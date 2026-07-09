The Chart Nobody Wants to Talk About

Let’s start with a definition, because the phrase “clean energy transition” has been marketed to the point of meaninglessness. A transition, for any energy system, means one thing: a new source takes over a growing share of the total energy a society consumes — not just its electricity, but everything. The natural gas that heats homes, the diesel in the trucks, the coal behind the steel, the jet fuel, the feedstocks. That whole pile is called total primary energy, and it is the only honest denominator. A technology is transitioning an energy system when its share of that pile is rising, and it is transitioning it quickly when that share rises quickly. Everything else — capacity installed, electricity-only percentages, press releases about record quarters — is bookkeeping that flatters the numerator.

The chart at the top of this essay measures exactly that, and nothing else, for six of the most celebrated energy buildouts in modern history. It takes a bit of explaining, because it is an odd chart — and it is odd on purpose. Each line is a country (or the world) deploying one technology. Rather than plotting calendar years, every line starts at its own year zero: the moment the ramp began. For Finland and France, that is the year their first commercial reactors delivered power — 1976 and 1977. For the wind-and-solar lines, it is 2010, roughly when modern costs and policy support made serious deployment possible. Indexing to year zero strips away the accident of when each country started and asks the only question that matters: once a nation committed, how fast did the technology actually take over its energy supply?

The vertical axis is the change in share of total primary energy, in percentage points, from that starting moment. So when the France line reaches 37 at year sixteen, it means nuclear grew from 2.7 percent of everything France consumed to 39.9 percent — a 37-point capture of the entire national energy system in sixteen years. Finland did 23 points in eight. Now look at the bottom of the chart. Germany, Brazil, and Australia are not stragglers; among all major nations, they are the first-, second-, and third-fastest wind-and-solar ramps on Earth, measured from the EI Statistical Review’s own workbook. Fifteen years in, the champions cluster at six to seven points. The world as a whole managed three.

That is the entire finding, visible at a glance: the best nuclear ramps ran roughly five times faster than the best wind-and-solar ramps, and the nuclear ramps happened forty years ago, with 1970s engineering, no computers worth mentioning, and no climate emergency to motivate anyone. These are not cherry-picked losers being compared to hand-picked winners. These are the gold medalists of each era, racing on the same track, and one group is lapping the other. The interesting question, then, is not the one we have spent twenty years arguing about — which technology is cheaper. It is the one almost nobody asks: what made one fast and the other slow?

France, a country of 55 million people, added primary energy share in the 1980s at nearly 20 percent of the rate the entire world’s wind and solar buildout manages today.

The Money Question, Answered

The standard answer to the speed gap is cost. Nuclear, we are told, is ruinously expensive; wind and solar are cheap; the market has spoken. The table below puts actual numbers on all six ramps — what each one added in absolute energy, how fast, what the energy cost, and how long the assets will last. The numbers do not behave the way the narrative says they should.

First, the honest part, because the Source Accuracy Protocol demands it and because it makes the argument stronger, not weaker. French nuclear was not a story of falling costs. Arnulf Grubler’s 2010 autopsy of the program in Energy Policy — the definitive accounting — found real construction costs rising throughout the buildout, a phenomenon he memorably called negative learning by doing. France’s own Cour des Comptes puts the fleet’s all-in production cost at roughly €50 to €60 per megawatt-hour, and the energy regulator’s 2025 update lands at €60. Call it six to eight cents per kilowatt-hour in today’s money. Nobody should pretend the French program was cheap by the standards of a modern solar auction.

Now the part the narrative omits. Germany’s wind-and-solar ramp — the celebrated Energiewende — delivered energy at a vintage-weighted cost of roughly 14 to 18 cents per kilowatt-hour, because the early solar cohorts were locked into feed-in tariffs of 30 to 50 cents for twenty years, and cumulative payments under the EEG have now passed €500 billion. Read those two rows of the table together and the conventional wisdom inverts. France paid six to eight cents for firm, dispatchable, always-on power and captured 2.3 percentage points of its energy system per year. Germany paid roughly double for intermittent power and captured 0.45 points per year. The expensive program was the fast one. The cheap one — and German solar was never even cheap — was the slow one. Cost did not determine speed in either direction, which should make us deeply suspicious of every argument that treats price as the master variable.

