Scott Grout

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jaberwock's avatar
jaberwock
4h

I would add the following:

7. Cherry picked data.

Using data from a sunny, windy spring day when demand is low and hydro flows are at a peak to claim that XXX state or country generated 100% of its power from renewables.When in fact it exported a surplus during the day, imported fossil power at night and kept its combined cycle gas plants running because shutting them down and restarting in a 12 hour period is not practical.

8. Using market auction prices to claim that renewables are cheap.

With the exception of ROC style contracts that guarantee wind higher prices than gas, all wind and solar contracts are essentially fixed price take or pay contracts.

Market auctions are a method of guaranteeing that wind and solar get first access to the grid. They set the price only for gas.

When prices go negative because of a surplus of wind and solar the consumer does not benefit, the wind and solar are subsidized to match their firm price contracts.

No wind or solar supplier will ever sign a contract that exposes the investment to market competition, because at times of high production, prices would be low and when prices are high production would be low.

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Talis Forstmanis's avatar
Talis Forstmanis
19h

One of the biggest signs of incompetence is by anyone rating batteries in kW or GW etc. But they keep doing it…

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