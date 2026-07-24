The Vogtle Tax

Vogtle Units 3 and 4 came online in Georgia in 2024, fifteen years after the project began and somewhere between $31 and $37 billion later, depending on whose accounting you trust[1]. In 2024 dollars, with financing included, that works out to roughly $15,000 to $18,500 per kilowatt of capacity[2].

Compare that to reactors going up right now, on the same physics, built by people who've done this before. South Korea builds the APR1400 domestically for under $2,500 per kilowatt[3]. Export the same design to the UAE on a turnkey contract and the price rises to roughly $4,000–$4,500 per kilowatt[3]. China's Hualong One — a Generation III pressurized water reactor no more exotic than the AP1000 — runs $2,000 to $3,000 per kilowatt depending on the site, with the simplified “Hualong Two” targeting under $2,000[4].

Those current Korean and Chinese numbers land close to where American reactors themselves used to land. The average U.S. plant completed before Three Mile Island cost about $2,300 per kilowatt in 2024 dollars; the average unit completed after 1979 cost near $9,000[5]. Korea and China aren't discovering some foreign cost advantage. They're building at close to the price America itself used to charge, before the regulatory ratchet set in.

That's not a gap between nuclear and some other fuel source. It's a gap between two teams building the same reactor under two different regulatory and construction regimes. Uranium didn't get more expensive in Georgia. Concrete didn't get scarcer. One country builds reactors as a discontinued art form; the other builds them as a manufacturing program.

MIT's own modeling makes the point directly: the same AP1000 design, built as the tenth unit in a disciplined series rather than the first, converges toward $2,900 per kilowatt in should-cost terms, 2018 dollars — in Korea's ballpark[6]. The design isn't the problem. The stopping and starting is.

The reactor was never the expensive part. The forgetting was

Why Capital Is the Reactor

Every “nuclear vs. renewables” argument fixates on fuel costs, safety, or waste. None of that is where the money goes.

Capital costs — construction plus the interest that accrues while building — run 70 to 85 percent of a nuclear plant's lifetime levelized cost of electricity, depending on the analysis[8]. Fuel is closer to a rounding error, typically under 20 percent[9]. The OECD's Nuclear Energy Agency has quantified the leverage: push the weighted average cost of capital up, and the plant's calculated LCOE very nearly doubles — financing alone can run two-thirds of total lifetime cost[10].

This is why the reactor-design debate keeps arguing about the wrong variable. A pebble-bed reactor and an AP1000, both financed at a private-equity hurdle rate of 8 to 10 percent, will both be expensive. A conventional AP1000 financed at Treasury-backed rates closer to 3 percent — the terms the federal government already extends to public power authorities like TVA and BPA — moves the entire cost curve before a design engineer touches the blueprint.

It's the same logic that electrified rural America in the 1930s and built the interstate hydro fleet: public financing for capital-intensive, long-lived infrastructure that private capital structurally prices too conservatively, because private capital is underwriting fifteen years of construction risk against a five-year fund life.

The Clock Nobody Talks About

Cost gets the headlines. Schedule is the other half of the story — and it isn't new. It's a capability the West used to have and gave up.

American reactors completed in the 1960s took 40 to 60 months to build, roughly three to five years[11]. Plants licensed between 1965 and 1970 averaged seven years from license to completion; plants licensed between 1973 and 1977 averaged eleven years[12]. By the cohort still under construction when Three Mile Island hit in 1979, durations had stretched to 13 to 17 years, with some projects running past 20[11].

China is the clearest case of a country still on the fast track. Zhangzhou 1 and 2 — Hualong One units at what is now the world's largest reactor base of that design — went from construction start to commercial operation in 5.2 and 5.3 years, respectively[13].

Before 2017, Korea's average time from construction permit to commercial operation across 23 reactors was 5.2 years — proof the country can build this fast as a matter of course[14].

Vogtle 3 broke ground in 2013 and reached commercial operation in mid-2023: roughly ten years of construction, and closer to seventeen years from the original 2006 license application[16].

Lock the Design, Learn the Curve

Standardization is the entire Korean and Chinese cost-and-schedule advantage, in one policy choice.

Korea builds the same APR1400 design, the same supply chain, the same licensing basis, and largely the same construction crews, project after project — and each successive unit gets a little cheaper and a little faster as the workforce climbs the learning curve[4]. China does the same with the Hualong One: dozens of units at various stages domestically, plus exports to Pakistan, with the next-generation Hualong Two purpose-built to be simpler and roughly a quarter cheaper still[5].

