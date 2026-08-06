Three Words That End Arguments

Last month I published an updated figure from the 2026 Energy Institute Statistical Review: after twenty-five years and trillions of dollars, wind and solar supplied 3.3% of the world's energy in 2025.¹ The first reply arrived within the hour.

“This is just the classic primary energy fallacy. Most of that ‘energy’ is waste heat we'll never need to replace. Comparing wind and solar to primary energy is either ignorant or dishonest. Do better.”

No numbers. No estimate of how much waste heat actually disappears, or where. Three words, deployed as a conversation-ending spell — the standard-issue retort for dismissing primary-energy analysis without doing any primary-energy analysis.

This essay is the arithmetic the retort never brings. The finding: for every three units of waste heat electrification erases, it creates roughly two new units of its own — fuel synthesis, storage, firming, the machinery of the new system. The world’s energy problem does not shrink to a fraction of itself. It shrinks by about a tenth — and then has to be rebuilt almost entirely.

What the Fallacy Claims

The world runs on about 600 exajoules of energy a year — all the oil, gas, coal, uranium, wind, water, and sunlight we harness. One exajoule is roughly the energy in 170 million barrels of oil; humanity uses about 600 of them annually. Most of that energy comes from burning things, and burning things is wasteful. A gasoline engine turns about a quarter of its fuel into motion. A coal plant converts about a third of its coal into electricity. Of the 601 EJ the world consumed in 2025, only about 340 EJ did useful work. The other 260 EJ — 43% of everything produced — left as heat.¹

From this true observation comes the conclusion: electric motors and heat pumps skip the burning step, so a clean energy system only needs to replace the useful 340 EJ, not the full 601. Comparing wind and solar to primary energy therefore overstates the job, and anyone who does it is committing “the primary energy fallacy.” The term comes from Michael Liebreich and has been carried into wide circulation by Jan Rosenow and Hannah Ritchie.²

That claim is testable, category by category. Here is the test.

The Ledger: Where 260 Exajoules of Waste Heat Actually Goes

Making electricity. The fallacy's best case, and it is genuinely large. The world feeds roughly 190 EJ of coal, gas, and uranium into power plants each year and gets 77 EJ of electricity out.¹ The white plume rising off a power plant is not smoke — it is most of the fuel, leaving as steam. Wind, solar, and hydro produce electricity without boiling water first, so a clean grid erases nearly all of this ~115 EJ loss. Credited in full.

Driving. Put your hand near the hood after a highway drive. That heat is three-quarters of the gasoline you bought. Road transport burns about 120 EJ of fuel a year and wastes roughly 85 EJ of it; an electric car converts over 80% of its charge into motion, collapsing the loss to 10–15 EJ.⁶ The second honest win.

Heating buildings. A gas furnace makes heat by burning gas. A heat pump moves heat that already exists outdoors, delivering three to four units of warmth per unit of electricity. Converting the world's 55 EJ of building fuel cuts its waste from about 11 EJ to a few. The third win.

Stop and tally. These three categories — power plants, cars, furnaces — recover roughly 195 of today's 260 EJ of waste heat. Three-quarters of the whole pile, genuinely gone. This is the legitimate content of the primary energy fallacy, and I have never disputed a joule of it. It is also where the good news ends — because the electrified world does not just recover losses. It creates them.

Power plants, cars, and furnaces are where the fallacy's truth lives — roughly 195 EJ of waste heat, genuinely recovered. The fallacy's error is stopping the count there.

Factory heat below 400°C. Drying paper, pasteurizing milk, dyeing textiles. Industrial heat pumps can take on some of this work, but today's machines top out near 150–200°C.⁷ Of the roughly 55 EJ here, electrification recovers perhaps half the waste — real gains, partial coverage.

Factory heat above 400°C. A cement kiln runs at 1,450°C. A steel blast furnace reaches 1,600°C. Glass, ceramics, and chemical crackers all live above 1,000°C. A kiln's heat losses are set by its operating temperature and its insulation — swap the coal burner for an electric element and the shell sheds heat at exactly the same rate. Industrial heat is nearly a fifth of world energy use, and about half of it is needed up here, where electrification changes the energy source and almost nothing else.⁸ The 20–25 EJ wasted in high-temperature industry today is still wasted in the fully electrified world.

Flying and shipping. No battery can move a container ship across the Pacific or a wide-body jet across the Atlantic, so every net-zero plan runs these sectors on hydrogen and synthetic fuels — which are manufactured from electricity, wastefully. By the time electricity becomes hydrogen, becomes fuel, becomes thrust, roughly two-thirds of it is gone.⁹ Think of waste heat as debt. For cars and power plants, electrification forgives the debt outright. For aviation and shipping, it is a refinance: the same obligation, moved upstream to the fuel plant, at a worse rate. Today's 11–13 EJ of waste here becomes 12–20 EJ.

The new system's own bill. The fully electrified world moves two to three times today's electricity through its wires, and wires lose about 8% of what they carry. Batteries return about 85–90% of what they store. Wind and solar overbuilt for reliability discard surplus on the days it isn't needed. None of this appears in the popular telling, and it amounts to 25–40 EJ of losses that exist because of the transition, not despite it.

