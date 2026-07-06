Scott Grout

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Will Howard's avatar
Will Howard
2d

Nice thing about this analysis is that (it looks like) you could start in any year and provide an estimate of the cumulative avoided CO2 emissions from that year to now. For example, Australia banned nuclear power generation in 1998. If I’m reading your analysis correctly, could we ask what Australia’s “excess” CO2 emissions are estinate to have been since then?

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Alfred's avatar
Alfred
2d

We couldn't afford to save the planet.

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