The advantage doesn't travel automatically, though. When Korea priced an APR1000 for the Czech Republic — a new customer, a new regulator, a partially localized supply chain — the contract came in around $8,600 per kilowatt: more than triple the domestic Korean price, and within range of Vogtle itself[18]. Standardization lowers cost for the country that keeps building the same design with the same crews and the same regulator. Export it to unfamiliar ground, and much of the advantage resets.

The United States treats nearly every plant as a bespoke civil-engineering project, re-licensed and re-argued state by state, ratepayer intervention by ratepayer intervention. That's exactly why the “next AP1000” MIT is modeling today still carries first-of-a-kind uncertainty north of $8,000 per kilowatt, even though the design has existed for two decades[17].

Boeing doesn't redesign the 737 for every airline that buys one. The American nuclear industry redesigns the reactor for every state that buys one.

None of this requires an unproven reactor concept. It requires building the tenth AP1000 instead of re-litigating the first one.

Two Tiers, One Fleet

The renaissance doesn't need one reactor design. It needs two, aimed at two different jobs.

Tier 1 is the grid workhorse: standardized Generation III+ light-water reactors — AP1000s, APR1400s, Hualong Ones — running baseload power at capacity factors the rest of the grid can only envy. The U.S. fleet averaged 92 percent capacity factor in 2024, essentially flat-out year-round[19]. France's fleet runs meaningfully lower, partly by policy choice, to load-follow around its renewables buildout — a reminder that even nuclear's famous reliability is a design decision, not a law of physics[19].

Tier 2 is the piece almost nobody is building yet: high-temperature gas reactors for industrial process heat, not electricity. China's HTR-PM — the world's first commercial high-temperature gas-cooled reactor — has been running since December 2023, producing helium at a 750°C core outlet temperature, hot enough for hydrogen production, oil refining, desalination, and industrial process heat that no light-water reactor and no wind turbine can touch[20]. Push the design toward the Very High Temperature Reactor concepts under study, 850 to 950°C, and direct thermochemical water-splitting for hydrogen and direct reduced iron for steelmaking come into range, without the efficiency loss of making electricity first[21].

Steel, cement, and chemical synthesis are process-heat problems, not electricity problems. No amount of wind and solar capacity touches a 750°C industrial furnace.

Addition, Not Physics

Every number above is a plant that exists, operating today, in Korea, China, the UAE, or Georgia. The renaissance isn't waiting on fusion, a molten-salt breakthrough, or cheaper uranium. It's waiting on the United States financing nuclear plants the way Korea and the public power authorities of the 1930s and '40s already proved out — and building the tenth reactor instead of arguing about the first one for the fifteenth time.

We are not one breakthrough away from cheap nuclear. We are one Korean-style construction contract away.

Source Map

Note on dollar-years: figures below are 2024 dollars where the source states that basis. [3], [4], and [16] reflect current/nominal contract pricing (roughly 2023–2025) not separately inflation-adjusted. Treat cross-country comparisons as directionally reliable, not penny-precise.

[1] Total Vogtle 3/4 costs cited between $31–37B: Investigative Economics, https://www.investigativeeconomics.org/p/the-myths-and-realities-of-the-vogtle

[2] Vogtle overnight cost, financed, in 2024 dollars: $15,000–$18,500/kW: MIT Climate Portal, https://climate.mit.edu/ask-mit/are-nuclear-power-plants-too-expensive-build ; and schlanj.substack.com/p/how-the-us-can-make-nuclear-energy (explicitly 2024 dollars, 11-year construction). An earlier, narrower MIT/CANES estimate that excluded financing and used 2018 dollars put overnight cost at $7,956/kW: World Nuclear News, https://world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/AP1000-remains-attractive-option-for-US-market-say — kept here for provenance, superseded by [2] for the headline figure.

[3] Korea APR1400 domestic overnight cost under $2,500/kW and UAE Barakah turnkey cost ~$4,000–$4,500/kW: jackdevanney.substack.com/p/the-westinghouse-kepco-suit — [NOTE: an earlier NEI-magazine-sourced figure put Barakah closer to $3,800/kW; the range here reflects the higher, more recent estimate and should be treated as approximate given inconsistent reporting on UAE project accounting.]

