Scott Grout

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Steve
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You are correct on many fronts, but there are structural issues that need to be put to bed first.

- We can spend a decade litigating where to site a plant. Every single plant. And the litigation has little to do with the individual plant, its groups that don’t want low cost, abundant energy. Need to either bar the courthouse door to these folks or define a short, FINITE timeline for litigation, then it’s over.

- The Linear No-Threshold model has been a huge driver in plant cost, and driving a plants radiation leakage well below the natural background radiation level makes zero sense. Executive orders have suspended LNT, we need to make sure it never comes back,

- As Low as Reasonably Achievable (ALRA) combined with LNT contributed the Vogtel 3&4 cost growth. We need to recognize that better is the enemy of good enough.

Committing to building multiples of the same plant design enables a supply chain to develop, and as you note, builders come down the learning curve. It also enables common operator training and spare parts. It’s also easier to future proof as well, with spiral upgrades being phased in over time across a fleet of identical plants.

We still have the matter of spent fuel assemblies, which presently cool their heels in cooling ponds at every reactor site. This is a political failure, yucca mountain died due to political pressure as did reprocessing. These spent assemblies are also a resource, retaining ~95% of their potential energy. Plans for process heat should consider breeder reactor designs that leverage this underutilized asset.

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