Scott Grout

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1d

The “Energy Transition” is only an “Electricity Transition”.

To start with, there is no such thing as “renewable” energy, as it violates the First Law of Thermodynamics.  Electricity from wind turbines and solar panels are 100% dependent on favorable weather conditions offered by free wind and sunshine.

Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

The economy runs on transportation.

Energy "REALITY" is that wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

Planes, ships, trucks, and cars run on the transportation fuels manufactured FROM crude oil refined by multi-billion-dollar refineries.

Economies around the world run on the transportation fuels that support commercial jets, military jets, merchant ships, trucking, construction equipment, and vehicles, the same transportation fuels that Wind Turbines and Solar Panels CANNOT make!

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Olga Tymofiyeva, PhD's avatar
Olga Tymofiyeva, PhD
15h

Scott, I admire your systematic and rational work on this important topic. Thank you.

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