INTRODUCTION

Twenty-five years into the global energy transition, fossil fuels still supply 86.2% of the world’s primary energy — more importntly we burn 52% more of fossil than we did in 2000 (340 EJ then, 518 EJ in 2025). Energy-sector CO₂ emissions are up 51% over the same period (23.7 to 35.8 gigatonnes) and set new records in 2024 and 2025. And the technologies we spent roughly $11 trillion deploying — wind and solar — supply just 3.3% of global energy.

Look, there is a genuinely strong economic case for wind and solar in optimal conditions — arbitrage on nature’s gifts. Why not collect free photons in a Texas summer or North Sea wind in winter? The fundamental flaw was assuming that intermittent, diffuse energy sources — with enormous variability in efficacy around the globe — could serve as a global substitute for concentrated, 24/7 demand. That assumption was knowable twenty-five years ago, and I suspect it was known. We moved forward anyway, making wind and solar our sole green energy strategy for a quarter century — while retiring the clean nuclear and hydro capacity our grandparents built.

Across the OECD, nuclear output fell from 24.5 EJ in 2000 to 20.5 EJ in 2025. Europe went from 11.4 to 8.3 EJ. Germany, at 1.9 EJ when the century began, is now at zero. Governments recite “all of the above,” but revealed preference tells the truth: judged by what actually gets built and what gets retired, most of the world is pursuing wind and solar only — while dismantling the alternative. China, is a notable exception building reactors, but also renewables and significant new fossil capacity all simultaneously, as they effectively pursue an “all of the above” energy abundance agenda, not a green energy agenda.

We must decarbonize. We are failing. Not because the science is wrong or the stakes aren’t real — but because we bet on the wrong technologies and spent fifty years suppressing the right ones. The people who should understand this largely don’t. That is what this series is for.

We bet on the wrong horse. And for fifty years we demonized the right one.

Every essay below is built the same way: primary-energy accounting (never electricity-only), sourced data from the Energy Institute, IEA, EIA, and peer-reviewed literature, and a source map you can check yourself. Of course primary-energy accounting is sometimes accused of overstating the challenge, since much of that energy is wasted as heat and won’t need replacing once the world electrifies. It’s a reasonable instinct, but the data says otherwise — full electrification recovers only 27–38% of today’s waste heat; the remaining 62–73% is structurally irreducible, fixed by the physics of cement kilns, steel furnaces, aviation, and data centers regardless of energy source. The full accounting is here. And even that irreducible floor will be dwarfed by demand growth in the coming decades (estimates say 30-50% more total energy needed by 2050) — we will experience net energy addition, not subtraction.

Think you already know this story? Start with the quiz — most readers score worse than they expect.

A note on data vintage. The backbone dataset for this series is the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy, the most complete ledger of what the world actually produces and burns, tracked by fuel since 1965. On July 5, 2026, the EI released its 2026 edition, extending the record through 2025. Essays published before that date use the 2025 edition (data through 2024), in which wind and solar supply 2.8% of global primary energy; essays published after use the 2026 edition (data through 2025), in which the figure is 3.3%. The half-point difference is real growth, honestly reported — and it does not change a single conclusion. The full database is freely downloadable (xlsx) from the EI’s data downloads page. Check my math anytime.

START HERE: Test Your Own Perception

The Energy Pop Quiz: 25 Years, Nine Fuels, Seven Questions

Seven questions on what the world actually burned over 25 years of energy transition. If the headlines were giving you the real picture, you’d ace it. You won’t.

Part I: The Measurement Problem — How the Numbers Mislead

Before evaluating any energy technology, you have to trust the metrics. These essays dismantle the statistical framework that makes the transition look far more advanced than it is.

1. The Nameplate Mirage: Why the Grid Doesn’t Care About Record-Breaking Headlines

Every solar and wind headline reports nameplate capacity — theoretical peak output under ideal conditions. Solar globally delivers roughly 15% of its nameplate; wind about 28%. The gigawatt in the headline is a fraction of what the grid receives, inflating perceived progress four to eight times.

2. The 2.8% Delusion: Why “Energy Transition” Is Actually “Energy Addition”

For seventy years, the “substitution method” inflated renewables’ apparent footprint by roughly 2.5x. Measured honestly — energy actually delivered — wind and solar supply 2.8% of global primary energy. This is the series’ foundational number, and the reason every other essay uses the primary-energy denominator.

