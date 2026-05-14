1. Nameplate vs. actual generation

Reporting GW of installed capacity (aka nameplate) without capacity factors is systematically misleading. Solar at 13%, wind at 22-25% capacity factor means headlines like “600 GW of new solar installed” overstate actual energy contribution by 4-8x. This is pervasive and rarely corrected in mainstream reporting.

2. Reporting electricity share instead of primary energy share

This is the multiplier lie. Electricity is only ~20% of total global primary energy — the rest is heat, transport, and industrial processes still dominated by fossil fuels. When advocates say “wind and solar are 15% of global electricity,” the innumerate listener hears “15% of global energy.” The actual number is ~2.8% of primary energy. That’s a 5-6x inflation of perceived impact, and it’s baked into virtually every mainstream headline. It’s not a rounding error — it’s a framing choice that systematically misleads.

3. Bundling all “clean energy” to claim victory while ignoring what we’ve destroyed

The most dishonest accounting trick in energy reporting. When advocates celebrate “clean energy at 40% of global electricity,” they are bundling together three fundamentally different things. First, hydro — largely built by previous generations, essentially capped in developed markets, and contributing 14 points of that 40% on its own. Second, nuclear — the only proven large-scale dispatchable zero-carbon source, which we have been actively dismantling. Germany shut down its last reactors. The US, UK, France, Japan and others have all reduced nuclear capacity over the past two decades. Nuclear has gone from ~18% of global electricity in the 1990s to ~9% today — a catastrophic own goal for decarbonization that is almost never framed as such. Third, wind and solar — the only thing actually growing, but contributing ~15% of global electricity and ~2.8% of primary energy. Lumping these three together allows advocates to take credit for our grandparents’ infrastructure investments, ignore the clean baseload we’ve been tearing down, and present wind and solar’s marginal contribution as a system-wide transformation. It is not.

4. Wind and solar are scaling fast and having big impact

Correct in percentage growth terms. A lie in absolute terms. Wind 1.5%, solar 1.3% of total global primary energy on a direct delivered basis per the Energy Institute’s own 2025 data. Combined they covered roughly 20% of new energy demand growth in 2024 — the other 80% was fossil fuels, nuclear, and hydro. “Scaling fast” is true only in the same sense that a startup with $1M revenue growing 50% annually is “disrupting” a $500B incumbent. The growth rate is real. The impact claim is not. And as this conversation demonstrated, even getting to the honest number requires fighting through multiple layers of misleading framing first. In addition forecasted wind and solar 2026 growth in the EU, China and the US are expected to decline over 2025.

5. LCOE is a lie

The most important and least understood of the five. Levelized Cost of Energy compares the cost of a kWh from a solar panel against a kWh from a gas plant or nuclear plant as if they are identical products. They are not. An intermittent, uncontrollable, weather-dependent kWh is fundamentally worth less than a dispatchable kWh available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The full system cost of wind and solar — firming capacity, utility-scale storage, massive transmission buildout, grid stabilization services, and backup generation that must be fully capitalized and kept running even when not dispatched — is almost never included in LCOE calculations. When you add those system integration costs, wind and solar are nowhere near cost-competitive with nuclear or combined-cycle gas at scale. Meanwhile nuclear, which carries the full cost of dispatchability, reliability, and 90%+ capacity factors baked into its single price, is compared on an apples-to-oranges basis against a solar panel that only works when the sun shines. The LCOE methodology is so entrenched in policy and media that challenging it gets you labeled anti-renewable regardless of the math. It is the foundational economic lie underpinning the entire narrative.

How well understood are these five points publicly?

Poorly across the board. Point 1 gets occasional acknowledgment in technical literature but almost never in policy or media. Point 2 is virtually invisible — the electricity/primary energy distinction is almost never explained to the public. Point 3 is the most insidious because it requires disaggregating numbers that advocates have deliberately aggregated — the nuclear collapse hidden inside “clean energy progress” is one of the great unreported energy stories of the past 30 years. Point 4 is buried under percentage growth narratives that dominate headlines. Point 5 is actively resisted — the entire renewable energy investment and policy apparatus depends on LCOE comparisons that exclude system costs, and the academics, NGOs, and media organizations embedded in that apparatus have strong institutional incentives to defend the methodology. These five lies compound each other. Together they have allowed a narrative of transformational progress to persist while global fossil fuel consumption has hit record highs four years running.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

I would add a sixth clean energy lie.

6. The lie of omission: fossil fuels and CO2 keep setting records

The most damning indictment of the entire wind and solar narrative is what never gets stated plainly in the same breath as the victory laps. Every single year that wind and solar have been “scaling fast” and “achieving record deployments” and “hitting new milestones,” global fossil fuel consumption has also hit a new record. Global CO2 emissions have also hit a new record. Four consecutive record years as of 2024. Not plateauing. Not slowing meaningfully. Records. The Energy Institute’s own data, aligning with the IEA, shows fossil fuels at 86.6% of primary energy in 2024 — barely moved from 86% a decade ago despite trillions of dollars of renewable investment.

This is the number that renders every wind and solar milestone press release functionally meaningless at the global scale. We have not displaced a single exajoule of fossil fuel consumption in aggregate — we have simply added wind and solar on top of a growing fossil base. The lie of omission is that this fact — the only fact that actually measures whether the energy transition is working — is almost never the headline. Instead we get gigawatts installed, percentage growth rates, and electricity share figures carefully selected to tell a story of progress that the CO2 data flatly contradicts. If the goal is climate, the scoreboard is CO2. And the scoreboard says we are losing, badly, by every honest measure, in every year that advocates have been celebrating transformational progress.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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