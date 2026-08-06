Scott Grout

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Human Supremacist Institute's avatar
Human Supremacist Institute
7m

Really appreciated the rigor here — this matches what I've found digging into the individual sectors.

On low-temp industrial heat, I'm actually more skeptical of heat pumps than your ledger gives credit for, even below 200°C. I wrote about this a while back: the capital cost of industrial heat pumps is brutal relative to LCOH, and COP collapses fast as delivery temperature climbs (2.5–3.5 at 100°C, down to 1.3–1.7 by 200°C — barely better than resistance heating at 5x the capex). I think hybrid gas-electric systems with thermal storage bolted on later are the more realistic near-term path than a straight heat-pump rollout: https://mdnadimahmed888222.substack.com/p/the-pragmatic-path-to-industrial

On shipping, your 12–20 EJ waste-heat number for the "refinance" sectors tracks with what I found modeling this out to 2040. I don't think shipping decarbonizes in any real sense even under a fairly optimistic electrification scenario elsewhere in the economy — it just shifts to grey/blue-grey methanol from coal and stranded gas, with lifecycle emissions not far off HFO. Fully green methanol stays 5–6x too expensive to compete: https://mdnadimahmed888222.substack.com/p/the-grey-methanol-consensus

Full disclosure — I work on aluminum-based electrofuels for marine propulsion, and even I don't think that technology is commercially viable for container shipping before the 2050s at the earliest. So I'd treat "green fuels solve shipping" as a 2050s+ story, not a 2040s one.

One place I'm more optimistic than your ledger might suggest: thermal batteries. I think long-duration thermal storage using solid media — firebrick, graphite blocks, that kind of thing, à la Rondo or Antora — has a better shot at scaling than electrochemical batteries for the firming problem. Cheaper materials, no exotic supply chains, no molten-salt corrosion or freezing headaches, and it slots naturally into the exact industrial-heat and grid-firming losses you flag as the "new system's own bill." Curious whether you've dug into that segment specifically.

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John Smithson's avatar
John Smithson
44m

Good points, well explained. But are you still standing by the 3.3% figure? That does seem low even in light of this.

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