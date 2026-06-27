Scott Grout

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Roy Brander's avatar
Roy Brander
2dEdited

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/installed-solar-pv-capacity

…it looks pretty exponential-ish. It’s definitely exponential-adjacent.

And if, say, population were growing at 10%/year, then at 9%/year, then at 8%/year…it would be growing exponentially in each of those years.

But this is arguing about terminology, not what’s happening.

What’s happening is that solar is a cheaper solution for new electric power, particularly within 35 degrees of the equator, which is where 90% of the previously-expected new markets for oil & gas are found.

It is thus growing rapidly in China, India, southeast Asia, and other points that have to import oil & gas. The only question of importance is whether solar and storage will grow enough, fast enough, to halt new growth in gas by about 2035.

There is no reason, at present, to doubt that will happen. Infrastructure that requires high gas prices through the 2040s to pay off, will lose investors.

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Ken Barber's avatar
Ken Barber
2d

LOL, if it’s “exponential,” then it’s a negative exponent.

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