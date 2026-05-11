Scott Grout

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Rafe Champion
4d

A massive international campaign against nuclear power emerged out of the ban the bomb movement in the 1950s, described by an Australian mining engineer in a book promoting nulear power.

thttp://www.the-rathouse.com/2011/Grover-Power.html

There is a mistake in the story. Barry Commoner did not write "The Careless Atom" and "Perils of the Peaceful Atom". They were very influential books written by other people.

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jaberwock
4d

Excellent article.

I can never understand why Fukushima I'd described as a nuclear disaster.

It was a natural disaster, a massive earthquake that generated a huge tsunami that overwhelmed the nuclear plant. The resulting meltdowns of some of the reactors happened without emissions of life threatening radiation. There never was any need for mass evacuation.

If anything, it demonstrated the safety of nuclear generators.

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