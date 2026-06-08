Scott Grout

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
1dEdited

Thank you Scott for this summary of your recent in-depth criticism of the **failure** of massive investments in solar and wind generation coupled with battery storage instead of investing in expansion of nuclear power. My perspective is the eleven trillion dollars spent to date by the West on these inherently unreliable electricity sources instead of nuclear power is wasted capital.

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
1d

I’ll be referring to this regularly in my own writing.

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