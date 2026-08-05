My nephew’s highest professional achievement, until recently, was floor salesperson at an Apple Store. He now makes over $200,000 a year as a project manager at Meta’s Hyperion data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana. He didn’t get a graduate degree. He didn’t move to San Francisco. He didn’t learn to code. The bubble came to him.

I want to talk about why that happened, because I think it reveals something true about the American economy that almost nobody says out loud: speculative bubbles are the only functional real-wages wealth redistribution mechanism the United States has. Tax policy is gridlocked. Wages decoupled from productivity decades ago. Industrial policy takes an act of Congress, and Congress hasn’t been in the act-passing business for a while. But every fifteen or twenty years, the richest people in the country voluntarily set a trillion dollars on fire, and the working class stands downwind collecting the warmth.

I have some standing to say this, because I’ve spent time on both sides of the furnace.

My bubble credentials

I ran the optical networking businesses at Lucent/AT&T for a decade, which put me at the center of the telecom and fiber buildout of the mid/late-1990s. Then I spent five years as CEO of an optical switching company, right through the very middle of the bubble. We were funded entirely by venture capital — money from wealthy risk investors and institutions who understood exactly what they were signing up for. Every dollar we raised went out the door as engineering salaries, lab equipment, leases, and purchase orders. When the market melted down, we aborted our IPO six weeks before the roadshow. As CEO I stood to make eight figures (we were a >$1B unicorn, before there were unicorns — mostly right place, right time).

I’ve thought about those six weeks a lot. If the timing had broken differently, our losses would have been forwarded to retail investors — schoolteachers with E*Trade accounts buying the next hot optical name. Instead, the people holding the bag when the music stopped were people who could afford to hold bags. The wages we paid for five years had already cleared. The engineers we trained scattered across the industry and kept building things for the next twenty-five years.

I didn’t know it at the time, but due to the extreme nature of this bubble I was running a small, reasonably well-managed wealth redistribution program.

The New Deal nobody voted for

Here’s the analogy I keep coming back to. A bubble is a massive public works program that no Congress approved and no taxpayer funded.

The New Deal spent $41.7 billion between 1933 and 1940 — roughly $1 trillion in today’s dollars — and we still teach it in schools as the defining government intervention of the twentieth century. FDR needed a landslide election, a compliant Congress, and a constitutional showdown at the Supreme Court to pull it off.

The five largest hyperscalers — Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Oracle — will spend roughly $725 billion on capital expenditure in 2026 alone, about three quarters of it aimed at AI infrastructure. That is most of a New Deal, every single year, and all Mark Zuckerberg needed was a board meeting. Nobody voted. Nobody filibustered. The concrete is being poured anyway — in Richland Parish, Louisiana, in Abilene, Texas, in New Albany, Ohio. Not in Palo Alto.

The money is never destroyed. It changes hands. When a bubble “wipes out” two trillion dollars in market value, the paper wealth evaporates — but the cash already spent bought real trenches, real fiber, real substations, and real paychecks. The losses concentrate at the top. The wages already cleared.

Exhibit A: The fiber bubble

Between 1996 and 2001, telecom companies invested more than $500 billion in the United States alone — over $1 trillion globally, by Credit Suisse First Boston’s accounting to the FCC — laying roughly 80 million miles of fiber optic cable. When the crash came, the numbers were biblical. FCC Chairman Michael Powell told the Senate in 2002 that the industry had lost $2 trillion in market value. WorldCom filed the largest bankruptcy in American history, listing $107 billion in assets. Global Crossing and 360networks followed. Lucent nearly died. And per the Wall Street Journal, only 2.7% of all that fiber was actually carrying traffic in 2002.

At the time, this was universally described as one of the greatest destructions of wealth in history. And for the shareholders, it was.

