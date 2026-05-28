Scott Grout

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Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
11h

Ezra Klein once asked Bill McKibben if he was regretful at all about all the work he did to get a nuclear reactor closed. Bill basically said no. Being an "environmentalist" means never having to say you're sorry.

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
10h

Thank you Scott, I really appreciate this article. It might have had "unintended consequences" in the title: as far as I am aware, the French created a low-carbon economy without ever intending to do so - they were motivated by energy independence and security following the Middle East oil shocks.

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