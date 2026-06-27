Over the past quarter century, the world has poured roughly $11 trillion into wind and solar. It's worth asking plainly: what did that money actually buy, compared to the alternatives available today?

This is a hypothetical reallocation, not a real option that was ever on the table

Wind and Solar

The return on that $11 trillion: about 16.8 exajoules of electricity a year — roughly 4,640 terawatt-hours, which lines up almost exactly with actual 2024 global solar (2,131 TWh) and wind (~2,510 TWh) output. [2][3] It arrives 13 to 25 percent of the time, depending on weather, daylight, and season, over an asset life of about 25 years.

Nuclear Energy

Run that same $11 trillion through the cheapest nuclear programs on Earth instead — South Korea's APR1400 fleet (~$2,300/kW overnight) or China's Hualong One and CAP1000 reactors (~$2,230–2,500/kW) [4][5] — and it buys something like 4,500 to 4,800 gigawatts of capacity. At a 93 percent capacity factor and a 60-year design life, that's on the order of 136 exajoules a year: roughly eight times the output of wind and solar, for the same money, running almost around the clock.

Nuclear’s 136 EJ/yr could power the entire planet’s electricity demand (108 EJ/yr) and still have enough left over to nearly double the United States’ total annual electricity consumption on top of that.

Natural Gas

Push the same $11 trillion into natural gas combined-cycle plants instead, at their pre-2024 cost of roughly $900–1,200/kW [6], and you get north of 9 terawatts of capacity — call it 268 exajoules a year at 90%-plus uptime over a 40-year life. About sixteen times the output of wind and solar. Not clean. But undeniably more energy delivered per dollar spent.

Caveats

A couple of honest caveats are worth sitting with. This is a hypothetical reallocation, not a real option that was ever on the table — capital, supply chains, and grids don't actually work as fungibly as a spreadsheet. And both comparisons lean on best-case costs: U.S. nuclear runs closer to $7,800/kW, which erases most of nuclear's advantage, and gas turbine prices have roughly doubled to tripled since 2024 amid the AI data center buildout, so $11 trillion spent on gas today would buy meaningfully less than 268 EJ.

None of that changes the core point. Solar and wind have gotten remarkably cheap - per watt of nameplate capacity. They have not gotten cheap per watt of dispatchable, year-round, full-lifetime output. That distinction — capacity versus delivered energy — is the recurring blind spot in how the “energy transition” gets discussed in dollars instead of joules.

Sources

1. IEA-sourced wind/solar investment data via PolitiFact: https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2026/apr/22/chris-wright/wind-solar-energy-oil-strait-hormuz-iran/

2. Ember, Global Electricity Review 2025 (2024 solar generation): https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/global-electricity-review-2025/2024-in-review/

3. Ember, Global Electricity Review 2026 (2025 wind generation, backed out to 2024): https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/global-electricity-review-2026/electricity-demand-and-supply-trends/

4. South Korea APR1400 overnight cost: https://schlanj.substack.com/p/choosing-the-most-cost-effective

5. China nuclear construction cost analysis: https://anthropoceneinstitute.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2023-Summary-of-Report-on-Chinese-Nuclear-Power-Generation-and-Costs-Analysis-20240424Final.pdf

6. EIA/Sargent & Lundy capital cost data (CCGT): https://www.eia.gov/analysis/studies/powerplants/capitalcost/pdf/capital_cost_AEO2025.pdf; U.S. nuclear cost comparison: https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/economic-aspects/economics-of-nuclear-power