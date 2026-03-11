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Richard James's avatar
Richard James
Mar 14

Great summary! The only thing I wonder about is nameplate capacity. You said it produces only 20% - my estimate at least in my area in the PNW it would be much worse. In my napkin math for building an off grid solar system that works to heat my home and store ample energy in a cloudy January - a system that would be near 100% reliable - it was more than 10x and (im trying to remember now) and probably more like 20-30x the size of the system I’d need to get by in July. So if those things were really scaled to provide full reliability in the worst times without any other backup systems I think it would be even worse - and my house is just a microcosm of a nuclear free net zero “utopia”, since it’s the exact same panels and batteries as utility solar.

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Lucy Biggers's avatar
Lucy Biggers
Mar 13

Great piece! Thank you Scott!

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