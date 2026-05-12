Scott Grout

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Amir Yazdani's avatar
Amir Yazdani
3d

This is one of the most data driven takes on Chernobyl and nuclear energy I’ve read in a long time. Really thought provoking. Thank you

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Robert O Eagan Jr's avatar
Robert O Eagan Jr
7h

I would go as far as to say that the fossil fuel industry probably saw a great opportunity and made a concerted effort to pour gas on that fire.

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