology.” Space policy expert John Logsdon of George Washington University’s Space Policy Institute called Musk’s colony timeline “on the edge of fantasy” and noted a “significant gap in planning as to how those spacefarers would establish a colony.” NASA, ESA, Roscosmos, and ISRO have all focused their Mars programs on robotic exploration and potential crewed landings — not colonization.

I am not arguing that humans will never go to Mars. I am arguing that the timeline and ambition embedded in SpaceX’s valuation narrative have no credible institutional support, and that the company’s own founder has quietly walked away from the most aggressive version of the goal. When the visionary stops believing the vision on his stated timeline, investors might want to update their models.

X and xAI: The $44 Billion Mistake and Its Expensive Sequel

In October 2022, Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. It was, at that moment, one of the largest leveraged buyouts of a technology company in history. What followed is a case study in how quickly a media platform can collapse when its new owner simultaneously alienates its advertiser base, fires its content moderation teams, and rebrands it as something nobody asked for.

Twitter’s peak revenue was $5.08 billion in 2021, the last full year before the acquisition. By 2024, X was generating an estimated $2.5 billion — exactly half. UK filings in early 2026 showed a 58 percent revenue collapse in one of the platform’s largest markets. The trajectory is not a turnaround. It is a controlled decline that Musk has now dressed up as a strategic pivot to AI.

The merger of X and xAI in early 2026 is a financial engineering move more than a strategic one. xAI had taken on $16 billion in new debt in 2025 alone to fund its GPU buildout. SpaceX subsequently took out a $20 billion bridge loan at cheaper rates and used the proceeds to pay off xAI’s debt stack. X’s losses are now on SpaceX’s balance sheet, which means the Starlink subscribers funding their rural broadband access are also, indirectly, funding a social media platform that is hemorrhaging advertisers.

xAI burned $6.4 billion to generate $3.2 billion in revenue, then rented its flagship data center to Anthropic because it couldn’t fill it with its own workloads.

The xAI picture is the most damning of all. In 2025, xAI posted a $6.36 billion operating loss on $3.2 billion in revenue. It has 1.9 million paying subscribers for its advanced Grok models — a rounding error relative to OpenAI’s hundreds of millions of users and Anthropic’s enterprise book. More revealingly, xAI’s Colossus 1 facility — its flagship 300-megawatt, 220,000-GPU data center built in 122 days at enormous cost and much fanfare — is now being operated entirely by Anthropic, because xAI did not have enough organic demand to fill it.

The industry narrative holds that AI infrastructure is the scarce resource, that GPUs are being rationed, that whoever builds fastest wins. xAI’s situation is a direct empirical refutation of that narrative, at least as it applies to this particular actor. If the AI compute shortage were as acute as Musk’s own public statements have suggested, he would not be renting his flagship cluster to a competitor that his earlier tweets described as “woke” and “evil.” The market is not hardware-constrained for xAI. It is customer-constrained.

Figure 3: Global LLM Platform — Monthly Active Users (2025)

Sources: Morningstar, PitchBook, Epoch AI, Sacra Research (2025–2026 estimates).

The Valuation That Requires the Story

SpaceX is targeting an IPO valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion. That implies a price-to-sales multiple of over 100 times 2025 revenue. For context, AT&T — a company that actually owns fiber infrastructure, content rights, and enterprise relationships across the United States — trades at roughly 8 times revenue. Comcast, with its NBC/Universal content library and 31 million broadband subscribers, trades at similar multiples.

The SpaceX multiple cannot be justified by the ISP cash flows, however impressive they are. It cannot be justified by the rocket monopoly, which is real but growing slowly. It can only be justified by believing xAI will catch OpenAI — which is not happening on current trajectories — or that Starlink will become something other than a broadband pipe — for which there is no evidence — or that Mars colonization will generate a return on capital — which has no business model, no institutional endorsement, and no committed timeline from the man who invented the idea.

The SpaceX story follows the same template as the early Amazon story, the early Tesla story, the early Apple story: a visionary founder, an impossible-seeming mission, a product the world didn’t know it needed. But there is a structural difference those comparisons obscure, and it comes down to two facts that leave almost no room for the upside the valuation requires.

The first is market size. The places where SpaceX wins — orbital launch and satellite broadband — are real businesses with genuine moats. They are also small ones. The combined addressable market tops out between $67 and $124 billion by 2030. Amazon disrupted retail, a $5 trillion market. Apple disrupted personal computing and then mobile, markets worth tens of trillions. SpaceX dominates niches. A company cannot grow into a $1.75 trillion valuation by winning 100 percent of a $100 billion market.

The second fact is more damaging. The one market that is genuinely unbounded — artificial intelligence — is precisely the market where SpaceX is losing, and losing badly. AI is not a niche. It is the largest platform shift in the history of computing, and even the most conservative analyst estimates put it at hundreds of billions by 2030, almost certainly underestimating the eventual scale. It is the market that could, in theory, justify a grand valuation. But open the rankings to all global LLM providers and xAI does not look like a distant third — it looks like a rounding error. ChatGPT has roughly 800 million weekly users. Google’s Gemini has 450 million monthly users. DeepSeek, a Chinese open-source model that appeared barely two years ago, has nearly 100 million monthly users outside China alone. ByteDance’s Doubao has surpassed 260 million monthly active users inside China. Perplexity has 39 million. Grok has 39 million monthly active users — almost entirely people who already pay for X Premium and get it bundled in. Strip the bundle and xAI has 1.9 million paying customers who chose it on its own merits. That is not a position in a race. That is the back of the field.

