Nuclear power remains the most scalable, reliable, cost-effective and safe form of zero-carbon energy ever devised — by deaths per terawatt-hour, by land use, by capacity factor, it has no rival. Yet for fifty years the West and much of Asia treated it as a threat rather than a solution: plants were shut down early, new construction ground to a halt, and an entire generation of engineering talent and institutional capability quietly atrophied. We are only now confronting the cost of that error, as trillions of dollars over 25 years poured into solar and wind have failed to meaningfully displace fossil fuels from the global primary energy mix. The energy transition has failed.

Failure defined as - (a) solar and wind make up less than 3% of global energy, and (b) since 2000 global fossil fuels and CO2 emissions have both risen over 50%

The proof that it doesn't have to be this way already exists. China, India, and South Korea build reactors today at a small fraction of Western cost. France took its grid from near zero to roughly 70% nuclear in about fifteen years, in the 1970s and 80s, using one standardized design and one experienced workforce. Cost, speed, and scalability are the three requirements any serious nuclear program must meet — and the only ones that matter if nuclear is to displace fossil fuels at the pace the climate problem demands. Reversing course requires treating nuclear deployment as a WPA-scale national project, with distinct, solvable problems across financing, fuel, workforce, regulation, and public trust. Below are the twelve critical fronts on which that effort must be won.

The twelve are sequenced below from easiest to hardest to resolve — not by importance, but by the degree of institutional inertia, capital, and time each one requires to fix.

01 Insurance & Liability

THE ISSUE

Nuclear liability is capped and pooled under the Price-Anderson Act, which requires periodic reauthorization, and its scope for newer reactor designs remains ambiguous.

THE CONSTRAINT

Ambiguity around renewal and scope raises perceived investor risk and leaves the industry exposed to political vulnerability at each reauthorization cycle.

COUNTERMEASURES

Timely, long-horizon Price-Anderson reauthorization, with clear liability frameworks extended explicitly to SMRs and microreactors. This is a legislative renewal, not a structural rebuild — it has been done before and can be done again quickly.

02 Public Perception

THE ISSUE

Residual fear from Chernobyl, Fukushima, and Three Mile Island persists, and nuclear's actual safety record remains poorly understood by the public.

THE CONSTRAINT

Misplaced fear drives local opposition, slows permitting, and gives politicians cover to avoid supporting projects that are otherwise sound.

COUNTERMEASURES

Data-driven communication (deaths-per-terawatt-hour comparisons), grassroots advocacy on the Mothers for Nuclear model, and visible success stories like the Diablo Canyon extension. Public opinion is already trending favorable — this front is moving in the right direction without new structures needing to be built.

03 Regulatory — New-Build Licensing

THE ISSUE

NRC licensing was built around large light-water reactors and is slow and expensive for novel designs.

THE CONSTRAINT

Adds years and hundreds of millions of dollars in cost before a shovel ever hits dirt.

COUNTERMEASURES

NRC Part 53 reform and ADVANCE Act implementation, plus standardized design certifications that can be reused across sites. Legislative groundwork is already laid and has bipartisan support; the remaining work is execution.

04 Financing — Revenue Certainty

THE ISSUE

Merchant electricity markets pay for energy delivered, not for reliability — they don't reward firm, 24/7 output.

THE CONSTRAINT

Nuclear's real value — grid stability, baseload reliability — isn't priced in, so plants can't secure predictable revenue streams.

COUNTERMEASURES

Long-term power purchase agreements, capacity markets, and clean firm power standards or carve-outs. Mechanisms already exist in several markets; the task is expanding adoption, not invention.

05 Siting & Community Consent

THE ISSUE

Distinct from generic public perception, local opposition in a specific county or community can kill a specific project regardless of national sentiment.

THE CONSTRAINT

NIMBY dynamics and local politics can override broad public and even state-level support.

COUNTERMEASURES

Early community engagement, local economic benefit-sharing, and prioritizing sites with existing nuclear-literate workforces — retiring coal and nuclear communities. This is solvable case by case, with a growing playbook to draw from.

06 Regulatory — Operating Cost Burden

THE ISSUE

Staffing ratios, security requirements, and inspection regimes were designed for 1970s threat models and large plants.

THE CONSTRAINT

Raises ongoing operations and maintenance costs disproportionately, especially for smaller and advanced reactor designs.

COUNTERMEASURES

Risk-informed, technology-neutral regulation that right-sizes staffing and security rules for passive-safety SMR designs. Harder than new-build licensing reform because it requires a deeper culture shift inside the regulator itself.

07 Financing — Capital Cost & Construction Risk

THE ISSUE

High upfront capital costs, first-of-a-kind cost overruns, and long construction timelines accumulate interest expense.

THE CONSTRAINT

Scares off private capital outright; the cost of capital alone can double a project's total cost.

COUNTERMEASURES

Government loan guarantees, contracts-for-difference, DOE-style backstops, and cost-sharing on the first units of a new design. The tools exist, but mobilizing capital at the scale required is a much heavier lift than market-design fixes.

08 Workforce & Industrial Supply Chain

THE ISSUE

There is a shortage of nuclear-qualified welders, pipefitters, and engineers, and only a handful of facilities worldwide can forge reactor-grade steel components.

THE CONSTRAINT

Caps how fast capacity can scale even when money and political will are both present.

COUNTERMEASURES

Trade-school pipelines, apprenticeships, government-backed investment in forging and manufacturing capacity, and workforce transfer programs from fossil and Navy nuclear. Rebuilding a depleted labor pool takes years, not legislative sessions.

09 Construction Methodology

THE ISSUE

Most Western builds remain first-of-a-kind, stick-built mega-projects — Vogtle, Flamanville.

THE CONSTRAINT

No repeat-build learning curve develops, so costs don't fall the way they did in France or South Korea.

COUNTERMEASURES

Modular and standardized designs, factory fabrication, fleet-style repeat ordering, and direct study of the Korean APR1400 program. This requires sustained political and financial commitment to build the same design over and over — a decade-plus undertaking.

10 Domestic Fuel Supply — Enrichment & Conversion

THE ISSUE

The U.S. and the West lost most of their enrichment and conversion capacity, and Russia's Rosatom now dominates the global supply.

THE CONSTRAINT

A geopolitical chokepoint — sanctions or conflict could cut off fuel access entirely.

COUNTERMEASURES

Subsidize domestic enrichment (Centrus, Urenco USA), build out allied supply chains, and fund HALEU production specifically for SMRs. Rebuilding an entire industrial capability that took decades to lose is itself a decade-scale project.

11 Grid Integration & Transmission

THE ISSUE

Interconnection queues and transmission siting are increasingly the longest pole in deployment, for nuclear and for every other generation source.

THE CONSTRAINT

Even a financed, licensed, fully built plant can wait years just to connect to the grid.

COUNTERMEASURES

Transmission permitting reform, proactive grid planning for nuclear sites, and co-location with existing infrastructure at retiring coal sites. This is a national infrastructure problem larger than nuclear policy alone, and correspondingly harder to move.

12 Spent Fuel & Waste Management

THE ISSUE

The U.S. has no permanent repository; spent fuel sits in on-site dry-cask storage indefinitely.

THE CONSTRAINT

Feeds public fear, political opposition, and litigation risk, and raises long-term liability concerns for investors.

COUNTERMEASURES

Revive Yucca Mountain or pursue consolidated interim storage, fund reprocessing and recycling R&D, and point to Finland's Onkalo repository as a working proof of concept. Nearly forty years of political deadlock make this the single hardest front to move, despite a technically solved problem.