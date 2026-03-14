The Statistical Review of World Energy published by the UK’s Energy Institute has long served as the quiet, undisputed ledger of human progress—a stack of spreadsheets that tells the story of our species through the fire we burn. When the first edition was bound in 1952, the world was a simpler place of coal and oil, this “energy bible” now published by the Energy Institute (EI)—a century-old professional body—a certain inherited math came under scrutiny.

The First Lie: Model vs. Reality

For seventy years, we have lived with a statistical sleight of hand: a “substitution method” that artificially inflated the footprint of renewables by roughly 2.5 times to mimic the heat waste of coal. This was an estimate—a model designed to make clean energy look like its fossil competitors on paper by “grossing up” its output to a theoretical equivalent. It was a calculation designed to support what has been called the “First Lie” of the modern wind and solar—the comforting fiction, expanded upon in my last article The Great Energy Detour, that we are in the midst of a transition away from fossil fuels, rather than a desperate, multi-fuel expansion of the entire global engine.

In its 74th edition, released this year, the Energy Institute has finally stripped away this veneer. By adopting a measure of actual energy consumption rather than theoretical replacement models—the 2025 report offers a data-driven cold shower. This is not a modeled projection; it is a hard accounting of the actual energy consumed by type across the globe.

The Sobering Ledger

The new numbers reveal a staggering lack of progress: after a quarter-century of global subsidies, climate summits, and industrial mobilization, wind and solar account for a vanishingly small 2.8% of the planet’s 592.2 exajoules (EJ) of actual global energy consumption (figure 1). By prioritizing the measurement of actual joules consumed over modeled fossil-equivalents, the report highlights a persistent, inconvenient reality: fossil fuels still underpin 87% of actual global consumption.

The Fossil Tsunami: 2020-2024

The ongoing velocity of this carbon persistence is most visible when looking at the era since the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2024, a period supposedly defined by a “green wave,” the world’s total energy consumption surged by a staggering 56.1 exajoules. In the headlines, this was the era of the wind and solar revolution, yet the data shows a world doubling down on its old habits. While wind and solar managed a combined actual growth of 7.9 EJ, the fossil fuel triad—oil, gas, and coal—expanded by 44.4 EJ (figure 2).

The math of this “recovery” is brutal: for every new joule of energy actually consumed from the wind or the sun since 2020, the global economy acutally consumed more than five joules of fossil fuels. In terms of satisfying the world’s hunger for new consumption, the ratio was nearly 6:1 in favor of fossil fuels over the wind and solar duo. We are not “defossilizing”; we are feeding a growing machine with everything we can find, and we are finding far more carbon than silicon.

The Hard Ceiling of 2026

This momentum is not just failing to keep up; it is beginning to hit a wall. As we move toward 2026, the projections for wind and solar growth have begun to dip below the heights of 2025. In the European Union, the poster child for the transition, the narrative is fracturing under “grid fatigue”—a physical inability to integrate more intermittent power without massive, unbuilt storage. According to IEA’s Renewables 2024 outlook, rising financing costs and permit backlogs are expected to stall new projects just as industrial consumption recovers.

In China, solar additions for 2026 are projected to drop to roughly 180-240 GW, a retreat from the 315 GW peak expected in 2025. In the United States, the exhaustion of easy grid interconnections has led analysts at Deloitte and SEIA to predict a 2026 contraction. We are hitting the “low-hanging fruit” threshold, and we are slowing down while having hardly made a dent in the existing fossil base.

The Efficiency Mirage vs. The Growth Tsunami

Climate circles often lean on the “Efficiency Dividend”—the promise that we only need to replace the 249 exajoules (EJ) of “useful work” fossil fuels provide, not the 512 EJ they actually consume. The logic is seductive: an internal combustion engine is essentially a radiator wasting 60% of its energy as heat, while an HVAC system loses only 15%. Electrify the world, and the task theoretically shrinks by half.

But the planet is not a static lab. A modest 1.5% annual growth rate will add 330 EJ of new consumption by 2055—a tsunami of demand that completely swallows the 263 EJ “saved” by eliminating thermal waste. We are running up a descending escalator where electrification makes the steps shorter, but global demand accelerates faster than we can climb. After twenty-five years of effort, wind and solar have captured a paltry 2.8% share of actual consumption. They are not just failing to cannibalize the fossil empire; they are failing to satisfy even the growth curve of our own expansion.

Conclusion: Addition, Not Transition

The “energy transition” we speak of in hushed, inevitable tones is, for now, a myth of terminology; the reality is “energy addition.” After 25 years of effort, a 2.8% share for wind and solar is not a revolution—it is a rounding error. The data of the last four years proves that these technologies have not been, and under current physical constraints cannot be, scalable enough to displace fossil fuels.

If we are to have any hope of a genuine shift, we must start with the honesty this report demands—relying on actual consumption data rather than modeled optimism. With 2025 marking a peak growth year for wind and solar and a growth decline now in sight, the claim that we have turned a corner remains a literary device, not a statistical fact. We are not yet leaving the fossil fuel age; we are merely decorating it.

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