The gap is not closing, and the broader trajectory of the industry makes the long-term picture even less attractive. DeepSeek’s emergence in early 2025 demonstrated that a well-funded team can build a frontier-class model at a fraction of what the U.S. labs spend. Chinese providers are already pricing inference at near zero — Doubao’s enterprise API launched at roughly 99 percent below prevailing GPT-4 rates and triggered an industrywide price war. The likely endpoint of that dynamic is commoditization: LLMs becoming infrastructure, priced like bandwidth, with margins to match. Even if xAI manages to carve out a niche — edgy content, X-platform integration, Musk loyalists — the economics of that niche will increasingly resemble those of an ISP. Which, as it happens, is exactly what the rest of SpaceX already is.

The arithmetic is simple: SpaceX dominates where the markets are small, and trails badly where the market is enormous. The halo is real — it was earned by engineers. But halos have a habit of migrating from the people who built the thing to the narrative built around it, and eventually the narrative develops its own momentum, independent of the underlying reality. That is where we are with SpaceX today.

What the Numbers Actually Say

Strip the narrative and here is what remains:

• A legitimate rocket monopoly generating $4.1 billion in revenue with thin growth and a credible Chinese competitive threat on a 5-to-10-year horizon.

• An ISP generating $11.4 billion in revenue with declining ARPU, no content moat, and commodity economics that look increasingly like early-2000s EarthLink.

• A social media platform that has lost half its peak revenue since acquisition and is now structurally declining.

• An AI lab burning $6.4 billion annually with 1.9 million paying users and a flagship data center rented out to a competitor.

• A Mars colony goal that the founder himself has deprioritized in favor of the Moon, has no institutional scientific endorsement, and no business model capable of generating a return on capital at any foreseeable scale.

One More Big Risk the Balance Sheet Does Not Capture — Musk

And then there is one more risk that does not appear on any balance sheet but belongs in any honest assessment of SpaceX’s investment profile: the man himself. Elon Musk is the single largest source of non-technical risk in this company. In the past three years he has alienated the world’s largest advertisers, publicly insulted heads of state across Europe and Latin America, and injected himself into domestic elections in multiple countries. Approximately 20 percent of SpaceX’s revenue flows from the U.S. federal government, and SpaceX operates under an FAA launch licensing regime that has already demonstrated a willingness to ground Starship over environmental and safety concerns. Both the revenue and the regulatory runway are held together by relationships that Musk treats as disposable. The same impulsiveness that produces a 3 a.m. post attacking a NATO ally — or that has led multiple people close to him to attribute his more erratic decisions to substance use — can destabilize a $3 billion government revenue stream or a launch license with a single news cycle. Investors pricing SpaceX at $1.75 trillion are, whether they acknowledge it or not, also pricing in the assumption that business outcomes will not continue to depend on whatever Musk had for breakfast. The recent record does not support that assumption.

The SpaceX IPO is asking investors to pay a $1.75 trillion valuation for two good businesses, two declining ones, and a story. Stories are worth something. But they are not worth $1.6 trillion in excess of what the underlying cash flows can justify.

Even in the best case — Starlink holds its subscribers, the rocket monopoly survives China, xAI stops the bleeding — SpaceX is still an ISP with a $33 billion ceiling and an AI company in last place in the only market large enough to matter. Winning everything on the table does not get you to $1.75 trillion. The math does not fail because execution is uncertain. It fails because the markets are simply too small, and the one market that isn’t has already left xAI behind.

Sources & References

1. WSJ / Ben Cohen: “SpaceX’s Ambitions Are Intergalactic. Its Business Is Selling You Internet.” May 21, 2026.

2. Morningstar: “Financials Look Reckless: Lifting xAI’s Hood in the SpaceX IPO.” May 21, 2026. — $6.36B operating loss on $3.2B revenue; 1.9M paying Grok users confirmed.

3. Time Magazine: “Elon Musk Postpones Mars Plans in Favor of Building Moon City.” February 9, 2026. — Musk pivot confirmed; prior January 2025 quote: “The Moon is a distraction.”

4. CNBC / Tom’s Hardware: Anthropic-SpaceX Colossus 1 compute deal. May 6, 2026. — 300MW / 220,000 Nvidia GPUs transferred to Anthropic’s use.

5. New Street Research: “With 2.7 Million Subscribers, Starlink Is a Top 10 U.S. ISP.” May 14, 2026. — Only 20% of Starlink subscribers were former cable subscribers.

6. SpaceX IPO Prospectus (S-1 draft reviewed by Reuters, April 2026): ARPU down 18% to $81/month; Musk pay tied to Mars colony of 1M inhabitants.

7. Business of Apps / DemandSage: Twitter/X revenue data, 2021–2025. — Peak $5.08B (2021) to $2.5B (2024).

8. Sacra Research / Payload Space: SpaceX segment revenue estimates 2024–2025.

9. Quilty Space: “Starlink set to hit $11.8B revenue in 2025, boosted by military contracts.” December 2024.

10. John Logsdon (Space Policy Institute, GWU): Mars colonization plan “on the edge of fantasy.” Space.com, 2016 — assessment remains current per 2025 expert consensus.

11. NASA / Bruce Jakosky (Univ. of Colorado): “Terraforming Mars is not possible using present-day technology.” 2018 Nature Astronomy study.