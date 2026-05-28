The Movement That Fought the Planet

The American environmental movement has spent fifty years presenting itself as the planet’s most committed defender. The emissions data tells a more complicated story. Two technologies account for more verified CO2 reduction in the United States than all other mitigation activities combined. Both were met with sustained campaigns of litigation, regulatory obstruction, and public fear amplification by the same organizations. In both cases, coal burned in the gap.

The numbers are not in dispute. They are published by the EIA, the IEA, the EPA, and peer-reviewed in the world’s leading scientific journals. What follows is what those numbers say.

This essay attempts something the environmental movement has never done: put a number on the cost of the opposition. Not in abstractions or hypotheticals, but in megatons -- the same unit the IEA and EIA use to measure progress. The question is simple: how much CO2 went into the atmosphere because of these campaigns that would not have otherwise? The answer is large enough to reframe the last fifty years of climate history.

Conservative accounting puts the CO2 cost of opposing nuclear power and hydraulic fracturing at somewhere between 1,500 and 2,500 megatons of excess annual emissions, half of current US CO2 emissions — rising every year closed reactors stay closed and opposed.

The Baseline

Total US energy-related CO2 emissions run approximately 4,700-5,000 million metric tons per year [EIA, 2024]. The power sector contributes roughly 1,500 Mt, transportation 1,800 Mt, and industry 800 Mt. Against that backdrop, the table below ranks the major mitigation activities by annual avoided emissions, with three rows dedicated to nuclear to capture what exists, what was destroyed, and what was always possible.

It is worth dwelling on this table for a moment to internalize the scope and scale of CO2 reducing activities - which deliver, and which are rounding errors.

Hydraulic Fracking, the Technology They Tried to Ban (row #1)

The largest single verified CO2 reduction in American history was not delivered by a government program, a renewable mandate, or a UN climate agreement. It was delivered by fracking and the shale revolution it enabled.

Natural gas produces roughly half the CO2 of coal per unit of electricity [EIA]. As fracking unlocked shale gas and drove prices down, coal became uncompetitive. The coal-to-gas shift accounts for 65% -- 532 Mt -- of the entire 819 Mt decline in US power sector CO2 from 2005 to 2019 [EIA, 2021]. Wind and solar contributed a real but substantially smaller 29%. Fracking did it without subsidy, across heating, industry, and power simultaneously, in every state.

Scott Grout’s essay Clean Energy’s Worst Enemy documents the campaign. The Sierra Club launched Beyond Natural Gas. The NRDC petitioned the EPA to classify extraction waste as federally hazardous -- which would have made fracking economically unviable. Earthjustice filed the lawsuits. Greenpeace amplified Gasland, whose central image -- flaming tap water -- was investigated by Colorado’s own regulators and found to be naturally occurring biogenic methane predating any drilling [COGCC]. The EPA’s comprehensive study found no evidence of widespread systemic groundwater contamination [EPA, 2016]. Yale’s landmark PNAS study confirmed the same [Darrah et al., 2015]. The campaign ran anyway. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline was cancelled in 2020 after litigation drove its cost from $5 billion to $8 billion. The result each time: less gas, more coal, higher emissions.

Nuclear, the Largest Story the Climate Movement Won’t Tell (rows #2, #2a and #2b)

The existing US nuclear fleet avoids 450-500 Mt of CO2 every year [EIA] -- more than solar and wind combined. It supplies 19% of US electricity from 93 aging reactors and appears almost nowhere in mainstream climate advocacy, because it is legacy infrastructure and because the same organizations spent fifty years trying to shut it down.

The organizations most loudly demanding emergency climate action have spent decades trying to shut down the technology quietly doing more climate work than everything else on this table put together.

Row 2a is the cost of their partial success. Between 2000 and 2024, 17-19 reactors were permanently retired, removing approximately 17-20 GW of capacity and 136-162 TWh of clean annual generation [EIA Nuclear Retirements]. Using the marginal gas displacement factor -- the fuel that actually filled the gap -- foregone avoided emissions run 60-80 Mt of CO2 every year, permanently [EIA; IPCC marginal displacement methodology]. The cumulative toll over twenty years is approximately 1,000-1,400 Mt -- roughly the annual emissions of Germany added back to the US grid and left there indefinitely. The entire US solar industry at current output would need to run four to five years just to offset what those closures cost. When San Onofre closed in California in 2013, grid emissions rose measurably. When Diablo Canyon Unit 1 retired in 2024, the pattern repeated.

The US grid is 18 times more carbon-intensive than France's and 8 times larger — meaning America emits roughly 144 times more CO2 per unit of grid scale than was ever necessary. The 1,330 Mt annual penalty is not bad luck. It was a choice.

Row 2b is arithmetic applied to a real country that made a different choice. France's grid runs at 21 gCO2/kWh. The US grid runs at 390 — 18 times more carbon-intensive, across a grid 8 times larger. Those multipliers compound brutally. Applying France's intensity to US generation would cut US power sector emissions by 1,330 Mt per year — the equivalent of erasing every car, truck, and airplane in the country. France achieved this through a fifteen-year build program begun in 1974. The United States had the anti-nuclear movement instead.

