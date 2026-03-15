Scott Grout

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Mar 15

Thank you Scott. The state of California's power grid is a perfect example of these statistical deceptions. Per CAISO, the state has 22,466 MW of solar, 8,355 MW of wind, and 15,861 MW of four-hour batteries. https://www.caiso.com/documents/key-statistics-jan-2026.pdf

At night, the state receives huge quantities of mostly coal-fired power from the PacifiCorp fleet in and around Wyoming. Since 2017, Californians for Green Nuclear Power, Inc. (CGNP) has criticized this environmental hypocrisy in our filings before the CPUC. See the GreenNUKE substack at https://greennuke.substack.com/ for many articles on this topic.

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