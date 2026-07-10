Two Programs, One Yardstick

Between 2005 and 2020, the United States ran the largest carbon-reduction program in its history, and almost nobody called it one. Cheap shale gas from fracking made combined-cycle turbines more profitable to run than the aging coal fleet, and utilities — acting on price, not principle — switched. Coal fell from half of American electricity to under a quarter. No climate summit ordered it. No subsidy paid for it. It happened because someone offered the system a form of energy that cost less than the one it was using — which, this essay will argue, is the entire secret, the whole mechanism, the thing every successful decarbonization has in common. The Energy Information Administration later ran the decomposition: of the 819 million tonnes shaved off annual power-sector emissions between 2005 and 2019, roughly 65 percent came from the coal-to-gas shift, and 30 percent from renewables.

Over roughly the same era, the world ran a very different program on purpose. Beginning in earnest around 2015, governments and investors directed several trillion dollars into wind and solar, scaling global generation from about 1,100 terawatt-hours to nearly 5,500 by 2025 — a genuine engineering achievement. Both programs reduced emissions. Both can be measured with the same simple method: take each year's clean or switched generation, multiply by the carbon intensity it displaced, and sum. Then divide dollars by tonnes. The table below is what falls out.

The secret to decarbonization is not mandates, targets, or moral suasion. It is offering an alternative form of energy that costs less than the current paradigm. Everything else in this table is a consequence of which program understood that.

Reading the Table Honestly

Take the rows in order. The investment line sets the scale of the two undertakings: roughly a hundred billion dollars of combined-cycle plant on one side, four and a half to five and a half trillion of panels, turbines, and their financing on the other — a ratio of about fifty to one. The energy rows show what that money bought. Within its window, the global buildout delivered about three times the energy of the American switch — 68 exajoules against 22.5 — and ended with five times the run-rate, roughly 15.8 exajoules a year flowing from wind and solar worldwide against 3.1 exajoules a year of switched American generation. On raw energy, the directed program wins, as it should: it is the whole planet's effort against one country's side effect.

The cost-per-energy rows are where the fifty-to-one spending ratio meets the three-to-one energy ratio, and the arithmetic turns unkind. Within the window, an exajoule of switched gas generation cost four to five billion dollars; an exajoule of new wind and solar cost seventy to eighty billion — roughly fifteen times more per unit of energy actually delivered. Stretch the wind-and-solar capital across the assets' full working lives and the figure improves to thirteen to fifteen billion per exajoule, a fair correction that still leaves it several times the gas figure on gross terms. And gross terms flatter it, because the gas number is not really a cost at all: the fuel and operating savings that motivated the switch exceeded the capital spent on it. The market did not buy those exajoules. It was paid to take them.

The carbon rows follow the same shape. In absolute tonnes, the global program wins its window — nine billion tonnes from the decade's additions, fifteen counting the whole operating fleet, against America's 3.4 — again, planet versus country. But divide dollars by tonnes and the ranking inverts. The window figure for wind and solar, five to six hundred dollars a tonne, is admittedly the harshest possible reading, since panels and turbines keep avoiding emissions for twenty-five or thirty years after the accounting closes; spread the capital over asset lifetimes and it settles near a hundred to a hundred and thirty dollars per tonne. That is the honest number, and it comes with an honest asterisk: it counts generation hardware only. Add transmission, firming, and storage — the full four-system cost of making intermittent power dependable — and the lifetime figure roughly doubles. The gas column carries an asterisk too: methane leakage along the supply chain erodes some of the CO₂ benefit when measured in CO₂-equivalent terms, a real debit, though not one large enough to change the sign of the comparison. And the sign is the story. Gross, the switch bought abatement at thirty dollars a tonne; net of the savings that drove it, the cost was below zero. There is no other decarbonization effort in history with that property.

On a net basis, America was paid to cut 3.4 billion tonnes of carbon. The world's flagship climate strategy paid roughly $100 or more per tonne for the same service.

The Coupon and the Catalog

Here is the analogy that makes the table intuitive. Imagine two households that both need to cut their grocery bills. The first discovers that the store around the corner sells the same food for less, and simply starts shopping there — saving money and, incidentally, achieving exactly the outcome the family budget required. The second household hires a nutritionist, subscribes to a meal-delivery service, and renovates the kitchen. Its diet genuinely improves — but at a cost of thousands of dollars for a result the first household got by accepting a discount. Climate policy for twenty years has celebrated the second household as a model of virtue while treating the first as an embarrassment. The atmosphere, which cannot read press releases, only counts the tonnes.

The comparison is not an argument that gas is the destination. It is not; a molecule of methane burned is still carbon emitted, and the switch's one-time gains are now exhausted — by 2024, US gas emissions were rising faster than coal emissions were falling, and the power sector's decline has stalled. Gas was a bridge, and bridges end. But the bridge taught the lesson that matters: decarbonization succeeded, at continental scale and negative cost, in the one instance where the clean-enough alternative was simply cheaper than the incumbent. No willpower was required. No summit, no pledge, no enforcement mechanism. The energy system did what energy systems always do — it flowed downhill toward the lowest cost — and the carbon savings came along for free.

