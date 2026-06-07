Scott Grout

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
1h

Great job. Definitely a resource I will quote. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
14m

Thank you Scott for your careful analysis which shows on a nameplate basis that nuclear power is a far more cost-effective than firmed solar or wind power. Lazard issued its LCOE+ metric in mid-2025 which attempts to account for firming costs. Unsurprisingly, extended operation of nuclear power plants is far more cost effective than firmed solar or firmed wind. Several U.S. nuclear power plants are undergoing second license renewals to run at least another twenty years beyond the 60 year baseline you have chosen. I will not be surprised to see third license renewals to 100 years of nuclear power plant operations. The plants were designed very conservatively. Parts of the nuclear plant that wear out are replaceable during refueling outages.

However, for a more complete analysis, we need to be examining the increasing synchronous grid inertia (SGI) **deficit** as Western power grids replace fossil-fired and nuclear-powered generators with solar, wind, and batteries. All three of the latter technologies are inverter-based resources. As this March 4, 2024 article establishes, "Why is Grid Inertia Important? Without sufficient synchronous grid inertia, the grid becomes unstable and a blackout occurs." https://greennuke.substack.com/p/why-is-grid-inertia-important Nuclear power plants such as Diablo Canyon provide the greatest amount of SGI within their respective state, e.g. California.

This 2024 article was updated with the massive 28 April 2025 Iberian Peninsula blackout. Spain attempted to demonstrate that a modern industrial nation could operate a power grid powered mostly by solar and wind. The physics predicted the grid would become unable and collapse. That is exactly what happened. See this 8 July article: "The Spanish Version of the 'Duck Curve' is a real killer. This curve underscores the problem of insufficient synchronous grid inertia in Spain on April 28, 2025." https://greennuke.substack.com/p/the-spanish-version-of-the-duck-curve At least eleven people who were depending on reliable power lost their lives on the day of the outage. Further analysis of Spanish mortality data shows a far larger death spike during the subsequent days as frail people succumbed prematurely.

But wait, it gets worse! Experienced electric power system professional Brad Panike released a new analysis on 31 May 2026 examining how Diablo Canyon protects irreplaceable essential California infrastructure such as the Edmonston Pumping Station which pushes California Water Project water over the Tehachapi Mountains on its way to thirsty southern California. See: "When the Lights Went Out in Spain — And Why California Should Pay Attention."

https://kilovar1959.substack.com/cp/200008271

Here's the TLDR summary: Your conceptual replacements for nuclear power plants with solar, wind, batteries, and natural gas will fail because they contribute to the SGI deficit, with lethal consequences.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Grout · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture