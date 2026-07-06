Scott Grout

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
4dEdited

Excellent observations Scott. Your comments that social media and excess spending diminish our chances of success really resonate.

A question: In Spain and Chile, there were periods of upheaval where a strong leader assumed control (Franco and Pinochet). Both created conditions that have led to long periods of prosperity. Any lessons to be learned? Do they fit Plato’s paradigm?

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Dante's avatar
Dante
3d

Outstanding work.

We are not doomed if we can help it.

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