Sum the ledger. Today: 601 EJ in, 260 EJ wasted — 43%. Full electrification recovers about 195 EJ of that. Then the new system presents its own bill: 120–140 EJ of losses from fuel synthesis, storage, firming, an expanded grid, and the ordinary imperfection of billions of electric machines — plus the ~45 EJ in kilns and jet engines that no energy source can touch. The fully electrified world, at its theoretical best: roughly 525–545 EJ-equivalent, with 160–185 EJ still wasted — 30 to 35%.

And the “fraction” we supposedly only need to replace? Delivering it requires 250–310 EJ of electricity a year. The entire global electricity system — every dam, reactor, turbine, and panel built in 140 years of electrification — delivers 116 EJ. The clean portion delivers 47.¹ The efficiency of the destination tells you nothing about the size of the build.

Why the Fallacy Hurts Its Own Cause

The people deploying this retort believe they are defending the energy transition. They are undermining it. Understating the size of the task is how the world got net-zero targets nobody resourced — a 25-year exercise I have prosecuted elsewhere.¹⁰ Planners who believe the job is 40–57% smaller than it is will build 40–57% less than they need. And using the fallacy to dismiss criticism protects the transition from the one thing it needs most: honest measurement. Wind and solar at 3.3% of world energy after 25 years and $11 trillion of investment¹¹ is a result that demands examination. Dismissing it with three words and no arithmetic is not a defense of clean energy. It is a defense against knowing how clean energy is actually doing.

And the savings themselves are a wasting asset. The net dividend of full electrification — the 55–75 EJ by which the whole system actually shrinks — is measured against a world that is not standing still: global energy demand grew 11.6 EJ in 2024 alone, and the IEA projects growth of 5 to 9 EJ per year through 2035.¹² At recent actual growth rates, demand consumes the entire dividend in five to seven years. At the IEA's projected rates, six to fifteen. Call it roughly a decade — less time than it takes to permit and build the transmission lines the electrified world requires. The fallacy's proponents are spending a one-time efficiency windfall that demand growth will fully absorb before the transition it is supposed to shrink can even be built.

3.3% after $11 trillion and 25 years is a result that demands examination. The fallacy exists to make sure it never gets one.

The Verdict

The primary energy fallacy gets one thing right: where combustion disappears — power plants, cars, furnaces — clean energy only has to replace the useful energy, not the fuel burned to make it. But the argument then claims credit far beyond that. Once the new system pays for its own losses, the true net savings amount to about 10% of world energy demand — not the 40 to 57% its proponents advertise. A 10% discount is worth taking. It is not a reason to change the denominator.

My standing offer to the next commenter who types those three words: don't tell me I'm committing the primary energy fallacy. Show me your ledger — which categories, how many exajoules, what's your floor. Mine is published above, and it says the fully electrified world still wastes more energy every year than the United States consumes, while requiring an electricity system triple the size of the one we have.

Primary energy remains the honest denominator. Not because waste heat doesn't matter — but because most of it isn't going anywhere, and the part that is will be eaten by a decade of demand growth before the job is a third done.

References

1. Energy Institute. Statistical Review of World Energy 2026 (75th edition). Total energy supply 601 EJ (2025); wind 9.77 EJ + solar 10.12 EJ = 3.3%; electricity generation 32,202 TWh (116 EJ). energyinst.org/statistical-review.

2. Liebreich, M. (origin of term); Rosenow, J. “Have we been duped by the primary energy fallacy?” (2024); Ritchie, H. Sustainability by Numbers (2023).

3. Eyre, N. “From using heat to using work: reconceptualising the zero carbon energy transition.” Energy Efficiency 14:77 (2021). Final energy demand 416 → 247 EJ (−40%); electricity demand 110 → 189 EJ (+72%); industry −20%.

4. Jacobson, M.Z. et al., Renewable Energy (2022): end-use demand −57% vs. business-as-usual. Decomposition (38.3 points electrification efficiency / 12.1 points upstream fossil elimination / 6.6 points assumed policy efficiency): Jacobson et al., 143-country roadmaps (2019). [Confirm exact source doc pre-publication.]

5. Representative popular claim: “The Primary Energy Fallacy: Why Demand Is Overstated,” EV Curve Futurist, updated May 2026.

6. US DOE, fueleconomy.gov: EV drivetrain efficiency 80%+ vs. ~25–30% for internal combustion.

7. Industrial heat pump commercial ceiling ~150–200°C: industry market analyses, 2026.

8. IEA. “Clean and efficient heat for industry”: industrial heat is two-thirds of industrial energy and nearly one-fifth of global consumption; roughly half required above 400°C (IRENA 2015; IEA 2018).

9. Power-to-hydrogen-to-fuel chain efficiency ~25–35% end to end: IEA / Royal Society hydrogen analyses. [Pin exact citation pre-publication — Source Accuracy Protocol.]

10. Grout, S. “Net Zero: A 25-Year Exercise in Insincerity and Unseriousness.” Needs of the Many, 2026.

11. Grout, S. Four-layer accounting of cumulative global wind and solar investment, ~$11 trillion. Needs of the Many, 2026.

12. Energy Institute / IEA: global energy demand growth +11.6 EJ in 2024; IEA World Energy Outlook 2025: primary energy demand projected to rise 50–90 EJ by 2035 (5–9 EJ per year).

Scott Grout writes on energy systems, technology policy, and the gap between narrative and data in the global energy transition.