Here is the analogy I keep coming back to. A single freight train and ten thousand bicycles can move the same tonnage — on paper. The train needs one dispatcher, one track, one schedule. The bicycles need ten thousand riders, ten thousand routes, ten thousand individual departures, and they all stop when it rains. If you price the two by the ton-mile, the bicycles might well win. But nobody who has actually tried to move a nation’s freight would confuse the cost per ton-mile with the capacity to deliver. The constraint was never the price. It was the coordination.

The Control Group That Kills the Excuse

At this point a fair-minded skeptic offers the obvious rebuttal: Germany overpaid. The early feed-in tariffs were a policy blunder, a rich country subsidizing an immature technology at the worst possible moment on the cost curve. Strip out German policy error, the argument goes, and cheap modern renewables would scale just fine. It is a reasonable hypothesis. Conveniently, the world ran the experiment.

Brazil and Australia are the control group. Brazil procured its wind and solar through ruthlessly competitive auctions — first wind contracts in 2009 at $85 per megawatt-hour, falling to $33 by the most recent rounds, with solar tracing the same arc from $87 down to $32. It integrated all of it into a grid backed by enormous hydro reservoirs, which is to say Brazil got the storage problem solved for free, by geography. Australia has some of the finest solar and wind resources on the planet and paid mid-range prices — wholesale revenue plus a certificate scheme — for energy that landed around six to nine cents. Both countries got wind and solar cheap. Genuinely cheap, by any standard, without German-style tariff extravagance.

And both topped out at almost exactly the same ramp rate as Germany: four-tenths of a percentage point per year. Look again at the chart — the three colored lines at the bottom are nearly indistinguishable. When the expensive program and the cheap programs all converge on the same ceiling, the ceiling is not made of money. It is made of structure: the energy density of each individual project, the grid rearchitecting that grows with every point of penetration, wholesale prices that wind and solar cannibalize precisely when they produce most, and the accumulating friction of thousands of dispersed siting, permitting, and interconnection decisions where nuclear France needed one.

Every one of the wind-and-solar ramps — cheap or expensive, subsidized or auctioned, German or Brazilian — converged on the same speed limit: about 0.4 percentage points per year. The ceiling isn’t the price. It’s the physics and the paperwork.

What Actually Made Nuclear Fast

So what did France and Finland have that the renewable champions lack? Four things, and none of them is a secret.

Density. A single gigawatt-class reactor running at a 90 percent capacity factor delivers about eight terawatt-hours a year. To move national energy share by the same amount with German-grade solar and wind requires four to eight gigawatts of panels and turbines, spread across hundreds of sites. France was commissioning four to six reactors per year at the program’s peak. Each unit of political will — each siting fight won, each financing decision made — bought enormous quantities of primary energy. The renewable path spends the same political capital retail, project by project, hearing by hearing.

Substitution. Nuclear plants dropped into the existing grid one-for-one, displacing oil- and coal-fired plants without changing the architecture around them. Same transmission topology, same dispatch logic, same relationship between supply and demand. Wind and solar require the system itself to be rebuilt around them — new transmission to remote resources, firming capacity, curtailment management — and their economics degrade as penetration rises, because every new panel produces at the same hour as every existing one. Nuclear’s ramp had no such brake. The renewable ramp brakes itself.

Institutional concentration. France had one state utility, one safety regulator, a handful of standardized designs built serially at multi-unit sites, and sovereign financing at sovereign discount rates. Finland — the small-country proof that this was not uniquely Gallic — simply ordered turnkey plants from ASEA-Atom and the Soviets and had them delivered roughly on schedule. Germany’s energy transition, by contrast, is the aggregate of thousands of independent projects, each with its own permitting saga, grid connection queue, and financing stack. And demand pull: France deliberately grew electricity consumption into its new fleet, pushing electric heating so the reactors had somewhere to send their output. Germany added wind and solar into flat demand, where every new megawatt-hour had to shove an existing one out of the market.

