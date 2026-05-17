Scott Grout

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D. Williams's avatar
D. Williams
9h

The fusion hype is ‘fueled’ in large part by the opponents of nuclear power. If fusion is just around the corner, why would anyone support building fission power plants, a proven technology which has been available for over fifty years? The no-nukes crowd has very effectively spiked the development of nuclear power by over-hyping and catastrophizing the isolated incidents which have occurred at three nuclear facilities and dangling the utopian vision of fusion power in front of a gullible public always clamoring for the next technological miracle.

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
13h

Thanks for the informative article. Given that the EROEI for fusion is still a factor of thousands from commercial viability after decades of R&D, it seems to me that the situation is hopeless. A miracle would be needed to make it commercially viable. At this point, further research is pure science, not technology, and any further funding should be based on that reality.

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