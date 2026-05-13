Every era of infrastructure panic follows the same script. An emerging technology provokes breathless forecasts of demand. Capital floods in. Plans are drawn up not for the world as it is, but for the world as the most optimistic analyst imagines it will become. And then reality intervenes — usually not with a crash, but with a slow, deflating recognition that the numbers were never really there.

We are living through two such panics simultaneously. The first concerns AI data centers. The second concerns the transmission infrastructure required to connect remotely located wind and solar plants to population centers. Both crises are real in the sense that money is being committed and plans are being made. Both are likely to resolve not through heroic investment, but through the stubborn arithmetic of supply, demand, and technological improvement.

Part I: The Data Center Bubble

The numbers, taken at face value, are extraordinary. According to data compiled by Sightline Climate and published by Axios in early 2026, 529 large data center projects have been announced since 2024. Stacked together, these announcements represent a staggering buildout — with one category alone, projects with no confirmed completion date, accounting for 58.2 gigawatts of planned capacity.

Global data center capacity additions by operation date, in gigawatts, as of January 31, 2026. The largest single category — 58.2 GW — carries no scheduled completion date. Source: Sightline Climate / Axios.

Look more carefully at that chart, however, and a different story emerges. The years 2018 through 2024 — a period encompassing the entire ChatGPT boom and the early enterprise AI wave — added just 6.4 gigawatts of actually operational capacity. Another 8.6 gigawatts came online or began construction in 2025. But beyond that, the bars swell into the tens of gigawatts per year, climbing steeply until 2027 before dropping off, and the single largest bar has no date attached at all. This is not a construction plan. It is a collection of press releases.

“The majority of current AI load is free or $20 per month — deeply unprofitable, funded by truckloads of venture capital. That subsidy has a shelf life.”

Two forces are converging to ensure that most of those announcements never become concrete. The first is efficiency. Every major general-purpose computing technology — the transistor, the microprocessor, fiber optic networking — followed an exponential efficiency curve in which the cost per unit of useful work plunged within years of commercialization. AI is following the same curve. The hardware and software improvements moving through the pipeline today will deliver dramatically more intelligence per watt within the next two to three years. A model that today requires a warehouse-sized cluster may run on a server rack by 2028. The announced data centers were sized for today’s inefficiency, not tomorrow’s.

The second force is economics. Despite years of investment and enormous public attention, the true business value of AI has been slow to materialize at scale. Enterprises are running pilots, not production deployments. The evidence is not subtle: Elon Musk cannot fill his new AI data center with paying customers. Meta is encountering the same problem. The majority of current AI load is carried by consumers on free tiers or $20-per-month subscriptions that run at deeply negative gross margins. This is the classic venture-capital subsidy model — artificially cheap pricing to build habit and market share, with the assumption that monetization will follow. It worked, more or less, for ride-sharing. Whether it works for foundation model companies facing fierce open-source competition is a genuinely open question.

What is not open to question is that venture capital subsidies do not last indefinitely. When pricing must reflect actual costs, demand will contract toward the applications that generate real returns — and those applications, while valuable, do not require 58 gigawatts of undated capacity. A majority of the announced data center projects have not broken ground. Most of them probably will not. The AI data center buildout is a bubble driven by fear of missing out, and like most such bubbles, it will deflate long before it inflates the grid.

Part II: The Transmission Queue Nobody Talks About Honestly

The second infrastructure panic concerns the electric grid. The U.S. grid interconnection queue — the waiting list of power projects seeking permission to connect to the transmission network — has swollen to roughly 2,300 gigawatts. Permitting reform advocates cite this figure as evidence that America is failing to build the infrastructure a clean energy economy requires. They are not wrong that the backlog exists. They are, however, dramatically wrong about what the backlog represents.

U.S. grid interconnection queue by resource type, active capacity seeking transmission connection, as of end of 2024. Renewables and battery storage account for 93% of all requests. Source: Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Queued Up: 2025 Edition.

Solar accounts for 956 gigawatts of that queue — 42 percent. Wind contributes another 271 gigawatts. Battery storage, which is largely co-located with solar projects, adds 890 gigawatts more. In total, renewables and storage account for 93 percent of the entire interconnection backlog. Natural gas — the fuel that actually keeps the lights on when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing — represents just 6 percent, though it is growing at 72 percent year-over-year as grid planners quietly acknowledge what variable generation cannot do.

Here is the policy implication that is almost never stated plainly in Washington: if wind and solar deployment plateaus — or declines — then the bulk of that interconnection backlog simply evaporates. The bottleneck was never the grid. It was the queue.

And there is accumulating evidence that a plateau is exactly what is coming. The 2026 growth forecasts for solar and wind deployment are declining in all three of the world’s major markets — the United States, China, and the European Union. The economics of wind and solar development, independent of generous government subsidy, remain challenging even in optimal conditions. An MBA thesis completed this year on a proposed solar plant in West Texas — among the best solar resources in North America — found that the project cannot generate a positive return without the investment tax credits created by the Inflation Reduction Act. Strip away the subsidy, and utility-scale solar is a money-losing proposition even where the sun shines hardest and land is cheapest.

Global energy flows by source, sector, and output, in exajoules. Fossil fuels — coal (165 EJ), oil (200 EJ), and natural gas (148 EJ) — supply over 80% of global primary energy. Wind (9 EJ) and solar (7.7 EJ) together provide less than 4%. Source: IEA Global Energy Review / IEA GHG 2025.

The global energy flow data makes the underlying challenge concrete. Coal, oil, and natural gas together supply more than 80 percent of the world’s primary energy. Wind and solar — after decades of policy priority and hundreds of billions in cumulative subsidy — supply less than 4 percent of global primary energy between them and a slightly larger share of useful energy. The Sankey diagram above does not show a technology on the cusp of a breakthrough. It shows a technology approaching the ceiling of what intermittency and geography will allow.

“Wind and solar may ultimately contribute 20 percent of global energy. The more important question — the one that drives real infrastructure and real investment decisions — is how do we defossilize the other 80 percent.”

This is not an argument against building any renewable energy. Wind and solar are useful, and in the right circumstances they are cost-effective. But they are not a path to decarbonization of the whole economy, and planning transmission infrastructure as though they were is a category error with very large dollar signs attached.

The Cost of Wishful Arithmetic

The two bubbles described here are not unrelated. Both rest on projections that have been calibrated to ambition rather than evidence. Both have attracted enormous announced investment that has not yet been matched by actual construction. And both are likely to resolve not through crisis but through the gradual recognition that the underlying demand — for data center power, for remote renewable transmission — was smaller, and more bounded, than the announcements implied.

The risk is not that the bubble bursts spectacularly. The risk is that planners, regulators, and utilities make a decade of infrastructure decisions based on demand curves that do not materialize — locking in costs, delaying more useful investments, and emerging on the other side with a grid that was built for a future that did not arrive.

The honest accounting of where energy demand is actually going, and what technology can plausibly supply it, points toward a different set of priorities than the ones currently driving the headlines. The numbers have been visible for years. The question is whether the people making infrastructure decisions are finally willing to read them.