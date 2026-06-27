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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2d

Electricity can charge an iPhone, but neither wind turbines nor solar panels can MAKE an iPhone, thus everything that needs electricity consists of products that are also made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

·        Without Crude Oil there will be no products like iPhones, X-ray machines, computers, etc., that NEEDS electricity!

Planes, ships, trucks, and cars do not run on raw crude oil, they run on transportation fuels manufactured FROM crude oil by multi-billion-dollar refineries.

Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any of the 6,000 products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

The world is not dependent on raw natural fossil fuels BUT has become dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE FROM oil, the same products and transportation fuels that Wind and Solar CANNOT make!

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Will Howard's avatar
Will Howard
1d

This is the crucial distinction: “Solar and wind have gotten remarkably cheap - per watt of nameplate capacity. They have not gotten cheap per watt of dispatchable, year-round, full-lifetime output.” Once this constraint is applied to any grid, with whatever generation mix, the economics change. Power grids have to supply electricity 8760 hours per year, at constant voltage and frequency. That is not an option - it’s a hard physical requirement. The unit costs of solar and wind have come down impressively, but it’s the system costs of grids with high percentages of variable generation sources that we need to pay attention to.

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