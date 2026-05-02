Scott Grout

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Scott Grout
May 2

As an addendum to this essay, I fully acknowledge that the "dirty tricks" of the Republican party around voting are worse. But, to that I say "so what?" The goal is not to helplessly complain about them, they are unchangeable and today are lost as a democratic (small d) entity. Instead the goal is to legitimately appeal to, represent and win an incontestable majority of American votes. Period.

Democrats have systematically alienated wide swaths of rural America over the past several decades (see maps). I contend that the best (if not only) way to win going forward is to correct this error, not to defend 60 year old rules that have long-ago served their purpose. In this partisan time, it is foolish to believe that a group of Republican law makers would establish districts that disadvantages blacks only because they are black. Today's gerrymandering is 100% partisan and is an unchangeable fact of life (as is the electoral college).

The only effective response is to represent a majority of Americans better than the GOP.

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