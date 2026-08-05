Scott Grout

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
5h

Interesting. My son needs a piece of that action — badly.

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
6h

All fine if there is a use for the buildings and hardware involved. That’s not necessarily the case.

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