There is a final asymmetry buried in the denominators, and it makes the comparison even less flattering to the modern champions than the chart suggests. France and Finland ran their ramps into growing energy systems — France's total primary energy expanded by roughly a quarter over 1977–1993, in part because the state deliberately stoked electricity demand to absorb the new fleet — which means nuclear was capturing share of a pile that kept getting bigger. Had France's consumption merely stayed flat, the same reactors would have delivered a share gain closer to 50 points, not 37. Germany ran the opposite experiment. Its primary energy consumption has fallen by more than a quarter since 2010 — from roughly 14,200 petajoules to about 10,500 in 2024 — so a meaningful fraction of the Energiewende's measured share gain, perhaps a quarter to a third of it, came not from wind and solar growing but from everything else shrinking. In other words, France did the hard version of the problem and had its result understated by the arithmetic; Germany did the easy version and had its result flattered by it. And France was still five times faster.

The honest caveat: France’s sprint was also a product of its moment — the oil shock’s existential urgency and a dirigiste state that could simply decide. And Grubler’s data shows that even France, with every structural advantage, could not hold construction costs flat. The lesson is not nostalgia for 1980. The lesson is that ramp speed is governed by structure — density, substitutability, institutional design, demand growth — and that price signals, which we have spent two decades optimizing, sit surprisingly far down the list.

The Subscription Problem

There is one more column in the table, and it may be the most consequential: how long the assets last. It turns a speed gap into a compounding one.

The reactors France built between 1977 and 1993 are still running. Finland’s Loviisa units, grid-connected in 1977 and 1980, have been uprated 18 percent and licensed out to 2027 and 2030, with further extensions in progress; the international precedent now runs to 60 and even 80 years. The share of the energy system those programs captured is, for practical purposes, permanent. The wind and solar fleets are different machines. Turbines reach repowering age at 25 to 30 years; solar panels degrade half a percent a year and ride on 20-year contracts that define their economic life. Germany’s earliest Energiewende vintages — the panels installed in the 2010 to 2012 surge that this very chart measures — begin retiring around 2035.

Run the arithmetic forward. Once a wind-and-solar fleet matures, roughly three percent of it retires every year, which means a growing fraction of each year’s construction is not transition at all — it is replacement, rebuilding the share already won. The gross ramp rate of 0.4 points per year decays to something smaller, net. Nuclear’s ramp, once run, stays run. This is the difference between buying and renting your energy system. France bought a house in 1985 and still lives in it. The wind-and-solar path is a lease that must be re-signed, in full, every twenty-five years, forever. Both put a roof over your head. Only one builds equity.

Nuclear share, once built, is quasi-permanent. Wind and solar share is a subscription — and the first renewal notices arrive around 2035.

The Boring Conclusion

None of this is an argument to stop building solar farms. Cheap midday electrons are useful, and Brazil’s auction results are a genuine policy achievement. The argument is narrower and, I think, harder to escape. If the goal is decarbonizing primary energy — the whole pile, not the electricity-only fraction that fits in a press release — then the historical record contains exactly two examples of democracies moving at the speed the climate math requires. Both were nuclear programs. Both were run by ordinary countries with 1970s technology. And both were faster, per year of effort, than anything the modern renewable buildout has produced anywhere on Earth, at costs that were competitive with what we actually paid for the alternative.

The policy implication follows directly: any rule, subsidy structure, or regulatory regime that holds the proven fast technology to a harsher standard than the proven slow one is not climate policy. It is, arithmetically, a decision to miss the target — the same decision the West already made once, at a price I have previously estimated at 185 billion tonnes of avoidable CO₂. We do not need to speculate about how a rapid energy transition happens. We ran the experiment. Twice. The results are in the chart.

Data Table Notes and Sources

¹ EJ added = (end share − start share) × end-year total energy supply, input-equivalent basis (fuel consumption EJ ÷ TES EJ), consistent with the chart’s construction from the Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy 2026 fuel sheets and TES sheet. TES assumptions: Finland ~0.95 EJ (1984), France ~9.8 EJ (1993), Germany ~11.5 EJ, Brazil ~12.8 EJ, Australia ~6.0 EJ, World ~640 EJ (2025). Author’s estimates; recomputed values from the EI workbook will replace these before publication.

² Vintage-weighted average cost of energy delivered by assets built during each ramp, converted to approximate 2024 US cents per kilowatt-hour. Generation-level cost only — excludes transmission, firming, curtailment, and backup, which fall disproportionately on the wind-and-solar rows (see “The Four-System Problem”).

