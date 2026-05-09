Scott Grout

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Del Cross v's avatar
Del Cross v
6d

https://imgur.com/HSp3vCF

An oldie but a goody.

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Thermocon
3d

Great piece, thanks for posting, especially this “the data reaches an uncomfortable conclusion: wind and solar are the most energetically expensive ways to produce reliable power, and pairing them with lithium-ion battery storage makes them more expensive still.” The fact that battery backup just digs the thermodynamic hole deeper is next level understanding of the 2nd law.

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