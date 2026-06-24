Most people’s sense of the energy transition comes from headlines without much context — not from rigorous, high-quality data. The seven questions below test that gap directly, using twenty-five years of global energy consumption data. Guess each one before checking the answer key at the end, and pay close attention to the distinction between total energy and new (or added) energy — several of the surprises live in that difference. When you’re done, let me know how you scored and what surprised you most.

The numbers behind every question come from the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2025, the industry’s most complete record of what the world actually burns, splits, and consumes for power, tracked by fuel since 1965 (energyinst.org/statistical-review). I’ve also built an interactive, by-country dashboard of this same data set — you can explore it here.

Questions

1. After 25 years and $11T invested in our transition away from fossil fuels, what share of total world energy came from fossil fuels in 2024 versus 2000?

(a) 95% → 60%

(b) 89% → 87%

(c) 70% → 45%

(d) 60% → 75%

2. Over the 25 year global energy transition, how much did actual global fossil fuel consumption change?

(a) It shrank ~50 EJ

(b) It was flat, within 5%

(c) It grew 172.6 EJ (~51%)

(d) It grew ~10%

3. In the most recently reported five years (2019–2024), what share of new global energy demand was met by fossil fuels?

(a) ~18%

(b) ~62%

(c) ~34%

(d) 0%

4. In 2024, what share of total world energy consumed was fossile fuels versus solar and wind?

(a) Fossil 40% / Solar+wind 50%

(b) Fossil 86.6% / Solar+wind 2.8%

(c) Fossil 60% / Solar+wind 40%

(d) Fossil 25% / Solar+wind 60%

5. What share of new global energy demand did solar and wind meet in the last reported five years, 2019–2024?

(a) ~90%

(b) ~75%, well more than fossil fuels

(c) 27.1% — one third of fossil fuels

(d) 0%

6. In our “all of the above” green energy transition, how has nuclear power changed since 2000?

(a) Grown rapidly

(b) Essentially flat — 28.2 EJ → 30.7 EJ, +2.6 EJ

(c) Declined sharply on plant closures

(d) Tripled

7. Over the full 25 years, what share of new global energy demand has the world’s primary decarbonization strategy — solar and wind — actually delivered?

(a) Roughly 50%

(b) 7.9% over 25 years

(c) Nearly all

(d) More than fossil fuels

Answer Key

1. (b) Fossil fuels supplied 89.1% of world energy in 2000, 88.0% in 2019, and 86.6% in 2024. Twenty-four years of clean-energy policy, investment, and coverage moved the global fossil share by 2.5 percentage points.

2. (c) World fossil consumption rose from 340.1 EJ to 512.7 EJ — a gain of 172.6 EJ or 51%. That single increase is larger than 2024’s total global consumption of solar, wind, hydro, nuclear, and biofuels combined.

3. (b) Fossil fuels met 82.0% of new global demand across the full 2000–2024 period and still 62.3% from 2019–2024 - the last five reported years. Fossil still added more energy by far in absolute terms over those five years than every clean source combined.

4. (b) Fossil fuels supplied 86.6% of total world energy in 2024; solar and wind combined supplied 2.8% — after 25 years and $11T spent, a ratio of roughly 31 to 1.

5. (c) Across 2000–2024, solar and wind supplied just 7.9% of new global demand. In 2019–2024, it was just 27.1% (9.0 of 33.2 EJ). Fossil fuels still added more in absolute terms over the same five years (20.7 EJ vs. 9.0 EJ).

6. (b) Nuclear consumption grew from 28.2 EJ in 2000 to 30.7 EJ in 2024 — a gain of 2.6 EJ over 24 years, essentially flat. The global flatline hides a split: nuclear has retreated materially across the West offset by modest additions in China, India and Eastern Europe.

7. (b) After 25 years and trillions of dollars of investment, solar and wind supplied just 7.9% of the world’s new energy demand from 2000–2024. Fossil fuels remain the single largest source of new demand even in the five year window (62.3%) and still supply 86.6% of everything the world consumes.

Bottom Line

Today fossil fuels supply 86.6% of total world energy to solar and wind’s 2.8%. This is a 31-to-1 gap that 25 years and trillions in subsidies and spending have barely dented, since fossil’s share fell just 2.5 points since 2000 even as its absolute consumption grew 172.6 EJ, more than the entire 2024 global output of solar, wind, hydro, nuclear, and biofuels combined.

On the more flattering “new demand” measure, fossil still captured 82% of everything added since 2000 and a clear majority — 62.3% — in the most recent five years, out-adding solar+wind better than 2-to-1 (20.7 EJ vs. 9.0 EJ). Solar and wind’s percentage gains look dramatic only because they started at zero; in absolute terms they’re still a rounding error against a fossil base that keeps getting larger. Whatever policymakers want to call this, it isn’t a transition — it’s fossil fuels winning a bigger pie.

None of this fits neatly into the popular energy transition narrative. The system isn’t transitioning, and it isn’t standing still. Fossil fuels still dominate the stock of global energy — 86.6% of everything consumed in 2024 — and they still added more new energy than solar and wind combined even in the most recent five years.

The energy transition, as it has been sold to the public for 25 years, has not happened. What the data actually describe is an energy addition — new sources layered on top of rising fossil demand rather than displacing it — and on that scoreboard, fossil fuels have been and remain the clear and undisputed winner in total energy as well as in new energy deployed.

Please also see - The Five Lies of Green Energy and We’re Losing — The Energy Transition is Failing and Most People don’t Know it

Source: Energy Institute, Statistical Review of World Energy 2025, World totals by fuel — energyinst.org/statistical-review. All figures in exajoules (EJ) of total primary energy consumed, not electricity generation.