3. The Five Lies of Clean Energy

The complete inventory of statistical tricks in mainstream energy reporting: nameplate inflation, electricity share passed off as energy share (a 5–6x error), bundling nuclear and hydro into “clean energy” victory laps while dismantling both, and LCOE comparisons that omit the entire cost of firming. The tell: global CO₂ set a new record in each of the last four years of celebrated renewable deployment.

4. Stop Calling It Exponential Growth

The standard rebuttal to the 2.8% number is “you don’t understand exponential growth.” This essay takes that claim seriously — and shows in the deployment data that wind and solar growth is linear, decelerating in key markets, and structurally incapable of the compounding the narrative requires.

5. The Energy Transition’s Two Fatal Assumptions

The decarbonization narrative rests on two assumptions that fail under data: that electrification eliminates most of today’s 256 EJ of annual waste heat (cement, steel, aviation, and data centers impose thermodynamic floors), and that renewables are scaling fast enough to matter. In 2024 they covered ~20% of new demand growth. Fossil fuels covered the rest.

Part II: The Scoreboard — Promises vs. Combustion

6. Setting New CO₂ Records While Setting Performative CO₂ Targets

Thirty years of climate summits, measured against the one ledger that doesn’t lie: what the world actually burned. From Rio 1992 to Paris 2015 to today, fossil fuels’ share of global energy has barely moved — and 2024 emissions hit 37.4 gigatonnes, a record.

Part III: The True Cost — What Firm Power Actually Takes

Dollar-per-panel is not the cost of energy. These essays count completely: energy return, firming, storage, and the backup fleet nobody advertises.

7. The Energy Cost of Energy

By EROEI — energy delivered per unit of energy invested — hydro (75:1) and nuclear (63:1) are the most productive sources civilization has ever built. Firmed solar with battery storage lands at 5.5:1, below the ~7:1 floor a modern industrial society requires. The storage penalty alone cuts solar’s EROEI by 63%.

8. The Four-System Problem

The series’ cornerstone analysis: what it actually costs to replace one 1-GW nuclear plant with firmed renewables, built component by component at sourced 2025 prices over a 60-year life. The answer requires four interdependent systems — generation, overbuild, storage, and a gas backstop — to match what one reactor delivers alone. Short on time? There’s a ten-minute version.

9. What $11 Trillion Actually Buys

The counterfactual purchase order: the same $11 trillion spent on proven alternatives would have delivered 8x to 16x more energy. A hypothetical reallocation, clearly labeled as such — and a devastating one.

10. Grid Batteries Are Not a Renewable Energy Solution — They’re an Arbitrage Play

66% of U.S. utility battery capacity runs price arbitrage as its primary function — economics that work identically with nuclear, gas, or coal electrons. And nearly all deployed batteries discharge for 2–4 hours: orders of magnitude short of the multi-day storage that wind droughts demand.

11. Dark, Still, and Expensive

The dunkelflaute problem, priced. Five documented multi-day renewable droughts — including the 2024 events that pushed German power past €800/MWh — and five ways to survive one. Lithium-ion sized for ten days is a $32 billion machine used one week a year. Gas wins by 25x, which is why gas is what actually gets built.

Part IV: Nuclear and the Machinery of Suppression

The highest-EROEI dispatchable source ever built should have been the backbone of decarbonization. These essays document its actual safety record — and quantify what organized opposition cost the climate.

12. The Lie We Told Ourselves About Chernobyl

Thirty-nine years of observed epidemiology from UNSCEAR, the WHO, the IAEA, and the NIH: no measurable increase in solid cancers, leukemia, or transgenerational genetic damage in the general population. The million-casualty figures that reshaped global energy policy came from a regulatory model its own custodians warn against using for population projections.

13. The Verdict on Nuclear Energy: Who Killed the Future?

A fifty-year forensic case study. Nuclear’s cost problem was never inherent: South Korea and China build the same reactors at $1.50–$3.00/watt while U.S. costs exploded to $14–15/watt through regulatory weaponization. Wherever anti-nuclear advocacy won, fossil fuels filled the gap — at a conservatively estimated cost of several million premature deaths.

