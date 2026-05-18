INTRODUCTION

We have spent 25 years and $11 trillion on the energy transition. Fossil fuels still supply 82% of global primary energy — and 56% more of it burned today than in 2000. CO₂ is up 67%, setting new records in 2024 and 2025. Wind and solar have reached 2.8%. The scoreboard is not close.

We bet on the wrong horse. And for fifty years we demonized the right one.

These essays make the case — in data, without pulling punches — for why the energy transition is failing, what we got wrong about nuclear, and what an honest path forward actually looks like. In my writing, accuracy and clarity are paramount and I seek to provide it.

Part I: The Measurement Problem — How the Numbers Mislead

Before analyzing any energy technology, you have to trust the metrics. These three essays dismantle the statistical framework that makes the clean energy transition look more advanced than it is.

1. The Nameplate Mirage: Why the Grid Doesn’t Care About Record-Breaking Headlines

March 15, 2026

Every solar and wind headline uses nameplate capacity — the theoretical peak under ideal lab conditions. Solar globally delivers only ~15% of its nameplate; wind roughly 28%. The reported gigawatt is a fraction of what the grid actually receives, inflating perceived progress by four to eight times.

2. The Five Lies of Clean Energy

May 14, 2026

A systematic inventory of the statistical tricks embedded in mainstream clean energy reporting: nameplate inflation, conflating electricity share with primary energy share (a 5–6x error), bundling nuclear and hydro into “clean energy” while dismantling them, and LCOE comparisons that exclude system integration costs. The tell: global CO₂ hit a new record in each of the last four years of celebrated renewable deployment.

3. The Energy Transition’s Two Fatal Assumptions

May 15, 2026

The decarbonization narrative rests on two assumptions that fail under data: that electrification will eliminate most of today’s 256 EJ of annual waste heat (cement kilns, steel furnaces, aviation, and data centers impose irreducible thermodynamic floors), and that wind and solar are scaling fast enough to matter. In 2024 they covered ~20% of new demand growth. Fossil fuels covered the rest.

Part II: The Real Cost of Energy — EROEI and Storage

Dollar price is only one measure of cost. These essays introduce Energy Return on Energy Invested — the ratio that determines how much surplus a civilization has left for everything else — and expose the fundamental problem with grid-scale batteries.

4. The Energy Cost of Energy

May 9, 2026

Using EROEI — energy delivered divided by energy consumed in production — hydro (75:1) and nuclear (63:1) are the most productive sources ever built. Firmed solar with battery storage lands at 5.5:1, below the estimated 7:1 minimum to sustain a modern industrial society. The battery storage penalty alone reduces solar’s EROEI by 63%.

5. Grid Batteries Are Not a Renewable Energy Solution — They’re an Arbitrage Play

April 28, 2026

66% of U.S. utility battery capacity uses arbitrage as its primary function — buying cheap overnight electrons and selling into expensive evening peaks. That economics works identically with nuclear, gas, or coal electrons. And virtually all deployed batteries are sized for 2–4 hour discharge: orders of magnitude short of the multi-day storage required to address wind droughts.

Part III: Nuclear — The Suppressed Solution

With the highest EROEI of any dispatchable energy source, nuclear should have been central to decarbonization. These essays examine what the data actually shows about its safety record — and how organized opposition manufactured a cost problem that was never inherent to the technology.

6. The Lie We Told Ourselves About Chernobyl

May 12, 2026

Thirty-nine years of observed epidemiology from UNSCEAR, the WHO, the IAEA, and the NIH finds no measurable increase in solid cancers, leukemia, or transgenerational genetic damage in the general population. The one confirmed effect — childhood thyroid cancer — has a survival rate above 98%. The million-casualty figures that reshaped energy policy were generated by a regulatory model its own custodians advise against using for population projections.

7. The Verdict on Nuclear Energy: Who Killed the Future?

May 11, 2026

A fifty-year forensic case study: nuclear’s cost problem in the West was not inherent to the technology — South Korea and China build the same reactors at $1.50–$3.00/watt; U.S. costs exploded to $14–15/watt through regulatory weaponization. Wherever anti-nuclear advocacy succeeded, fossil fuels filled the gap and emissions rose. A conservative accounting of the resulting premature deaths runs to several million people.

Part IV: The U.S. Energy Buildout — Two Demand Bubbles

America is committing enormous capital to energy infrastructure based on two demand forecasts that the underlying economics don’t support.

8. The Two Bubbles America Is Building Its Energy Future On

May 13, 2026

529 AI data center projects announced; 58 GW with no completion date — mostly press releases driven by FOMO, not signed contracts. A 2,300 GW transmission interconnection queue that is 93% renewables and storage, which will largely evaporate if deployment plateaus. Infrastructure decisions calibrated to these inflated curves will lock in costs and delay better investments for a decade.

Part V: The China Reality Check

China is the world’s largest installer of solar and wind. It is also the world’s largest consumer of coal — by a factor that makes the first fact a rounding error. Understanding both simultaneously is essential to any honest assessment of global decarbonization.

9. China Is Not a Green Energy Hero

May 17, 2026

In 2024, fossil fuels supplied 88.2% of China’s total primary energy — coal alone at 58% — while solar and wind combined contributed 3.3%. China’s 1,052 GW of nameplate wind and solar, the largest on Earth, delivers 3.3% of actual energy. Meanwhile China has 291 GW of new coal in its active pipeline. This is energy addition, not energy substitution — and every green-transition headline about China is reading only half the data.

Part VI: The Fusion Distraction

When the problems of intermittency, storage, and EROEI become apparent, fusion appears as the escape hatch — the technology just around the corner that makes hard choices unnecessary. The data says otherwise.

10. The Star that Never Rises

May 17, 2026

The celebrated December 2022 NIF fusion “breakthrough” consumed 300–400 megajoules to produce 3.15 MJ — a wall-plug gain of 0.008, versus the 5–10 required for commercial viability. That number has not materially improved since 1997. The tritium breeding problem that every commercial plant requires has never been demonstrated at scale. Fusion functions primarily as a permission structure — a reason to defer the hard choices that proven technologies could address today.

Appendix: Source Note — The $11 Trillion Figure

Posted May 18, 2026 · Substack Note

Several essays reference a cumulative global investment of approximately $11 trillion in wind, solar, and battery storage since 2000. This note documents the sourcing behind that figure, drawing on IEA and BloombergNEF investment tracking data disaggregated by technology and region.

Full source note: substack.com/@needsofthemany98/note/c-261133508