Scott Grout

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Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child
17h

All makes sense to me, very concise compilation.

I would only skip the CO2 angle - the life giving gas is not an issue.

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
17h

Thank you Scott for taking the time to assemble this resource. It should be required reading for Sacramento decision-makers. One critical piece of California infrastructure would burn out if it were powered by 100% renewable energy solely from solar, wind, and batteries. This infrastructure is the 14 giant 80,000 horsepower pumps at the Edmonston Pumping Station (EPS.) The EPS produces a pressure of about 2,000 pounds per square inch to push up to 2 million gallons per minute of California Water Project water over the Tehachapi Mountains at the south end of California's Central Valley. For an excellent overview which includes audio of one of the Edmonston pumps starting up, please listen to this October 7, 2013 Capitol Public Radio story at https://www.capradio.org/articles/2013/10/07/californias-water-supply-a-700-mile-journey/ This giant pumping plant is one of the reasons why Diablo Canyon Power Plant needs to keep running far beyond 2045.

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