14. Clean Energy’s Worst Enemy

The same organizations that suppressed nuclear turned identical machinery on fracking — the technology behind 65% of all U.S. power-sector CO₂ reductions from 2005 to 2019. Same tactics, same amplified fears, same result: in both cases, the evidence was available, and in both cases, coal filled the gap.

15. The High Carbon Cost of Unserious Environmentalism

The quantification the movement has never performed on itself: America’s two largest verified carbon reductions both faced sustained campaigns of litigation, obstruction, and fear amplification from the organizations claiming to defend the planet. This essay puts a number on what that opposition cost in gigatonnes.

16. The Carbon Cuts Nobody Paid For

America’s largest emissions reduction cost less than nothing: cheap shale gas outcompeted coal on price, and utilities switched without a summit, a mandate, or a subsidy. Meanwhile the world’s flagship climate strategy consumed five trillion dollars. Only one of them gets celebrated — and it’s the wrong one. The mechanism, not the messaging, is the entire secret of every successful decarbonization.

Part V: The Proven Path — We Already Know How to Do This

Decarbonization at speed is not a model projection. It has been done — twice — with 1970s technology. These essays measure the road not taken.

17. The France Counterfactual

France cut the carbon intensity of its energy supply 37% in a single decade — the fastest decarbonization ever achieved, before or since — by building nuclear. This paper runs the reproducible counterfactual: had the US, EU, Japan, South Korea, and Australia matched France’s demonstrated pace from 1978, they would have avoided 184.9 gigatonnes of CO₂. That is the price of the road not taken.

18. We Already Ran This Experiment. Twice.

France and Finland decarbonized faster than any nation in history, and the data on why sits in plain sight. A direct comparison against today’s renewable champions — and an explanation of why they cannot match the record, no matter how many panels they install.

19. The Twelve Fronts of a Nuclear Energy Buildout

The constructive counterpart to everything above: what a serious, WPA-scale nuclear buildout actually requires, front by front — workforce, fuel cycle, regulation, supply chain, financing, and more. China, India, and South Korea are proving it can be done. This is the checklist for doing it here.

Part VI: Reality Checks — The Comfortable Escape Hatches

When the arithmetic gets uncomfortable, two consolations appear: “China is showing the way” and “fusion is coming.” Neither survives contact with the data.

20. China Is Not a Green Energy Hero

In 2024, fossil fuels supplied 88.2% of China’s primary energy — coal alone 58% — while the largest wind and solar fleet on Earth delivered 3.3%. With 291 GW of new coal in the active pipeline, China is running energy addition, not substitution. Every green-transition headline about China reads half the data.

21. The Two Bubbles America Is Building Its Energy Future On

529 announced AI data center projects, 58 GW with no completion date — press releases, not signed contracts. A 2,300 GW interconnection queue that is 93% renewables and storage, much of which evaporates if deployment plateaus. Infrastructure calibrated to inflated demand curves locks in costs for a decade.

22. The Star That Never Rises

The celebrated 2022 NIF “breakthrough” consumed 300–400 megajoules to produce 3.15 — a wall-plug gain of 0.008 against the 5–10 commercial viability requires, a number essentially unimproved since 1997. Fusion functions primarily as a permission structure: a reason to defer hard choices that proven technologies could address today.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Read these twenty-two essays and one pattern emerges from every angle: the energy transition is failing not for lack of money, urgency, or good intentions, but because we measured the wrong things, bought the wrong systems, and suppressed the two technologies with a proven record of displacing carbon at scale. The atmosphere does not grade on intentions. It counts what we burn — and we are burning more than ever.

The fix is not a mystery. France demonstrated it fifty years ago. The arithmetic is in these essays, sourced and checkable. The only question is how many more record-setting years we spend not doing it.

Start anywhere. Follow the links. Check the sources. Then tell me where I’m wrong — that’s what the comments are for.

Appendix: Sources

The $11 trillion figure. Several essays reference cumulative global investment of ~$11 trillion in wind, solar, and storage since 2000. The full sourcing — IEA and BloombergNEF investment tracking, disaggregated by technology and region — is documented here: Source note.

The primary dataset. Energy consumption, production, and emissions figures throughout the series come from the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy (2025 and 2026 editions — see the data vintage note above). Download the complete database (xlsx) from the EI data downloads page, or explore it interactively in my by-country energy dashboard.