[4] Hualong One cost range $2,000–3,000/kW; Hualong Two target ~$1,990/kW: Nuclear Engineering International, https://www.neimagazine.com/news/china-to-begin-construction-of-hualong-two-in-2024-8673029/ ; Changjiang unit cost $3,000/kW: https://energyeducation.se/construction-officially-begins-of-two-new-hualong-one-reactors-at-changjiang/

[5] Pre-TMI U.S. average cost ~$2,300/kW and post-TMI average ~$9,000/kW, both in 2024 dollars: schlanj.substack.com/p/how-the-us-can-make-nuclear-energy

[6] MIT NOAK should-cost estimate of $2,900/kW for a 10th-unit AP1000 (2018 dollars): same World Nuclear News URL as [2].

[7] Capital cost share of LCOE: WNA cites “at least 60%,” https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/economic-aspects/economics-of-nuclear-power ; Britannica cites “more than 70%,” https://www.britannica.com/technology/nuclear-power/Economics ; National Center for Energy Analytics cites 80–85%, https://energyanalytics.org/financing-the-nuclear-future/

[8] Fuel cost share under 20%: Britannica, same URL as [7].

[9] OECD NEA financing-cost findings (up to 67% of LCOE; WACC doubling roughly doubles LCOE): National Center for Energy Analytics, same URL as [7].

[10] U.S. 1960s build times (40–60 months) and post-TMI cohort (13–17 years, some past 20): Center for Technology, Science, and Energy, https://ctse.aei.org/can-america-build-nuclear-again-part-1/ (citing Lovering, Yip & Nordhaus 2016).

[11] Average construction time by license-issue cohort (7 years for 1965–70 licenses; 11 years for 1973–77 licenses): EIA, https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=2030

[12] Zhangzhou 1 construction start (Oct. 2019) to commercial operation (1 Jan. 2025) = 5.2 yrs; Zhangzhou 2 start (Sept. 2020) to commercial operation (1 Jan. 2026) = 5.3 yrs: Wikipedia (Zhangzhou Nuclear Power Plant), https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhangzhou_Nuclear_Power_Plant ; World Nuclear News, https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/articles/first-zhangzhou-unit-begins-supplying-power

[13] Korea pre-2017 average of 5.2 years from construction permit to operational permit across 23 reactors; post-2017 examples (Shin Hanul 1: 9.7 yrs; Shin Hanul 2: 11.9 yrs; Saeul 3: 9.7 yrs from permit): Nuclear Engineering International, https://www.neimagazine.com/news/saeul-3-receives-operation-permit/

[14] Saeul 3 construction start (Apr. 2017), expected commercial operation (≈Aug. 2026) = 9.3 yrs; Saeul 4 construction start (Sept. 2018), expected commercial operation (late 2026) = 8.2 yrs: World Nuclear News, https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/articles/third-unit-at-koreas-saeul-plant-starts-up and https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/articles/new-korean-reactor-cleared-for-start-up — [NOTE: dates reflect reporting current as of early-to-mid 2026 and are scheduled, not yet actual, for Saeul 4.]

[15] Vogtle 3 construction start (2013) and commercial operation (July 2023): EIA, https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=228&t=21 . Total project timeline (~17 years from initial 2006 licensing): Statista, https://www.statista.com/chart/28805/mean-age-of-nuclear-reactor-fleets-in-selected-countries

[16] Czech Republic APR1000 contract price ~$8,600/kW, versus ~$4,000–$4,500/kW for the Korean-built UAE Barakah plant: jackdevanney.substack.com/p/the-czech-apr1000-contract — [FLAG: single-author analysis (Jack Devanney), not a primary utility or government filing; directionally consistent with other export-cost reporting but treat the specific figure as one informed estimate.]

[17] Next-unit AP1000 FOAK estimate of $8,300–10,375/kW: jackdevanney/schlanj-linked reporting — [NOTE: higher than MIT's earlier 2022 $4,300/kW FOAK estimate cited in World Nuclear News; discrepancy likely reflects post-2022 commodity and labor cost inflation. Both figures are MIT-linked but from different vintages.]

[18] U.S. fleet capacity factor 92% in 2024: EIA, https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=65904 — France capacity factor figure (~70%) reflects prior reporting consistent with IAEA PRIS data; [NEEDS SOURCE: pull a direct current PRIS citation for France's capacity factor specifically — note France's ~65–67% figure in EIA reporting is share of electricity generation, not capacity factor, and the two should not be conflated in the final published version.]

[19] HTR-PM 750°C core outlet temperature and commercial operation since December 2023: Nuclear Scaling Initiative, https://www.nuclearscaling.org/reactors/htr-pm/ ; technical detail confirmed via ScienceDirect, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S173857332500508X

[20] VHTR temperature ranges (850–950°C): Generation IV International Forum, https://www.gen-4.org/generation-iv-criteria-and-technologies/very-high-temperature-reactor-vhtr