But walk through what actually happened to the money funding the bubble. It paid hundreds of thousands of splicers, trenchers, backhoe operators, central office technicians, and network engineers — good wages, for years, much of it in places far from any coast. And then it left something behind: an ocean of dark fiber, purchased at panic-sale prices by whoever survived, that made bandwidth effectively free for a generation. YouTube launched in 2005. Netflix started streaming in 2007. The entire cloud economy runs on glass that ruined the people who paid for it.

The investors ate the loss. The public has been eating the dividend for twenty-five years.

Exhibit B: The AI bubble

Now it’s happening again, at several times the scale.

The numbers, as of this writing: $725 billion in Big-5 hyperscaler capex for 2026, up roughly 64% from 2025. Goldman Sachs projects $1.15 trillion in hyperscaler capex from 2025 through 2027 — more than double the prior three years combined. U.S. data center construction was running at a $45 billion monthly rate by the end of 2025.

And the revenue side? AI services generated roughly $25 billion in 2025 against more than $250 billion in infrastructure spending. Ten cents of revenue per dollar of capex. I ran capital-intensive businesses for twenty-five years, and I can tell you what we called a ten-cent revenue yield on deployed capital. We called it a bubble.

But look where the money lands before anyone finds out whether the models pay off. Meta’s Hyperion site in Richland Parish, Louisiana started as a $10 billion project in December 2024. Nineteen months later it’s a $50 billion project — 3,200 acres, four times the size of Central Park, drawing 5 gigawatts of power, with 7,500 workers on site at peak construction and 1,000 permanent jobs to follow. Richland Parish has 20,000 residents and is one of the poorest parishes in Louisiana. Meta has committed $1 billion to upgrading the parish’s roads and water systems and has already contracted $1.6 billion with Louisiana businesses. The buildout lands with electricians, pipefitters, ironworkers, concrete crews, crane operators, and substation builders.

It lands, specifically, with my nephew. The Apple Store trained him to talk to anxious people about complicated equipment. It turns out that skill, plus showing up, is worth $200,000 a year when the richest companies on Earth are racing to pour concrete faster than their competitors.

Who actually pays

Now the honest part, because my readers would catch me if I skipped it.

This redistribution mechanism is real, but it is not surgical. WorldCom’s collapse didn’t just vaporize Bernie Ebbers’s fortune — it cost investors roughly $200 billion, and public pension funds alone lost more than $70 billion of it. California’s public funds lost $1.2 billion; New York’s, $393 million. And the 500,000 telecom workers who lost their jobs in the crash would tell you the paychecks were great right up until they weren’t. Anyone holding an index fund today owns a slice of Meta’s capex bet whether they intended to or not. The rich pay most of this tax. They don’t pay all of it.

And the AI bubble has one feature the fiber bubble didn’t have to the same degree, and it’s the one I’d watch: debt. When the fiber bubble popped, equity holders ate most of it and the system moved on. The hyperscalers have now blown past what internal cash generation can fund, and Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan project the tech sector may need $1.5 trillion in new debt over the next few years to finance the buildout. Alphabet is issuing hundred-year bonds. Equity losses stay where they land. Debt losses have a way of getting socialized. If this bubble ends up on a bank balance sheet or a bailout docket, my thesis gets considerably weaker, and I’ll write that essay too.

The residue

Every bubble should be judged by what it leaves behind when the tide goes out. The fiber bubble left dark glass that became the internet. The AI bubble will leave two things: GPUs, which depreciate like fish, and gigawatts — generation, substations, transmission, and grid interconnects, which depreciate like bridges. Whatever you believe about large language models, the country is about to inherit the largest buildout of electrical infrastructure since rural electrification, paid for by people betting on chatbots.

I spent my career watching capital get deployed carefully, prudently, with discipline — and I’ve watched it get deployed in a frenzy, twice, from the inside. The careful capital built good businesses. The frenzied capital built 100’s of thousands of living wage jobs and key infrastructure we use to this day.

I’ve now watched the rich set two fortunes on fire to keep the working class warm. I hope they never learn.

Epilogue

Been there, done that, have the t-shirt to show for it. I was lucky enough to have had a front row seat in the telecom bubble. What a wild ride.