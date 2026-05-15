Every persuasive narrative needs a foundation of assumptions so widely shared they go unstated. The global energy transition has two of them. The first is that electrification is so efficient that the waste heat baked into today’s energy system simply evaporates—that the world only needs to replace the useful energy it actually consumes, not the enormous thermal losses incurred in producing it. The second is that wind and solar are scaling fast enough to meet the world’s growing energy appetite. Both assumptions are embedded in virtually every headline, policy document, and investment thesis driving the clean energy conversation. And both, when examined against actual data, fail.

This is not an argument against renewable energy. It is an argument for honest arithmetic. The gap between the narrative and the numbers has grown wide enough that it now poses a genuine risk—not to the climate, but to the quality of the decisions being made in its name.

Figure 1. Global Primary Energy Flows, 2024 Of 592 exajoules (EJ) of primary energy supplied in 2024, only 337 EJ reaches end users as useful energy. The remaining 256 EJ— 43% of everything generated—is lost as waste heat. Wind (9.0 EJ) and solar (7.7 EJ) are highlighted; together they represent 2.8% of primary energy supply. Source: Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy 2025; IEA Global Energy Review 2025.

The Sankey diagram above is worth sitting with. It is not a projection or a model output. It is a measured account of where the world’s energy actually went in 2024. Of the 592 exajoules of primary energy that humanity generated, 337 EJ reached people as useful energy—heat for buildings, motion for vehicles, power for industry and computation. The remaining 256 EJ, roughly 43% of everything produced, was discarded as waste heat: exhaust from engines, losses from power generation, thermal dissipation from industrial processes. Wind and solar supplied 9.0 and 7.7 EJ respectively. Combined, they represent 2.8% of primary energy—a sliver at the bottom of the diagram.

Keep that picture in mind. Both fallacies live inside it.

FALLACY ONE

Waste Heat Doesn’t Disappear. It Moves.

The standard decarbonization argument runs as follows: today’s energy system is extraordinarily wasteful because it is built on combustion. Internal combustion engines discard roughly 72% of the fuel energy they consume as heat. Coal and gas power plants lose 55–65% of their input energy before a single electron reaches the grid. Replace these with electric motors, heat pumps, and batteries, the argument goes, and that 256 EJ of annual waste largely disappears. The transition becomes not just a fuel-switching exercise, but a massive efficiency gain—and the scale of the clean energy buildout required is correspondingly smaller than it appears.

This logic is not wrong. It is incomplete, in ways that matter enormously.

Electrification delivers genuine and large efficiency gains in two domains. Electric vehicles convert roughly 80–85% of their input energy into motion, against the 25–30% achieved by gasoline engines. Heat pumps deliver three to four units of useful thermal energy per unit of electricity consumed, dramatically outperforming gas boilers. These gains are well-documented and should be counted honestly.

“The transition is not a fuel-switching exercise that eliminates waste. It is a partial efficiency upgrade applied to a system whose core thermodynamic constraints are not negotiable.”

But the electrification argument breaks down in three places that together account for a substantial and irreducible portion of today’s waste heat.

High-temperature industrial process heat. Cement kilns operate at 1,450°C. Steel blast furnaces reach 1,600°C. Glass furnaces, ceramics, and petrochemical crackers all require sustained temperatures above 1,000°C. These processes account for roughly 20% of global final energy demand.¹ The thermodynamic losses do not disappear when you change the energy source. A cement kiln at 1,450°C sheds enormous heat to its surroundings regardless of whether that heat comes from burning coal or from an electric resistor.

Data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Every joule of electricity flowing into a data center eventually becomes heat. The IEA projects global data center electricity consumption will more than double between 2024 and 2030, reaching 945 TWh, and climb further to 1,200 TWh by 2035.² As a waste heat source, data centers are not shrinking—they are among the fastest-growing thermal loads on the planet.

Aviation, shipping, and long-haul freight. No credible full electrification pathway exists for these sectors on any near-term horizon. Sustainable aviation fuel, green hydrogen, and ammonia are all combustion-based alternatives—they shift the carbon source, not the thermodynamic loss.

The table below shows where this leads. Even under the most optimistic full-electrification scenario, waste heat does not disappear—it merely shrinks.

Table 1 · Waste Heat: Today vs. a Fully Electrified World

Full electrification represents a theoretical optimum, not a near-term forecast. The remaining ~160–190 EJ of waste heat is structurally irreducible: cement kilns, steel furnaces, data centers, aviation, and the basic physics of high-temperature industrial processes do not change with the energy source. Sources: Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy 2025; IEA Energy Efficiency 2024; McKinsey Industrial Electrification Analysis.

