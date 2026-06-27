What $11 Trillion Actually Buys
Same capital, 8x and 16x more energy: the math the "energy transition" doesn't advertise
Over the past quarter century, the world has poured roughly $11 trillion into wind and solar. It's worth asking plainly: what did that money actually buy, compared to the alternatives available today?
This is a hypothetical reallocation, not a real option that was ever on the table
Wind and Solar
The return on that $11 trillion: about 16.8 exajoules of electricity a year — roughly 4,640 terawatt-hours, which lines up almost exactly with actual 2024 global solar (2,131 TWh) and wind (~2,510 TWh) output. [2][3] It arrives 13 to 25 percent of the time, depending on weather, daylight, and season, over an asset life of about 25 years.
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Nuclear Energy
Run that same $11 trillion through the cheapest nuclear programs on Earth instead — South Korea's APR1400 fleet (~$2,300/kW overnight) or China's Hualong One and CAP1000 reactors (~$2,230–2,500/kW) [4][5] — and it buys something like 4,500 to 4,800 gigawatts of capacity. At a 93 percent capacity factor and a 60-year design life, that's on the order of 136 exajoules a year: roughly eight times the output of wind and solar, for the same money, running almost around the clock.
Nuclear’s 136 EJ/yr could power the entire planet’s electricity demand (108 EJ/yr) and still have enough left over to nearly double the United States’ total annual electricity consumption on top of that.
Natural Gas
Push the same $11 trillion into natural gas combined-cycle plants instead, at their pre-2024 cost of roughly $900–1,200/kW [6], and you get north of 9 terawatts of capacity — call it 268 exajoules a year at 90%-plus uptime over a 40-year life. About sixteen times the output of wind and solar. Not clean. But undeniably more energy delivered per dollar spent.
Caveats
A couple of honest caveats are worth sitting with. This is a hypothetical reallocation, not a real option that was ever on the table — capital, supply chains, and grids don't actually work as fungibly as a spreadsheet. And both comparisons lean on best-case costs: U.S. nuclear runs closer to $7,800/kW, which erases most of nuclear's advantage, and gas turbine prices have roughly doubled to tripled since 2024 amid the AI data center buildout, so $11 trillion spent on gas today would buy meaningfully less than 268 EJ.
None of that changes the core point. Solar and wind have gotten remarkably cheap - per watt of nameplate capacity. They have not gotten cheap per watt of dispatchable, year-round, full-lifetime output. That distinction — capacity versus delivered energy — is the recurring blind spot in how the “energy transition” gets discussed in dollars instead of joules.
Sources
1. IEA-sourced wind/solar investment data via PolitiFact: https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2026/apr/22/chris-wright/wind-solar-energy-oil-strait-hormuz-iran/
2. Ember, Global Electricity Review 2025 (2024 solar generation): https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/global-electricity-review-2025/2024-in-review/
3. Ember, Global Electricity Review 2026 (2025 wind generation, backed out to 2024): https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/global-electricity-review-2026/electricity-demand-and-supply-trends/
4. South Korea APR1400 overnight cost: https://schlanj.substack.com/p/choosing-the-most-cost-effective
5. China nuclear construction cost analysis: https://anthropoceneinstitute.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2023-Summary-of-Report-on-Chinese-Nuclear-Power-Generation-and-Costs-Analysis-20240424Final.pdf
6. EIA/Sargent & Lundy capital cost data (CCGT): https://www.eia.gov/analysis/studies/powerplants/capitalcost/pdf/capital_cost_AEO2025.pdf; U.S. nuclear cost comparison: https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/economic-aspects/economics-of-nuclear-power
Additional Table References
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Electricity can charge an iPhone, but neither wind turbines nor solar panels can MAKE an iPhone, thus everything that needs electricity consists of products that are also made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.
· Without Crude Oil there will be no products like iPhones, X-ray machines, computers, etc., that NEEDS electricity!
Planes, ships, trucks, and cars do not run on raw crude oil, they run on transportation fuels manufactured FROM crude oil by multi-billion-dollar refineries.
Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any of the 6,000 products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.
The world is not dependent on raw natural fossil fuels BUT has become dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE FROM oil, the same products and transportation fuels that Wind and Solar CANNOT make!
This is the crucial distinction: “Solar and wind have gotten remarkably cheap - per watt of nameplate capacity. They have not gotten cheap per watt of dispatchable, year-round, full-lifetime output.” Once this constraint is applied to any grid, with whatever generation mix, the economics change. Power grids have to supply electricity 8760 hours per year, at constant voltage and frequency. That is not an option - it’s a hard physical requirement. The unit costs of solar and wind have come down impressively, but it’s the system costs of grids with high percentages of variable generation sources that we need to pay attention to.