The mechanism

Since roughly 2005, a series of industries organized around institutional gatekeepers — the newsroom, the broadcast network, the record label, the publishing house, the engineering organization, the machine shop — have been opened to individual producers. In each case the same two-part mechanism operated: the cost of production fell by one or more orders of magnitude, and a distribution channel with no commissioning gatekeeper emerged at approximately the same time. Neither condition alone was sufficient. Cheap production without open distribution produced hobbyists; open distribution without cheap production produced empty platforms. Together they restructured the industry.

Table 1 summarizes eight instances of the pattern: the arena, the incumbent function displaced, the production tool, the distribution channel, and the approximate inflection period.

Video

YouTube established the template. Founded in February 2005 by three former PayPal employees, it solved the distribution half first: upload was open to anyone, with no commissioning editor. Production remained the constraint — camcorders, capture hardware, desktop editing — until the iPhone launched in 2007 with YouTube among its first native applications, placing the production tool and the distribution channel in the same device. Upload volume now runs at approximately 500 hours per minute — a rate no network programming operation could commission or review.

The outcome was not universal broadcast competence. It was a thousandfold expansion of the entrant pool, from which the top decile matched or exceeded incumbent output quality at a fraction of incumbent cost. Median quality fell; peak quality rose; the incumbents' monopoly on distribution ended.

Audio

Podcasting reached the distribution insight earlier but professionalized more slowly. RSS enclosures made syndication free, but discovery remained the constraint until Apple added podcast support in iTunes 4.9 in June 2005; the directory launched with roughly 3,000 shows and recorded over one million subscriptions within two days. Production was already inexpensive — a microphone and free software. What the medium lacked for a decade was monetization infrastructure, which is why it remained substantially amateur until advertising networks and subscription tooling matured. The general lesson: production plus distribution creates the medium; monetization determines when it professionalizes.

Median output degrades; peak output improves, because the entrant pool expands faster than talent dilutes.

Journalism

Substack launched in 2017, supplying the functions a newspaper historically bundled around the writing itself: hosting, email delivery, billing, and subscriber management. Adoption followed the standard curve — one million paid subscriptions by November 2021, then compounding to more than five million by early 2025.

Substack alone, however, democratized only the press and the subscription office. The remainder of the newsroom — research staff, data desk, graphics department, copy editing, fact-checking — stayed expensive. That is the function AI now supplies. A single writer working with a current AI assistant can retrieve primary datasets, build charts, verify figures against original sources, and stress-test an argument: work that previously required several staff roles and an institutional research budget. AI collapses the cost of rigor; Substack collapses the cost of reach. The combination makes deep analytical journalism — not merely opinion — viable as a one-person operation.

The change is inevitable. Hollywood and the broadcast networks constituted a closed system for producing and distributing quality video, and YouTube opened it regardless of incumbent resistance; journalism will follow the same course under AI. The bar for the writer does not fall — it moves. For entrants who take the work seriously, research quality and communication clarity remain the price of retaining an audience: the tools remove the apprenticeship, not the standard. Researching and writing in partnership with AI allows practitioners without decades of newsroom experience to bring well-supported ideas to readers, removing barriers that reflected control of the press rather than the quality of the thinking. What matters is the quality and accuracy of the content, not the drafting method.

Software

The same fusion is underway in application development. GitHub, founded in 2008, now reports approximately 150 million users; code distribution, version control, and collaboration became effectively free years ago. The remaining cost center was the code itself — the engineering team. AI coding assistants are collapsing that cost in the same way smartphone cameras collapsed videography. A domain expert without professional software training can specify an application, iterate on it conversationally, commit it to a repository, and deploy it to a managed cloud endpoint within a day. The gatekeeper displaced here is not editorial; it is the software engineering function's control over who ships. The second-order effects — particularly for SaaS businesses whose margins depend on software remaining expensive to build — are only beginning to register.

Recurring dynamics

Three regularities appear in every instance and indicate how the newer cases will develop.

Quality distribution goes long-tail. Median output degrades; peak output improves, because the entrant pool expands faster than talent dilutes. Every democratized medium carries a large volume of low-grade material alongside genuinely strong new work that the prior gatekeeping regime would never have surfaced. YouTube's best creators are the standing evidence.

Discovery becomes the new gatekeeper. The commissioning editor is replaced by the recommendation algorithm. The gate relocates rather than disappearing, and the party controlling discovery captures the economics — which is why the platforms in the distribution column of Table 1 include some of the most valuable companies in existence.

Monetization lags production, then professionalizes the top tier. Podcasting waited roughly a decade for advertising infrastructure; YouTube required its partner program; Substack built payments in from launch, which is why its top tier professionalized fastest.

Outlook

The open question for the two newest instances — AI-assisted journalism and AI-assisted software — is where the gatekeeper reconstitutes. Precedent indicates it will not be at production and will not be at publication. It will be at discovery. The institution that determines what gets found is the one to watch.

Sources linked inline. Table 1 delivered as a separate HTML exhibit.