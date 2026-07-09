Scott Grout

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
14h

Thank you Scott for an incredibly powerful article. I've never before seen such an analysis, anywhere.

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Will Howard's avatar
Will Howard
11h

“Here is the analogy I keep coming back to. A single freight train and ten thousand bicycles can move the same tonnage — on paper.” I often use a similar analogy, comparing bicycles to diesel-powered tractor-trailers. But your analogy is incomplete: there are some transport tasks that a fleet of bicycles could not achieve at any price or any number of bicycles and riders. Transporting wind turbine blades for example, or grid-scale battery components. Or loads of perishable foods or medicines. In hot weather no fleet of bicycles could transport those time-sensitive products from, say Canberra to Sydney (~ a three and half hour drive), before they spoiled or thawed.

Policymakers have confused the unit costs of technologies with their system costs when fitness-for-purpose constraints are applied. I think this is what your analysis is conveying.

For electricity grids the constraint is electricity at 8760 hours per year, at constant voltage and frequency.

So for solar panels and wind turbines, it doesn’t matter how cheap they get, or how many you add. At night, solar panels generate zero MWh, and any number times zero is still zero. To build a fit-for-purpose electricity grid based primarily on wind and solar you have to augment with some combination of: batteries, synchronous condensers, extensive transmission infrastructure, plus some amount of dispatchable generation (hydro, coal, gas, diesel, nuclear).

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