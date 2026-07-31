Scott Grout

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Steve
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Should one also normalize for capacity factor? I can keep a campfire burning indefinitely by continuing to feed it wood, but when the wind stops blowing or the sun sets it’s over. Another source that used in some parts of the world for energy is dung, in the U.S. it appears to be the basis of popular energy policy.

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