Scott Grout

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Steve
1d

Somewhere I read that fast breeder designs utilize their fuel more completely with the waste products containing shorter lived nucleotides. Would a fleet of fast breeder reactors be part of the waste solution, burning down the fuel assemblies currently parked in storage pools and recovering more energy from this resource?

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
11h

Thank you Scott! You and fellow subscribers may be interested in ‘Going nuclear’ by Tim Gregory: https://www.amazon.com/Going-Nuclear-Atomic-Energy-World/dp/1639369392/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1XZXOM4IIH7UA&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.TK_lSdKGtAIsT1gy_lNqizfr2fRfBXeMY2hwB6kOBA33WmaAUTs0q0R4SqqGerNnxGCWpSYkCiB9nDS5YD6R7LB-ryNugj0mKr3X_Pb2-7gs14icz-h4nCuSWnArDO1QZnG3Ww8x3UuvdaoWcHfre0MvHFHH8WGmPARMvZGBkW35s0TWEvGcJ6Gs6sz7QkjiUnjPjgG05dTRFdw9GCva13kQAj_DjPjz8wPyWDXSB28.Y1AkVWbKZlBsiv74XGOaB3ADd0oO7dxd9Qp6SvFYfKQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=going+nuclear+how+the+atom+will+save+the+world&nsdOptOutParam=true&qid=1782116286&sprefix=going+nuclear%2Caps%2C199&sr=8-1 He’s a pleasant fellow and a great enthusiast, but reserves some scathing comments for advocates of wind and solar.

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