Scott Grout

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Will Howard's avatar
Will Howard
1d

I got 100%, but it was my job to know this stuff. How do we get this kind of energy literacy further disseminated? In particular, people (esp. policymakers) do not seem to get that no energy 'transition' has yet happened. What we have, so far, is an energy addition. So when people say 'isn't it great that solar and wind energy has grown?', there needs to be some tempering of the cheerleading. By noting that yes those sources have grown but so have the use of coal, oil and gas.

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Matt Estes's avatar
Matt Estes
21h

Scott, where did you get the $11 trillion number for the transition away from fossil fuels that you use here and in many of your other posts? I did a quick calculation, asking Chatbot to tell me there is now about 3.6 Tera watts of wind and solar generation globally. With a $11 trillion cost, that works out to over $3 million per megawatt of capacity, which seems very high. What am I missing?

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