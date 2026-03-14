Scott Grout

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Mar 14

Thank you for this elaboration on your previous post, Scott. I would add IEA's Coal 2025 report to your four references.

https://iea.blob.core.windows.net/assets/113a8274-500c-4684-951f-947d25bef3c9/Coal2025.pdf

Million tonnes = Million Metric Tons = Mt China coal demand begins on page 19 of 128. The world coal consumption graph on page 13 of 128 shows the People's Republic of China has consumed more coal than the rest of the world combined for the past several years. China's consumption is now about five billion metric tons per year. Thus, any air and water pollution reduction by the industrial West is more than nullified by the Chinese pollution increases. CGNP highlights this environmental hypocrisy in many of their recent posts and commentaries.

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Alfred's avatar
Alfred
Mar 15

Interesting, someone should inform the Chinese who are all in on renewables and pretty much care about the bottom line.

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