That is the standard against which every climate strategy should be judged, and it is the one the movement has spent two decades avoiding. The cheapest large-scale carbon reductions in American history came from a technology that major environmental organizations campaigned to restrict, while the strategy they championed delivered tonnes at a hundred dollars or more apiece and still requires perpetual policy support to keep flowing. The pattern should be familiar to readers of this newsletter: it is the same one that ran through nuclear power's suppression. The two largest verifiable carbon reductions in the American record — fracking and the atom — are the two the institutional environmental movement opposed, and both share the property that, done well, they undercut the incumbent on cost. That is not a coincidence. Energy transitions are not won by making the old paradigm shameful. They are won by making it expensive by comparison — and until the effort is pointed at that target, we will keep paying hundreds of dollars a tonne for what the market once gave us for less than nothing.

References

US coal-to-gas attribution: EIA, "Electric power sector CO2 emissions drop as generation mix shifts from coal to natural gas" — of the 819 Mt decline in annual power-sector CO2 from 2005 to 2019, ~532 Mt (65%) attributable to coal-to-gas switching, ~248 Mt (30%) to renewables. https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=48296

Cumulative US switching estimate (~3.4 Gt, 2005–2020): author's calculation — annual gas generation above the 2005 baseline (761 TWh rising to 1,617 TWh in 2020, EIA Electric Power Annual series) × 0.55 Mt saved per TWh switched (coal ~1.0 t/MWh vs. combined-cycle gas ~0.42–0.45), summed; defensible under flat demand (~4,000 TWh throughout). Sensitivity: 0.50–0.60 factor gives 3.1–3.8 Gt. Generation series to be verified at https://www.eia.gov/electricity/data/browser/

US power-sector stall: EIA, "U.S. Energy-Related Carbon Dioxide Emissions, 2024" — power-sector emissions flat in 2024 as gas-fired CO2 rose 31 Mt against a 24 Mt coal decline. https://www.eia.gov/environment/emissions/carbon/

Global wind + solar generation: Ember, Global Electricity Review 2026 — solar 256 TWh (2015) to 2,778 TWh (2025); wind 2,494 TWh (2024), tripled since 2015, +205 TWh in 2025. https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/global-electricity-review-2026/ and https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/global-electricity-review-2025/global-electricity-source-trends/

Global grid carbon intensity: Ember via Carbon Brief — 543 gCO2e/kWh (2005), 471 (2024), 458 (2025). https://www.carbonbrief.org/clean-energy-pushes-fossil-fuel-power-into-reverse-for-first-time-ever/

Cumulative wind + solar avoidance (~15 Gt total fleet, ~9 Gt incremental above 2015 baseline, 2015–2025): author's calculation — annual W+S generation × that year's global grid intensity, summed; 2016–2022 intensities interpolated from the Ember series. Conservative by construction: prevailing-mix intensity already includes W+S dilution, and marginal fossil displacement (~700+ g/kWh) would yield ~21–22 Gt. To be recomputed from Ember's yearly dataset: https://ember-energy.org/data/yearly-electricity-data/

Ember's own cumulative estimate: >4 GtCO2 avoided by wind and solar 2015–2023; fossil generation would have been 22% higher in 2023 without them (~4 Gt/yr). Via Carbon Brief: https://www.carbonbrief.org/wind-and-solar-are-fastest-growing-electricity-sources-in-history/

Global wind + solar investment (~$4.5–5.5T): this figure is deliberately narrow — direct generation capex only (asset finance for wind farms and solar plants), 2015–2025 window, consistent with an IEA-derived estimate of ~$5.7T for wind and solar investment over 2015–2025. It is not the full cost of the buildout. The author's separate full-stack accounting ("the $11 trillion"), covering 2000–2025 across four layers — direct generation asset finance (~$7T), grid integration including transmission, interconnection, and BESS (~$1.2T), supply chain and manufacturing including PV fabs, wind component plants, and gigafactory share (~$0.8T), and induced system costs including subsidies, balancing, curtailment, and public R&D (~$1.4T) — totals $9.0–11.7T, midpoint ~$10.4T. The narrow figure is used in the table to keep the comparison strictly like-for-like with the gas column, which is likewise generation capex only. Substituting the full-stack figure roughly doubles the wind-and-solar cost-per-EJ and cost-per-tonne entries (lifetime basis: ~$220–280/t), and is the fairer number for system-level policy comparisons. Full accounting: [Needs of the Many, $11T investment note: INSERT URL].

US CCGT capex (~$90–120B): author's estimate — ~110 GW of combined-cycle additions 2005–2020 at ~$850/kW (EIA capital cost assumptions). [NEEDS SOURCE — verify additions total against EIA generator inventory.]

Cost per EJ: author's calculations — total investment divided by window EJ (gas: ~$100B ÷ 22.5 EJ ≈ $4–5B/EJ; W+S: ~$5T ÷ 68 EJ ≈ $70–80B/EJ); lifetime basis spreads W+S capital over ~25–30-year asset output (~$13–15B/EJ). Gas lifetime entry is negative on a net basis because fuel and operating savings exceeded capex.

Methane caveat: coal-to-gas CO2 benefits are partially offset on a CO2e basis by supply-chain methane leakage; treated at length in "Clean Energy's Worst Enemy."