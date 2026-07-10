Scott Grout

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Mary Mc
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IMO ridding the world of Co2 may not be a great idea. We are still far below historic levels and not too far out of the almost catastrophic low levels. We can live with much higher Co2 but not with equal lower levels.

People often forget what we learned in middle school basic science about photosynthesis and that the very plants that NEED Co2 are rhe ones that provide rhe oxygen WE NEED.

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