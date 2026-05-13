Scott Grout

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EvanP's avatar
EvanP
1d

AI is in fact abandoning data centers already. Fractal Computing, right here on Substack. They claim between 1000 and 1 million times reduction in hardware and power requirements, depending on the application, just by optimizing I/O (something we haven't needed to do much for the last 3 decades, because of Moore's Law progress). Making full use of the processing power of modern data chips, rather than letting them waste most of their cycles waiting on I/O.

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
2d

Thank you for your spot-on analysis, Scott. You highlight that 93% of the interconnection queue is solar, wind, and batteries. The year over year rate of change of those three categories ranges from -12% to - 26%. The latter information shows the bubble is already deflating. All three of these categories are parasite power because they cannot contribute necessary attributes such as synchronous grid inertia or power factor. The real world is recognizing the value of dispatchable power from natural gas with a +72% year over year change. I hope you watched Energy Secretary Wright's comments at the Cato Institute. Chris raised similar points in his criticism of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

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