³ Nuclear: French and Finnish units originally licensed ~40 years, now in life-extension programs targeting 60+, with US precedent to 80. Fortum’s Loviisa VVERs (1977–80) uprated 18% and extended to 2027/2030 — World Nuclear Association, Finland profile: https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-a-f/finland. Wind: ~25–30 years to repowering. Solar PV: ~25–35 years at ~0.5%/yr degradation; 20-year FiT/PPA terms are the de facto economic life for the German vintage.

⁴ Finland nuclear: the weakest public cost data of the six ramps. OL1/OL2 (ASEA-Atom turnkey, 1978/1980) and Loviisa 1/2 (Soviet VVER, 1977/1980) were low-cost, near-schedule builds; Finnish fleet capacity factors averaged ~95% in the 2010s (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_power_in_Finland). Comparative anchor: Breakthrough Institute, “Cost of German Solar Is Four Times Finnish Nuclear” (https://thebreakthrough.org/issues/energy/cost-of-german-solar-is-four-times-finnish-nuclear). The 3–5¢ figure is an inference from build cost, capacity factor, and 60-year life — not a cited value.

⁵ France nuclear: Cour des Comptes fleet production cost (coût courant économique, including capital remuneration): €49.5/MWh for 2010; €59.8/MWh for 2013 — “Le coût de production de l’électricité nucléaire – Actualisation 2014” (https://www.ccomptes.fr/fr/publications/le-cout-de-production-de-lelectricite-nucleaire-actualisation-2014). Initial investment €96B (2010€) for 63.13 GWe net per the Cour’s 2012 report. CRE September 2025 update: €60.3/MWh (2026€) for 2026–2028 (https://sfeninenglish.org/nuclear-cost-60-euros-mwh-cre-analysis/). Construction cost escalation: Grubler, A. (2010), “The costs of the French nuclear scale-up: A case of negative learning by doing,” Energy Policy 38(9): 5174–5188 (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0301421510003526).

⁶ Germany: vintage-weighted EEG remuneration. Early solar FiTs 30–50 ¢/kWh (2004–2010 vintages, 20-year locks); 2017+ onshore wind auctions cleared at ~4.3–5.7 ¢/kWh (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cost_of_electricity_by_source). 2015 EEG surcharge alone totaled €21.8B; cumulative EEG payments exceeded €500B by 2023 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_Renewable_Energy_Sources_Act). Surcharge history: https://www.cleanenergywire.org/factsheets/defining-features-renewable-energy-act-eeg

⁷ Brazil: auction PPA prices, volume-weighted. Wind: $84.8/MWh (2009 first auction) to $33.1/MWh (latest); solar: $86.7/MWh (2014) to $32.2/MWh (2022) — https://www.netzeropathfinders.com/best-practices/renewable-energy-auctions-brazil. Mid-ramp wind reverted to ~$55/MWh in 2015 on financing costs and construction delays (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0301421521004286).

⁸ Australia: wholesale capture price plus LGC certificate stack. LGCs: ~A$50/MWh (2023), ~A$70 (2022 peak), ~A$21 (early 2025), below A$6 by end-2025 (https://reneweconomy.com.au/renewables-certificate-prices-hit-new-low-in-response-to-demand-that-just-isnt-there/); scheme mechanics: https://cer.gov.au/schemes/renewable-energy-target/large-scale-renewable-energy-target/large-scale-generation-certificates

⁹ World: IRENA global weighted-average LCOE trajectory — utility solar from ~$380/MWh (2010) to the ~$40s; onshore wind from ~$100 to the ~$30s (https://www.irena.org/Data/View-data-by-topic/Costs/Global-LCOE-and-Auction-values). Current marginal-cost reference: Lazard LCOE+ 2025 — unsubsidized utility solar $38–217/MWh, onshore wind $37–86/MWh, new nuclear $141–220/MWh (Vogtle-based) (https://www.lazard.com/media/uounhon4/lazards-lcoeplus-june-2025.pdf).

Source Accuracy Protocol: all URLs above verified live as of July 9, 2026. Figures marked as author’s estimates (EJ columns; Finland ¢/kWh) are flagged in-line and pending recomputation from the EI 2026 workbook.