The conclusion is straightforward and uncomfortable: full electrification reduces global waste heat by perhaps 27–38%. The floor is approximately 160–190 EJ of annual waste heat, in perpetuity, baked into the physics of the processes civilization depends on. The world cannot simply replace its useful energy supply and call the job done.

Fallacy One is not a lie. It is an omission that inflates optimism about how much clean energy actually needs to be built.

FALLACY TWO

The Target Is Moving. Faster Than the Arrow.

The second assumption is more straightforwardly numerical, and the numbers are more straightforwardly damning.

Wind and solar are growing. That is not in dispute. In 2024, global wind and solar generation increased by 16%—a genuinely impressive rate. But 16% growth on a base of 16.8 EJ—the combined actual delivered energy of wind and solar in 2024, on a direct energy content basis—produces an increment of approximately 2.3 EJ of new energy. Against a world that consumed 592 EJ and added roughly 11.6 EJ of new demand in 2024 alone, that contribution covered perhaps 20% of new demand growth. The other 80% was met by fossil fuels, nuclear, and hydro.

That is the present. The future is harder still.

The IEA’s World Energy Outlook 2025 projects global primary energy demand rising by 50 to 90 EJ between now and 2035—an 8 to 15% increase above today’s already-record 592 EJ baseline.³ The lower bound assumes stated policies are implemented with reasonable fidelity; the upper bound reflects current trajectory without additional intervention. Neither scenario is exotic.

The drivers are structural, not cyclical. Electrification of transport adds load even as it improves efficiency. Cooling demand rises with temperatures and incomes across the developing world. Industrial output continues growing across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. And artificial intelligence—barely visible in energy models five years ago—is now the fastest-growing new electricity demand category globally, with the IEA projecting an additional 1–4% added to global energy demand by 2035 above baseline trends.

“Fast growth on a small base, against slow growth on a very large base, is not a transition. It is addition. And global fossil fuel consumption has set a new record in each of the last four consecutive years.”

Wind and solar added approximately 2.3 EJ of new actual delivered energy in 2024. The IEA projects annual demand growth of 5 to 9 EJ per year through 2035, before AI effects are layered on top. On the most favorable reading of current trajectories, wind and solar are covering less than half of annual demand growth. On a realistic reading, roughly a quarter. The gap is not closing at anything like the rate required.

The narrative of an energy transition “on track” depends entirely on the metric selected. In percentage growth terms—the preferred metric of advocates—wind and solar look transformational. In absolute energy terms, measured against an accelerating demand curve, they represent a meaningful but insufficient contribution to a problem that keeps getting larger.

The compounding effect of both fallacies together is the core problem. Fallacy One leads planners to underestimate how much clean energy needs to be built. Fallacy Two leads them to overestimate how much of that buildout has already been accomplished. The result is a systematic, institutionally reinforced overstatement of progress.

Global CO₂ emissions from energy reached a new record in 2024—the fourth consecutive annual record. Fossil fuels supplied 86.6% of global primary energy, essentially unchanged from a decade ago. These are not the numbers of a transition underway at meaningful scale. They are the numbers of a world in which clean energy addition is real but demand growth is faster, waste heat is more durable than assumed, and the gap between narrative and arithmetic has become a policy liability.

The energy transition is necessary. The scale required to achieve it is larger than the conversation has been willing to acknowledge. Closing that gap begins with retiring the assumptions that make the problem look more manageable than it is.

REFERENCES

1. Chemistry World / Royal Society of Chemistry. “Electrification of process heat stands to slash industry’s emissions.” December 2024. chemistryworld.com

2. International Energy Agency. Energy and AI. 2025. IEA Base Case projects global data center electricity consumption reaching 945 TWh by 2030 and approximately 1,200 TWh by 2035. iea.org/reports/energy-and-ai

3. International Energy Agency. World Energy Outlook 2025. Executive Summary. Global primary energy demand projected to rise 50–90 EJ by 2035. iea.org/reports/world-energy-outlook-2025

4. Energy Institute. Statistical Review of World Energy 2025 (74th edition). Wind: 9.04 EJ; Solar: 7.72 EJ; Fossil fuels: 86.6%; Total primary energy: 592 EJ (2024). energyinst.org/statistical-review

Scott Grout writes on energy systems, technology policy, and the gap between narrative and data in the global energy transition. This analysis draws on publicly available data from the International Energy Agency, the Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy, and peer-reviewed research in industrial electrification.