Scott Grout’s The Verdict on Nuclear Energy: Who Killed the Future? builds the full case. Nuclear kills 0.03 people per terawatt-hour -- already incorporating Chernobyl and Fukushima -- versus 2.4 to 24 for coal [Markandya & Wilkinson, Lancet, 2007]. Hansen estimated nuclear saved 1.8 million lives from 1971 to 2009 by displacing fossil generation [Kharecha & Hansen, ES&T, 2013]. South Korea and China build identical technology at $2-3 per watt. The US reached $14-15 [Liu et al., Nature, 2025]. The physics is the same. What changed was the regulatory environment, systematically weaponized through litigation and mid-construction design mandates. Imagine requiring every bridge on an interstate to be redesigned from scratch during construction, on rotating specifications, litigated in federal court at each iteration. That is what happened to nuclear economics in America. The mainstream organizations maintained their positions long after the evidence made them indefensible -- because reversal was institutionally costly and ideological persistence was cheaper. The planet paid the difference.

The Rest of the Table

Solar and wind are real -- 200-250 Mt and 190-240 Mt avoided per year -- but the trajectory is complicated. US wind additions hit a six-year low in 2024 [UCS, 2025]. The IEA cut its US renewable forecast nearly in half through 2030, reflecting the IRA tax credit phase-out, import restrictions, and suspension of offshore wind leasing [IEA Renewables 2025]. At current scale, solar and wind together barely match the annual output of the aging nuclear fleet.

One comparison surprises: CAFE fuel economy standards (#5, 100-150 Mt/yr) have delivered more CO2 reduction than the entire US EV fleet (#8, 30-50 Mt/yr) [NHTSA; EIA]. The EV trajectory is right -- but the existing fleet burning 25% less fuel per mile has done more measurable work so far.

Methane reduction (#6) deserves more attention. At 80 times the potency of CO2 over 20 years [IEA Methane Tracker, 2024], unaddressed leakage at 1.5-3% partially offsets the coal-to-gas gains -- meaning the fracking achievement could be even larger with better operational discipline.

What the Pattern Shows

Two technologies. Fifty years. The same organizations. The same tactics. With coal burning in the gap both times.

The climate is not an abstraction. The 532 Mt per year from coal-to-gas, the 450-500 Mt from the nuclear fleet, the 60-80 Mt permanently lost to reactor closures, the 1,330 Mt France’s example shows were always available -- these are real tons that were either prevented or fought aggressively.

The Sierra Club, NRDC, Greenpeace, and Friends of the Earth will tell you they are fighting for the planet. The megatons in this table say otherwise.

Fifty years from now, when the accounting is complete, these organizations will not be remembered as environmentalists. They will be remembered as the people who made it harder.

The intent of this analysis is not to relitigate old battles but to hold environmental organizations accountable to the same standard they apply to everyone else: the data. For decades, the institutions most trusted to protect the planet were guided by dogma the math did not support — opposing the two technologies that were quietly doing more to reduce carbon emissions than everything else combined. Had they not, the trajectory of American energy would look fundamentally different. We might not be having this conversation at all. That is not a small thing. Acknowledging it honestly — not as an attack on environmentalism but as a necessary reckoning within it — is the only way to ensure the same institutional failures do not repeat themselves as the next generation of difficult energy choices arrives. The planet cannot afford another fifty years of well-funded opposition to solutions that work.

References & Notes

[1] EIA. U.S. Energy-Related Carbon Dioxide Emissions, 2024. https://www.eia.gov/environment/emissions/carbon/

[2] Biswas et al. Science Advances, 2025. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adq5660

[3] IEA. Global Energy Review 2025. https://www.iea.org/reports/global-energy-review-2025/co2-emissions

[4] EIA Electric Power Monthly. https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/

[5] Ember. Clean Power 2024. https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/why-wind-and-solar-are-key-solutions-to-combat-climate-change/

[6] EIA. Coal-to-gas shift analysis, 2021. https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=48296

[7] IEA Methane Tracker 2024. https://www.iea.org/reports/methane-tracker-2024

[8] IEA. Global EV Outlook 2024. https://www.iea.org/reports/global-ev-outlook-2024/outlook-for-emissions-reductions

[9] IPCC AR6 WGIII, Chapter 7: AFOLU, 2022.

[10] NREL. Heat Pump Lifecycle GHG Analysis, 2024. https://docs.nrel.gov/docs/fy24osti/87372.pdf

[11] EIA. FAQ: CO2 per kWh of US electricity generation. https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=74

[12] EPA. GHG Inventory 1990-2022, April 2024. https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/inventory-us-greenhouse-gas-emissions-and-sinks

[13] IEA Methane Tracker 2024. https://www.iea.org/reports/methane-tracker-2024

[14] NHTSA CAFE Standards; EIA Annual Energy Outlook historical tables.

[15] RTE. Annual Electricity Review 2024. France grid: 21.7 gCO2/kWh. https://analysesetdonnees.rte-france.com/en/annual-review-2024/keyfindings

[16] EIA. Nuclear plant retirements 2000-2024. 17-19 reactors; ~136-162 TWh/yr lost at 90% capacity factor; CO2 derived using marginal gas displacement factor 430-480 kg CO2/MWh. https://www.eia.gov/nuclear/